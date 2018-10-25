All Your Favorite Fall Flavors come to Fiorentino’s
From crisp apples to pumpkin to hearty mushrooms, Fiorentino’s has all your favorite flavors of the season.
It’s apple cider season in Lancaster County, and Fiorentino’s has a wide variety of apple cider drinks, like the the Mom’s Apple Pie Sangria with white wine, apple cider, butterscotch schnapps with fresh apples dusted with cinnamon. Try the Red Delicious ‘Rita with apple cider, triple sec and tequila, or the Cider Press with Wild Turkey American Honey, or the Cider House Punch with fireball cinnamon whiskey.
There are also lots of fall craft brews that let you indulge in seasonal beers with flavors like pumpkin and hard apple cider. Try a beer flight to sample a few different beers. The menu has lots of hearty choices that seem just right for fall, like Bourbon Glazed Salmon, Steak Tips Bordelaise, Ellas Bellas, Meatball Parmesan Sub, Baked Lasagna, Twisted Mac ’n Cheese with bacon, and Terra Del Bosco Pizza with mushrooms, bacon, and caramelized onions.
Speaking of pizza, here’s one of the best deals ever. Every night pizza slices are just a buck after 9 p.m. That’s right, just $1 for a slice of pizza!
Lunch is also a great deal, so be sure to check out the $5.99 lunch specials, with choices like the Grilled Meatball Caesar Salad, Chicken Caesar Salad, Black Bean Burger, Fish & Chips, Chicken Parmesan, Cheese Ravioli or Pepperoni iPie.
Weekly specials offer a variety of drink and food options on Sunday through Saturday. Sunday, get $4 Bloody Marys and iPie BOGO 1/2 off. Monday, it’s $2.50 Miller Lite pints and $5 pepperoni pizza. Tuesday, stop in for $3 Sam Adams pints and $5 appetizers. Wednesday is the day for $5 LITs and $5 Pasta Menu choices like Spaghetti and Meatballs. Thursday the specials are $4 Captain & Cokes and cheese pizza. On Friday, there are $5 Orange Crushes and on Saturday, it’s $5 Cosmos.
On Saturdays, Fiorentino’s has music. Check out entertainment by local bands like After Party, Killing the Blues, Liberty Creek, Rooster Stone and Memory Lapse. Be sure to stop by after the movies at Penn Cinemas and get 10 percent off with your ticket stub. It’s the perfect place to stop by after seeing the latest movies and IMAX films.
Located at Lancaster Airport, Fiorentino’s has a great view of planes landing and taking off at the airport. Sit inside in the cozy bar and dining area, or enjoy the covered outdoor bar area that’s heated as the weather cools off.
If you have a holiday or special event coming up, check with Fiorentino’s. To make reservations or to get more information, call Fiorentino’s today at 717-569-6732, or check the website at fiorentinos.com.taste-of-town102518
