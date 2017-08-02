- EPAC’s ‘Hairspray’ lifts audience (and hair) to new heights
Woodridge takes third at Leagues
Lititz Springs, Manheim also place
Brady Schwartz took home individual gold in the boys 12U 50-meter breaststroke in 37.17 seconds and four relays were crowned champs, as Woodridge earned a third-place finish with 669 1/2 points at the Lancaster Summer Swim League Championships last Saturday in Manheim.
Lititz Springs’ Hannah Greenway won the girls 14U 50 free gold in 28.94 seconds, leading the Waverunners, who placed 16th overall with 114 points. Manheim took 20th with 39 points.
Adamstown won the team title with 1,077 points, with Overlook (742) taking runner-up.
Due to weather, Friday’s relay events were moved to Saturday, following the individual events.
“We have a smaller team than in past years,” Woodridge coach Heidi Cicala said, “so we were quite pleased to be in second place after the individual events (with 317 points behind only Adamstown’s 500 1/2 points).”
The Woodridge boys 12U 200 free relay, consisting of Brenden Stuhltrager, Bode Sipel, Ryan Maietta and Schwartz, took home gold with an impressive time of 2:00.68.
That same foursome also swam a strong first-place time of 2:20.57 while claiming top honors in the boys 12U 200 medley relay.
Plus, Woodridge got gold-medal winning efforts from the girls 14U 200 free relay (Morgan Stuhltrager, Mackenzie Weeks, Izzy Miller and Alayna Thompson) in 2:00.19 and the boys 8U 100 medley relay (Aiden Lentz, Jamison Kilgore, Brody Reber, and Julian Marvel) in 1:41.00.
“Overall, I could not have been more proud of our team,” Cicala said. “With the weather and the relay portion of the meet moved to Saturday afternoon, our families and swimmers rose to the occasion as they always do, going above and beyond to change plans to be there for the team.”
The top-three finishers in each event, along with top-10 place finishers from Woodridge, Lititz Springs and Manheim were as follows:
Girls 8U 25 Free
- Madelyn Klinger (AD), 15.99; 2. Jane Brubaker (LCC), 17.54; 3. Cali Burkholder (EPH), 17.73.
Boys 8U 25 Free
- Jack Martin (EPH), 16.75; 2. Jake Coyle (LV), 17.65; 3. Dominic Mentzer (EPH), 18.35.
Girls 10U 25 Free
- Carley Ernst (EP), 14.31; Alexis Eisenbrown (AD), 15.18; 3. Lexie Shultabarger (S), 15.41; 5. (tie) Camryn Schwartz (W), 16.07.
Boys 10U 25 Free
- Joey Myer (S), 14.09; 2. Kaden Fatta (MTV), 15.39; 3. Ivan Vitko (MTV), 15.51.
Girls 12U 50 Free
- Emily Cherrie (AD), 28.82; 2. Jenna Breitbach (MLV), 29.21; 3. Emily Gambler (C), 30.05; 5. Melanie Hahn (W), 30.49; 9. Kendall Eby (LS), 31.49.
Boys 12U 50 Free
- Chadd Corson (AD), 27.07; 2. Brady Schwartz (W), 29.34; 3. Brenden Stuhltrager (W), 29.97.
Girls 14U 50 Free
- Hannah Greenway (LS), 28.94; 2. Maddy Fritz (NH), 29.17; 3. Maggie Shaffer (EP), 29.29; 9. Alayna Thompson (W), 30.16.
Boys 14U 50 Free
- Michael Lemishko (NH), 26.02; 2. Connor Paladino (OVER), 26.55; 3. Thomas McGillan (EPH), 26.91; 5. Owen Campbell (W), 27.03; 7. Tanner Haines (LS), 27.11.
Girls 15-&-Over 50 Free
- Marlee Rickert (AD), 27.23; 2. Becca Brown (AD), 27.25; 3. Jenna Park (MJ), 27.32; 6. Emma Schouten (W), 27.82.
Boys 15-&-Over 50 Free
- Colin Gwiazdowski (AD), 24.32; 2. Charlie Gingrich (LCC), 24.57; 3. Colin Anderson (LS), 24.73.
Girls 8U 25 Back
- Madelyn Klinger (AD), 19.35; 2. Lilah Schwartz (LS), 21.08; 3. Cali Burkholder (EPH), 21.48.
Boys 8U 25 Back
- Jackson Shirey (HEMP), 20.57; 2. Brody Reber (W), 20.84; 3. Jack Martin (EPH). 20.86.
Girls 10U 25 Back
- Annie Gao (AD), 16.96; 2. Carley Ernst (EP), 18.78; 3. Bria Burkholder (EPH), 19.37; 8. Louisa Landis (W), 20.44.
Boys 10U 25 Back
- Owen Eisenhofer (AD), 18.99; 2. Cole Stevens (OVER), 19.09; 3. Niko Houck (MJ), 20.44; 7. Michael Gallagher (W), 21.26; 8. Aaron Ruth (W), 21.33.
Girls 12U 50 Back
- Sydney Gring (AD), 32.48; 2. Emily Gao (AD), 33.33; 3. Eloise Warfel (S), 33.44; 5. Kendall Eby (LS), 35.85; 9. Makenna Enck (MA), 38.46.
Boys 12U 50 Back
- Chadd Corson (AD), 30.97; 2. Cole Freeman (EPH), 34.34; 3. Jacob Mathers (OVER), 35.22; 6. Bode Sipel (W), 36.88.
Girls 14U 50 Back
- Claire O’Neill (MJ), 31.97; 2. Gabrielle Walsh (MJ), 33.05; 3. Mackenzie Weeks (W), 33.63; 7. Izzy Miller (W), 34.27; 10. Hannah Greenway (LS), 34.83.
Boys 14U 50 Back
- Tanner Fatta (MTV), 32.04; 2. James Moll (LS), 32.17; 3. Pan Kunyu (MLV), 32.48; 8. Owen Campbell (W), 33.09.
Girls 15-&-Over 50 Back
- Marlee Rickert (AD), 29.80; 2. Cameron Gring (AD), 30.11; 3. Amy Yunginger (OVER), 31.29; 4. Lauryn Ober (W), 31.67.
Boys 15-&-Over 50 Back
- Colin Gwiazdowski (AD), 28.15; 2. Nick Lynam (BCCC), 28.44; 3. Joseph Moll (BCCC), 28.50; 10. Ryan Hohman (W), 30.18.
Girls 8U 25 Breaststroke
- Kaitlin Cruz (MLV), 24.32; 2. Avary Weiler (LS), 24.46; 3. Kaylina Bansal (S), 25.18.
Boys 8U 25 Breaststroke
- Trent Breitbach (MLV), 22.69; 2. Matthew Caramenico (NH), 23.68; 3. Geno Falduts (CV), 23.89; 9. Jamison Kilgore (W), 27.32.
Girls 10U 25 Breaststroke
- Annie Gao (AD), 17.43; 2. Camryn Schwartz (W), 19.88; 3. Alison Fink (MJ), 20.19.
Boys 10U 25 Breaststroke
- Joey Myer (S), 18.92; 2. Ivan Vitko (MTV), 19.30; 3. Braden Leed (OVER), 19.97; 10. Riley Yoder (LS), 22.86.
Girls 12U 50 Breaststroke
- Emily Cherrie (AD), 36.37; 2. Jenna Breitbach (MLV), 36.82; 3. Elizabeth Perot (OVER), 37.91.
Boys 12U 50 Breaststroke
- Brady Schwartz (W), 37.17; 2. Ryan Maietta (W), 39.30; 3. Jacob Mathers (OVER), 39.35.
Girls 14U 50 Breaststroke
- Jordynn Park (MJ), 33.44; 2. Olivia Pyott (OVER), 35.36; 3. Ella Root (HEMP), 36.38; 5. Morgan Stuhltrager (W), 37.42.
Boys 14U 50 Breaststroke
- Tanner Fatta (MTV), 33.63; 2. Everett Barry (MLV), 34.16; 3. Tanner Haines (LS), 34.33.
Girls 15-&-Over 50 Breaststroke
- Elli Machado (AD), 32.93; 2. Emma Schouten (W), 33.99; 3. Alaina Breitbach (MLV), 34.12; 4. Lauryn Ober (W), 34.98.
Boys 15-&-Over 50 Breaststroke
- Zachary Sherk (AD), 30.74; 2. Hunter Keck (AD), 31.12; 3. Max Valeriano (AD), 31.91; 5. Gabe Cicala (W), 32.64.
Girls 8U 25 Fly
- Madelyn Klinger (AD), 17.03; 2. Tabitha Snellbaker (OVER), 19.43; 3. Cali Burkholder (EPH), 19.46.
Boys 8U 25 Fly
- Jack Martin (EPH), 18.73; 2. Brody Reber (W), 19.19; 3. Colton Houck (MJ), 19.41.
Girls 10U 25 Fly
- Carley Ernst (EP), 15.54; 2. Alexis Eisenbrown (AD), 15.84; 3. Lexie Shultzabarger (S), 15.96.
Boys 10U 25 Fly
- Joey Myer (S), 15.93; 2. Kaden Fatta (MTV), 16.15; 3. Owen Eisenhofer (AD), 17.94; 8. Andrew Seprinski (LS), 18.45.
Girls 12U 50 Fly
- Sydney Gring (AD), 31.48; 2. Emily Gambler (C), 32.89; 3. Kylie Gerhardt (LCC), 33.19; 9. Melanie Hahn (W), 34.58.
Boys 12U 50 Fly
- Chadd Corson (AD), 29.66; 2. Brenden Stuhltrager (W), 32.68; 3. Ryan Maietta (W), 34.12; 9. Bode Sipel (W), 37.76.
Girls 14U 50 Fly
- Jordynn Park (MJ), 28.52; 2. Claire O’Neill (MJ), 31.38; 3. Izzy Miller (W), 31.47; 5. Morgan Stuhltrager (W), 31.63; 6. Hannah Greenway (LS), 31.72.
Boys 14U 50 Fly
- Michael Lemishko (NH), 27.74; 2. Connor Paladino (OVER), 28.79; 3. Henry Gingrich (LCC), 29.08; 8. Owen Campbell (W), 30.08; 10. Tanner Haines (LS), 30.98.
Girls 15-&-Over 50 Fly
- Cameron Gring (AD), 28.31; 2. Amy Yunginger (OVER), 29.14; 3. Lauryn Ober (W), 29.90; 5. Emma Schouten (W), 30.23.
Boys 15-&-Over 50 Fly
- Charlie Gingrich (LCC), 26.19; 2. Colin Anderson (LS), 26.48; 3. Colin Higinbotham (D), 26.74; 9. Reid Harpel (W), 28.16; 10. Ryan Hohman (W), 28.20.
Girls 8U 100 Free Relay
- Skyline, 1:21.36; 2. Overlook, 1:23.71; 3. L-S Otters, 1:23.98; 4. Woodridge (Rain Davies, Peyton Reber, Brooke Ruth, Emerson Overly), 1:26.81.
Boys 8U 100 Free Relay
- Landisville, 1:21.71; 2. Ephrata, 1:24.72; 3. Overlook, 1:26.38; 6. Woodridge (Aiden Lentz, Julian Marvel, Jamison Kilgore, Brody Reber), 1:27.72.
Girls 10U 100 Free Relay
- Adamstown, 1:04.70; 2. Mount Joy, 1:08.33; 3. Overlook, 1:09.09; 5. Woodridge (Linnea Miller, Louisa Landis, Elle Overly, Camryn Schwartz), 1:10.34.
Boys 10U 100 Free Relay
- Overlook, 1:06.32; 2. Skyline, 1:06.75; 3. Mountville, 1:08.41; 5. Woodridge (Ethan Hayes, Aaron Ruth, Alex Derderian, Michael Gallagher), 1:11.22; 9. Woodridge (Jackson Shelby, Max Derderian, Tyson Kilgore, Alex Fair), 1:17.28; 10. Lititz Springs (Riley Yoder, Jack McKay, John Moll, Rowen Greenway), 1:17.47.
Girls 12U 200 Free Relay
- Adamstown, 1:58.23; 2. Overlook, 2:06.93; 3. Skyline, 2:07.34; 7. Manheim (Cami Mentzer, Bella Sensenig, Reagan Nissley, Makenna Enck), 2:19.12; 9. Woodridge (Emilie Mosner, Carolyn Eisenbach, Lauren Matt, Melanie Hahn), 2:21.58.
Boys 12U 200 Free Relay
- Woodridge (Brenden Stuhltrager, Bode Sipel, Ryan Maietta, Brady Schwartz), 2:00.68; 2. Overlook, 2:08.42; 3. L-S Otters, 2:12.95; 6. Woodridge (Cole Schwartz, Trevor Evans, Michael Valudes, Dylan Hershey), 2:23.14.
Girls 14U 200 Free Relay
- Woodridge (Morgan Stuhltrager, Mackenzie Weeks, Izzy Miller, Alayna Thompson), 2:00.19; 2. New Holland, 2:00.44; 3. Adamstown, 2:00.82; 7. Woodridge (Anna Smith, Jenna Ober, Gionna Altenderfer, Katie Jeanes), 2:09.45.
Boys 14U 200 Free Relay
- Adamstown, 1:51.32; 2. New Holland, 1:53.73; 3. Adamstown, 1:54.02; 8. Lititz Springs (Connor Sempsey, Kevin Draeger, Nate Young, James Moll), 2:06.59; 9. Woodridge (Andrew Matt, Mason Ludwig, Nick Valudes, Ethan Hershey), 2:07.56.
Girls 15-&-Over 200 Free Relay
- Adamstown, 1:49.96; 2. Adamstown, 1:52.74; 3. Mount Joy, 1:55.97; 9. Woodridge (Maddie Smith, Isabelle Lawson, Allison Wyand, Mia Stavarski), 2:08.07.
Boys 15-&-Over 200 Free Relay
- Adamstown, 1:39.08; 2. Skyline, 1:42.61; 3. Woodridge (Reid Harpel, Eric Matt, Ryan Hohman, Gabe Cicala), 1:43.83.
Girls 8U 100 Medley Relay
- Overlook, 1:33.58; 2. Ephrata, 1:33.88; 3. L-S Otters, 1:36.42; 7. Woodridge (Emerson Overly, Rain Davies, Peyton Reber, Brooke Ruth), 1:46.36; 10. Manheim (Andrea Lopez, Hope Hollinger, Madden Adair, Reece Weaver), 2:00.95.
Boys 8U 100 Medley Relay
- Woodridge (Aiden Lentz, Jamison Kilgore, Brody Reber, Julian Marvel), 1:41.00; 2. Adamstown, 1:41.28; 3. New Holland, 1:42.58.
Girls 10U 100 Medley Relay
- Adamstown, 1:11.83; 2. Mount Joy, 1:19.16; 3. Woodridge (Lauren Weeks, Camryn Schwartz, Linnea Miller, Louisa Landis), 1:19.96.
Boys 10U 100 Medley Relay
- Overlook, 1:18.08; 2. Adamstown, 1:21.21; 3. Mountville, 1:23.60; 7. Woodridge (Michael Gallagher, Ethan Hayes, Tyson Kilgore, Alex Derderian), 1:30.17; 10. Woodridge (Aaron Ruth, Max Derderian, Pete Smith, Jackson Shelby), 1:33.11.
Girls 12U 200 Medley Relay
- Adamstown, 2:11.40; 2. Skyline, 2:19.64; 3. Overlook, 2:23.47; 6. Adamstown, 2:36.67; 8. Woodridge (Carolyn Eisenbach, Emilie Mosner, Melanie Hahn, Lauren Matt), 2:41.59.
Boys 12U 200 Medley Relay
- Woodridge (Bode Sipel, Brady Schwartz, Brenden Stuhltrager, Ryan Maietta), 2:20.57; 2. Overlook, 2:29.08; 3. New Holland, 2:36.19; 6. Woodridge (Dylan Hershey, Trevor Evans, Cole Schwartz, Michael Valudes), 2:42.80.
Girls 14U 200 Medley Relay
- Mount Joy, 2:07.45; 2. Adamstown, 2:16.34; 3. Overlook, 2:16.39; 6. Lititz Springs (Hannah Greenway, Lydia Hocker, Jaimie Nolt, Leah McKay), 2:23.09; 8. Woodridge (Anna Smith, Jenna Ober, Macy Mosner, Katie Jeanes), 2:28.29.
Boys 14U 200 Medley Relay
- Adamstown, 2:04.04; 2. Skyline, 2:09.25; 3. Adamstown, 2:10.85; 8. Lititz Springs (James Moll, Tanner Haines, Kevin Draeger, Nate Young), 2:15.06; 9. Woodridge (Mason Ludwig, Ethan Hershey, Owen Campbell, Andrew Matt), 2:17.85.
Girls 15-&-Over 200 Medley Relay
- Adamstown, 1:57.69; 2. Mount Joy, 2:07.08; 3. Adamstown, 2:07.54; 4. Woodridge (Lauryn Ober, Emma Schouten, Mia Stavarski, Maddie Smith), 2:08.19.
Boys 15-&-Over 200 Medley Relay
- Adamstown, 1:50.93; 2. Overlook, 1:56.49; 3. Skyline, 1:56.88; 5. Woodridge (Ryan Hohman, Gabe Cicala, Reid Harpel, Eric Matt), 1:57.21.
Relay Scores
- Adamstown (536); 2. Overlook (468); 3. Woodridge (378); 4. Skyline (344); 5. New Holland (252); 6. Mount Joy (218); 7. Ephrata (202); 8. L-S Otters (154); 9. Mountville (90); 10. Landisville (86); 11. Conestoga Valley (74); 12. East Petersburg (62); 13. Conestoga (58); 14. Lititz Springs (40); 15. Millersville (36); 16. (tie) Manheim (30); 16. (tie) Denver (30); 18. Bent Creek Country Club (16).
Individual Scores
- Adamstown (541); 2. Woodridge (291 1/2); 3. Overlook (274); 4. Mount Joy (244 1/2); 5. Skyline (235); 6. Ephrata (234); 7. Millersville (172); 8. New Holland (146); 9. Mountville (136 1/2); 10. L-S Otters (120 1/2); 11. Lancaster Country Club (116); 12. Bent Creek Country Club (113); 13. Hempfield (104); 14. Landisville (101); 15. Conestoga Valley (84); 16. East Petersburg (81); 17. Lititz Springs (74); 18. Conestoga (39); 19. Denver (27 1/2); 20. East Cocalico (15); 21. Manheim (9); 22. SECA (1 1/2).
Final Team Scores
- Adamstown (1,077); 2. Overlook (742); 3. Woodridge (669 1/2); 4. Skyline (579); 5. Mount Joy (462 1/2); 6. Ephrata (436); 7. New Holland (398); 8. L-S Otters (274 1/2); 9. Mountville (226 1/2; 10. Millersville (208); 11. Landisville (187); 12. Conestoga Valley (158); 13. East Petersburg (143); 14. Bent Creek Country Club (129); 15. Lancaster Country Club (116); 16. Lititz Springs (114); 17. Hempfield (104); 18. Conestoga (97); 19. Denver (57 1/2); 20. Manheim (39); 21. East Cocalico (15); 22. SECA (1 1/2).
