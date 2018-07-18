Woodridge places runner-up at Fast & Furious Meet
Manheim places 4th, Lititz Springs takes 8th
Woodridge collected eight gold medals and finished second in the overall team standings with 289 points at Manheim’s Fast & Furious Meet last Saturday. Adamstown claimed the title with 406 points and Ephrata (239) completed the top three, just ahead of host Manheim (224 1/2).
The Lititz Springs Waverunners were eighth in the team standings with 150 total points.
Camryn Schwartz led the way for Woodridge with golds in the girls 9-10 year-old 25 breaststroke (20.15) and 25 freestyle (15.78).
Other winners for Woodridge were Izzy Miller in the girls 13-14 year 100 Individual Medley (1:14.25), Ethan Hershey in the boys 13-14 year-old 100 Individual Medley (1:09.99), Emma Schouten in the girls 19-99 year-old 25 freestyle (13.46), the Mixed 8-and-Under 100 Free Relay (1:23.86), Brody Reber in the boys 9-10 year-old 25 backstroke (19.24), and Rain Davies in the girls 8U 25 breaststroke (24.76).
Lititz Springs took home four gold medals, led by Adam Deckard in the boys 15-18 year-old 100 Individual Medley (1:06.35), Allie Mateyak in the girls 11-12 year-old 100 Individual Medley (1:21.01), Hannah Greenway in the gilrs 13-14 year-old 25 free (12.93), and Lucy Kowitz in the girls 8U 25 butterfly (20.12).
Manheim’s Makenna Enck claimed top honors in the girls 11-12 year-old 25 free (14.43).
Top 10 place-finishers from Woodridge, Manheim and Lititz Springs were as follows:
FAST & FURIOUS MEET
Mixed 15-18 200 Free Relay
- Manheim A (Joseph Sweigart, Kaylin Jury, Ashley Hartzler, Maxwell Gehman), 2:01.45; 9. Manheim B (Luke Weaver, Lily Sipel, Ellie Fittery, Nathan Shearn), 2:10.28; 10. Lititz Springs A (Connor Shields, Alex Harmes, Lauren Sabol, Adam Deckard), 2:13.22.
Mixed 13-14 200 Free Relay
- Lititz Springs A (Hannah Greenway, Lydia Hocker, Jaimie Nolt, Robby Sabol), 1:59.53; 3. Woodridge A (Brady Schwartz, Katie Jeanes, Izzy Miller, Ethan Hershey), 2:00.62; 4. Manheim A (Charlie Sipel, Cami Mentzer, Olivia Faulhaber, Bryce Fawber), 2:04.27; 9. Manheim B (Colton Faulhaber, Loghan Shelly, Mattie Hartzler, Katelyn Pilsner), 2:25.40.
Mixed 11-12 200 Free Relay
- Manheim A (Anderson Pilsner, Bella Sensenig, Makenna Enck, Bode Sipel), 2:11.96; 5. Woodridge A (Linnea Miller, Carolyn Eisenbach, Jack Derderian, Dylan Hershey), 2:17.55.
Boys 15-18 50 Fly
- Maxwell Gehman, MST, 29.18; 5. Adam Deckard, LS, 29.92; 9. Joseph Sweigart, MST, 31.58.
Girls 13-14 50 Fly
- Hannah Greenway, LS, 31.34; 3. Izzy Miller, W, 31.82; 5. Jaimie Nolt, LS, 34.09; 7. Lydia Hocker, LS, 34.27.
Boys 13-14 50 Fly
- Robby Sabol, LS, 32.63; 6. Brady Schwartz, W, 33.11.
Girls 11-12 50 Fly
- Allie Mateyak, LS, 34.88; 8. Linnea Miller, W, 38.93; 9. Samantha Levitan, MST, 39.83.
Boys 11-12 50 Fly
- Bode Sipel, MST, 34.74; 4. Dylan Hershey, W, 35.36; 8. Andrew Seprinski, LS, 38.65.
Girls 15-18 50 Back
- Anna Smith, W, 36.87; 7. McKayla Miller, MST, 38.35; 9. Maddie Smith, W, 38.73.
Boys 15-18 50 Back
- Maxwell Gehman, MST, 32.53; 10. Nathan Shearn, MST, 36.71.
Girls 13-14 50 Back
- Izzy Miller, W, 33.79; 5. Katie Jeanes, W, 37.93; 6. Chloe Enck, MST, 39.00; 10. Olivia Faulhaber, MST, 40.92.
Girls 11-12 50 Back
- Reagan Nissley, MST, 36.40; 3. Makenna Enck, MST, 36.46; 9. Louisa Landis, W, 41.44.
Boys 11-12 50 Back
- Aaron Ruth, W, 41.81; 8. Anderson Pilsner, MST, 44.68.
Girls 15-18 100 IM
- Anna Smith, W, 1:22.95; 10. Brynne McNelis, W, 1:24.21.
Boys 15-18 100 IM
- Adam Deckard, LS, 1:06.35; 10. Connor Shields, LS, 1:29.60.
Girls 13-14 100 IM
- Izzy Miller, W, 1:14.25; 3. Lydia Hocker, LS, 1:16.35; 5. Jaime Nolt, LS, 1:17.87; 6. Cami Mentzer, MST, 1:20.11.
Boys 13-14 100 IM
- Ethan Hershey, W, 1:09.99; 6. Charlie Sipel, MST, 1:23.98.
Girls 11-12 100 IM
- Allie Mateyak, LS, 1:21.01; 9. Linnea Miller, W, 1:27.48.
Boys 11-12 100 IM
- Bode Sipel, MST, 1:14.30; 5. Dylan Hershey, W, 1:21.88; 7. Andrew Seprinski, LS, 1:29.94.
Girls 15-18 50 Breaststroke
- Brynne McNelis, W, 40.74.
Boys 15-18 50 Breaststroke
- Luke Weaver, MST, 37.83; 9. Joseph Sweigart, MST, 40.17; 10. Connor Shields, LS, 40.42.
Girls 13-14 50 Breaststroke
- Lydia Hocker, LS, 39.50; 4. Hannah Greenway, LS, 40.67; 5. Cami Mentzer, MST, 40.80; 6. Jaimie Nolt, LS, 40.94; 9. Mattie Hartzler, MST, 42.76; 10. Katie Jeannes, W, 42.77.
Boys 13-14 50 Breaststroke
- Ethan Hershey, W, 35.55; 3. Brady Schwartz, W, 35.91; 6. Charlie Sipel, MST, 40.35; 7. Bryce Fawber, MST, 40.98; 9. Wyatt Kupres, MST, 41.95.
Girls 11-12 50 Breaststroke
- Carolyn Eisenbach, W, 41.76; 5. Bella Sensenig, MST, 42.34; 6. Reagan Nissley, MST, 42.44; 7. Cale Moore, MST, 42.58.
Boys 11-12 50 Breaststroke
- Bode Sipel, MST, 39.08; 9. Jack Derderian, W, 48.02.
Girls 19-99 25 Free
- Emma Schouten, W, 13.46; 5. Amelia Dissinger, MST, 14.28.
Boys 15-18 25 Free
- Gabe Cicala, W, 11.73; 4. Maxwell Gehman, MST, 11.79; 7. Adam Deckard, LS, 12.29.
Boys 19-99 25 Free
- Chris Cicala, W, 11.93.
Girls 13-14 25 Free
- Hannah Greenway, LS, 12.93; 3. Olivia Faulhaber, MST, 14.37; 5. Cami Mentzer, MST, 14.70.
Boys 13-14 25 Free
- Robby Sabol, LS, 13.31; 7. Ethan Hershey, W, 13.51; 8. Brady Schwartz, W, 13.63.
Girls 11-12 25 Free
- Makenna Enck, MST, 14.43; 3. Allie Mateyak, LS, 14.90; 7. (tie) Bella Sensenig, MST, 15.17; 10. Reagan Nissley, MST, 15.29.
Boys 11-12 25 Free
- Dylan Hershey, W, 14.23; 7. Andrew Seprinski, LS, 14.96; 10. Aaron Ruth, W, 15.77.
Mixed 9-10 100 Free Relay
- Woodridge (Alex Derderian, Brody Reber, Brooke Ruth, Camryn Schwartz), 1:07.37; 5. Manheim Swim Team (Avery Kirchner, Madden Adair, Isabela Parraga, Bryce Steach), 1:13.38; 8. Manheim Swim Team (Caleb Moyer, Hannah Varner, Leyah Hatfield, Chase Kirchner), 1:18.08; 9. Lititz Springs (Soren Miller, Charlotte Kowitz, Brooklyn Nolt, Rowen Greenway), 1:18.31.
Mixed 8-&-Under 100 Free Relay
- Woodridge (Micah Davies, Peyton Reber, Lincoln Jeanes, Rain Davies), 1:23.86; 2. Manheim Swim Team (Nate Hameloth, Calleigh Schompert, Reece Weaver, Octavio Parraga), 1:30.60; 5. Manheim Swim Team (Naomi Fittery, Evangeline Watts, Adriana Gehman, Kate Gehman), 2:00.85; 7. Manheim Swim Team (Aiden Adair, Gianna Bernat, Haylee Hollinger, Madelyn Tedesco), 2:13.58.
Girls 8-&-Under 100 I.M.
- Lucy Kowitz, LS, 1:47.94; 3. Rain Davies, W, 1:51.50.
Boys 9-10 100 I.M.
- Bryce Steach, MST, 1:39.08; 4. Avery Kirchner, MST, 1:45.36; 6. Chase Kirchner, MST, 1:47.80; 9. Jordan Hench, LS, 1:51.31.
Girls 9-10 25 Butterfly
- Camryn Schwartz, W, 16.95.
Boys 9-10 25 Butterfly
- Ethan Hayes, W, 17.91; 4. Bryce Steach, MST, 17.97; 5. Alex Derderian, W, 18.84; 6. Avery Kirchner, MST, 19.74.
Girls 8-&-Under 25 Butterfly
- Lucy Kowitz, LS, 20.12; 2. Peyton Reber, W, 20.79; 9. MaK Szobocsan, LS, 33.45.
Boys 8-&-Under 25 Butterfly
- Octavio Parraga, MST, 23.25; 6. Cooper Hayes, W, 34.09; 8. Lincoln Jeanes, W, 40.29.
Girls 9-10 25 Back
- Adrianna Anujin, W, 21.41; 9. Hannah Varner, MST, 22.26.
Boys 9-10 25 Back
- Brody Reber, W, 19.24; 5. Alex Derderian, W, 22.70; 7. Max Derderian, W, 24.02; 9. Jordan Hench, LS, 24.04; 10. Isaac Monaghan, W, 24.35.
Girls 8-&-Under 25 Back
- Haylee Hollinger, MST, 27.41.
Boys 8-&-Under 25 Back
- Octavio Parraga, MST, 24.67; 6. Zaden Latkovich, MST, 28.81; 7. Lincoln Jeanes, W, 29.12; 9. Nate Hameloth, MST, 30.15.
Girls 9-10 25 Breaststroke
- Camryn Schwartz, W, 20.15.
Boys 9-10 25 Breaststroke
- Brody Reber, W, 22.24; 10. Jamison Kilgore, W, 25.68.
Girls 8-&-Under 25 Breaststroke
- Rain Davies, W, 24.76; 10. Calleigh Schompert, MST, 34.07.
Boys 8-&-Under 25 Breaststroke
- Micah Davies, W, 28.01; 7. QT Zoccola, LS, 31.53.
Girls 9-10 25 Free
- Camryn Schwartz, W, 15.78; 7. Isabela Parraga, MST, 17.87.
Boys 9-10 25 Free
- Rowen Greenway, LS, 16.62; 3. Alex Derderian, W, 17.12; 6. Ethan Hayes, W, 17.36; 7. Bryce Steach, MST, 17.43.
Girls 8-&-Under 25 Free
- Lucy Kowitz, LS, 18.84; 3. Peyton Reber, W, 18.93; 4. Rain Davies, W, 19.20.
Boys 8-&-Under 25 Free
- Octavio Parraga, MST, 18.44; 5. Micah Davies, W, 21.03; 6. Lincoln Jeanes, W, 21.18; 9. Zaden Latkovich, MST, 22.39; 10. Nate Hameloth, MST, 22.44.
Combined Team Scores
- Adamstown (AD), 406; 2. Woodridge (W), 289; 3. Ephrata Tidal Waves (Eph), 239; 4. Manheim Swim Team (MST), 224.5; 5. New Holland, 207; 6. Skyline, 178.5; 7. Millersville Sea Lions, 162; 8. Lititz Springs (LS), 150; 9. Overlook, 144; 10. Mount Joy Lions, 141; 11. Conestoga Valley, 116; 12. East Cocalico (EC), 35.5; 12. L-S Otters, 33.5.
