Home   >   Sports   >   Woodridge places runner-up at Fast & Furious Meet

Woodridge places runner-up at Fast & Furious Meet

By on July 18, 2018

Woodridge’s Kate Jeanes competes in the backstroke during the Fast & Furious Invitational held at Manheim Community Pool in Manheim, PA on July 14, 2018.

Manheim places 4th, Lititz Springs takes 8th

Woodridge collected eight gold medals and finished second in the overall team standings with 289 points at Manheim’s Fast & Furious Meet last Saturday. Adamstown claimed the title with 406 points and Ephrata (239) completed the top three, just ahead of host Manheim (224 1/2).

The Lititz Springs Waverunners were eighth in the team standings with 150 total points.

Camryn Schwartz led the way for Woodridge with golds in the girls 9-10 year-old 25 breaststroke (20.15) and 25 freestyle (15.78).

Other winners for Woodridge were Izzy Miller in the girls 13-14 year 100 Individual Medley (1:14.25), Ethan Hershey in the boys 13-14 year-old 100 Individual Medley (1:09.99), Emma Schouten in the girls 19-99 year-old 25 freestyle (13.46), the Mixed 8-and-Under 100 Free Relay (1:23.86), Brody Reber in the boys 9-10 year-old 25 backstroke (19.24), and Rain Davies in the girls 8U 25 breaststroke (24.76).

Lititz Springs took home four gold medals, led by Adam Deckard in the boys 15-18 year-old 100 Individual Medley (1:06.35), Allie Mateyak in the girls 11-12 year-old 100 Individual Medley (1:21.01), Hannah Greenway in the gilrs 13-14 year-old 25 free (12.93), and Lucy Kowitz in the girls 8U 25 butterfly (20.12).

Manheim’s Makenna Enck claimed top honors in the girls 11-12 year-old 25 free (14.43).

Top 10 place-finishers from Woodridge, Manheim and Lititz Springs were as follows:

FAST & FURIOUS MEET

Mixed 15-18 200 Free Relay

  1. Manheim A (Joseph Sweigart, Kaylin Jury, Ashley Hartzler, Maxwell Gehman), 2:01.45; 9. Manheim B (Luke Weaver, Lily Sipel, Ellie Fittery, Nathan Shearn), 2:10.28; 10. Lititz Springs A (Connor Shields, Alex Harmes, Lauren Sabol, Adam Deckard), 2:13.22.

Mixed 13-14 200 Free Relay

  1. Lititz Springs A (Hannah Greenway, Lydia Hocker, Jaimie Nolt, Robby Sabol), 1:59.53; 3. Woodridge A (Brady Schwartz, Katie Jeanes, Izzy Miller, Ethan Hershey), 2:00.62; 4. Manheim A (Charlie Sipel, Cami Mentzer, Olivia Faulhaber, Bryce Fawber), 2:04.27; 9. Manheim B (Colton Faulhaber, Loghan Shelly, Mattie Hartzler, Katelyn Pilsner), 2:25.40.

Mixed 11-12 200 Free Relay

  1. Manheim A (Anderson Pilsner, Bella Sensenig, Makenna Enck, Bode Sipel), 2:11.96; 5. Woodridge A (Linnea Miller, Carolyn Eisenbach, Jack Derderian, Dylan Hershey), 2:17.55.

Boys 15-18 50 Fly

  1. Maxwell Gehman, MST, 29.18; 5. Adam Deckard, LS, 29.92; 9. Joseph Sweigart, MST, 31.58.

Girls 13-14 50 Fly

  1. Hannah Greenway, LS, 31.34; 3. Izzy Miller, W, 31.82; 5. Jaimie Nolt, LS, 34.09; 7. Lydia Hocker, LS, 34.27.

Boys 13-14 50 Fly

  1. Robby Sabol, LS, 32.63; 6. Brady Schwartz, W, 33.11.

Girls 11-12 50 Fly

  1. Allie Mateyak, LS, 34.88; 8. Linnea Miller, W, 38.93; 9. Samantha Levitan, MST, 39.83.

Boys 11-12 50 Fly

  1. Bode Sipel, MST, 34.74; 4. Dylan Hershey, W, 35.36; 8. Andrew Seprinski, LS, 38.65.

Girls 15-18 50 Back

  1. Anna Smith, W, 36.87; 7. McKayla Miller, MST, 38.35; 9. Maddie Smith, W, 38.73.

Boys 15-18 50 Back

  1. Maxwell Gehman, MST, 32.53; 10. Nathan Shearn, MST, 36.71.

Girls 13-14 50 Back

  1. Izzy Miller, W, 33.79; 5. Katie Jeanes, W, 37.93; 6. Chloe Enck, MST, 39.00; 10. Olivia Faulhaber, MST, 40.92.

Girls 11-12 50 Back

  1. Reagan Nissley, MST, 36.40; 3. Makenna Enck, MST, 36.46; 9. Louisa Landis, W, 41.44.

Boys 11-12 50 Back

  1. Aaron Ruth, W, 41.81; 8. Anderson Pilsner, MST, 44.68.

Girls 15-18 100 IM

  1. Anna Smith, W, 1:22.95; 10. Brynne McNelis, W, 1:24.21.

Boys 15-18 100 IM

  1. Adam Deckard, LS, 1:06.35; 10. Connor Shields, LS, 1:29.60.

Girls 13-14 100 IM

  1. Izzy Miller, W, 1:14.25; 3. Lydia Hocker, LS, 1:16.35; 5. Jaime Nolt, LS, 1:17.87; 6. Cami Mentzer, MST, 1:20.11.

Boys 13-14 100 IM

  1. Ethan Hershey, W, 1:09.99; 6. Charlie Sipel, MST, 1:23.98.

Girls 11-12 100 IM

  1. Allie Mateyak, LS, 1:21.01; 9. Linnea Miller, W, 1:27.48.

Boys 11-12 100 IM

  1. Bode Sipel, MST, 1:14.30; 5. Dylan Hershey, W, 1:21.88; 7. Andrew Seprinski, LS, 1:29.94.

Girls 15-18 50 Breaststroke

  1. Brynne McNelis, W, 40.74.

Boys 15-18 50 Breaststroke

  1. Luke Weaver, MST, 37.83; 9. Joseph Sweigart, MST, 40.17; 10. Connor Shields, LS, 40.42.

Girls 13-14 50 Breaststroke

  1. Lydia Hocker, LS, 39.50; 4. Hannah Greenway, LS, 40.67; 5. Cami Mentzer, MST, 40.80; 6. Jaimie Nolt, LS, 40.94; 9. Mattie Hartzler, MST, 42.76; 10. Katie Jeannes, W, 42.77.

Boys 13-14 50 Breaststroke

  1. Ethan Hershey, W, 35.55; 3. Brady Schwartz, W, 35.91; 6. Charlie Sipel, MST, 40.35; 7. Bryce Fawber, MST, 40.98; 9. Wyatt Kupres, MST, 41.95.

Girls 11-12 50 Breaststroke

  1. Carolyn Eisenbach, W, 41.76; 5. Bella Sensenig, MST, 42.34; 6. Reagan Nissley, MST, 42.44; 7. Cale Moore, MST, 42.58.

Boys 11-12 50 Breaststroke

  1. Bode Sipel, MST, 39.08; 9. Jack Derderian, W, 48.02.

Girls 19-99 25 Free

  1. Emma Schouten, W, 13.46; 5. Amelia Dissinger, MST, 14.28.

Boys 15-18 25 Free

  1. Gabe Cicala, W, 11.73; 4. Maxwell Gehman, MST, 11.79; 7. Adam Deckard, LS, 12.29.

Boys 19-99 25 Free

  1. Chris Cicala, W, 11.93.

Girls 13-14 25 Free

  1. Hannah Greenway, LS, 12.93; 3. Olivia Faulhaber, MST, 14.37; 5. Cami Mentzer, MST, 14.70.

Boys 13-14 25 Free

  1. Robby Sabol, LS, 13.31; 7. Ethan Hershey, W, 13.51; 8. Brady Schwartz, W, 13.63.

Girls 11-12 25 Free

  1. Makenna Enck, MST, 14.43; 3. Allie Mateyak, LS, 14.90; 7. (tie) Bella Sensenig, MST, 15.17; 10. Reagan Nissley, MST, 15.29.

Boys 11-12 25 Free

  1. Dylan Hershey, W, 14.23; 7. Andrew Seprinski, LS, 14.96; 10. Aaron Ruth, W, 15.77.

Mixed 9-10 100 Free Relay

  1. Woodridge (Alex Derderian, Brody Reber, Brooke Ruth, Camryn Schwartz), 1:07.37; 5. Manheim Swim Team (Avery Kirchner, Madden Adair, Isabela Parraga, Bryce Steach), 1:13.38; 8. Manheim Swim Team (Caleb Moyer, Hannah Varner, Leyah Hatfield, Chase Kirchner), 1:18.08; 9. Lititz Springs (Soren Miller, Charlotte Kowitz, Brooklyn Nolt, Rowen Greenway), 1:18.31.

Mixed 8-&-Under 100 Free Relay

  1. Woodridge (Micah Davies, Peyton Reber, Lincoln Jeanes, Rain Davies), 1:23.86; 2. Manheim Swim Team (Nate Hameloth, Calleigh Schompert, Reece Weaver, Octavio Parraga), 1:30.60; 5. Manheim Swim Team (Naomi Fittery, Evangeline Watts, Adriana Gehman, Kate Gehman), 2:00.85; 7. Manheim Swim Team (Aiden Adair, Gianna Bernat, Haylee Hollinger, Madelyn Tedesco), 2:13.58.

Girls 8-&-Under 100 I.M.

  1. Lucy Kowitz, LS, 1:47.94; 3. Rain Davies, W, 1:51.50.

Boys 9-10 100 I.M.

  1. Bryce Steach, MST, 1:39.08; 4. Avery Kirchner, MST, 1:45.36; 6. Chase Kirchner, MST, 1:47.80; 9. Jordan Hench, LS, 1:51.31.

Girls 9-10 25 Butterfly

  1. Camryn Schwartz, W, 16.95.

Boys 9-10 25 Butterfly

  1. Ethan Hayes, W, 17.91; 4. Bryce Steach, MST, 17.97; 5. Alex Derderian, W, 18.84; 6. Avery Kirchner, MST, 19.74.

Girls 8-&-Under 25 Butterfly

  1. Lucy Kowitz, LS, 20.12; 2. Peyton Reber, W, 20.79; 9. MaK Szobocsan, LS, 33.45.

Boys 8-&-Under 25 Butterfly

  1. Octavio Parraga, MST, 23.25; 6. Cooper Hayes, W, 34.09; 8. Lincoln Jeanes, W, 40.29.

Girls 9-10 25 Back

  1. Adrianna Anujin, W, 21.41; 9. Hannah Varner, MST, 22.26.

Boys 9-10 25 Back

  1. Brody Reber, W, 19.24; 5. Alex Derderian, W, 22.70; 7. Max Derderian, W, 24.02; 9. Jordan Hench, LS, 24.04; 10. Isaac Monaghan, W, 24.35.

Girls 8-&-Under 25 Back

  1. Haylee Hollinger, MST, 27.41.

Boys 8-&-Under 25 Back

  1. Octavio Parraga, MST, 24.67; 6. Zaden Latkovich, MST, 28.81; 7. Lincoln Jeanes, W, 29.12; 9. Nate Hameloth, MST, 30.15.

Girls 9-10 25 Breaststroke

  1. Camryn Schwartz, W, 20.15.

Boys 9-10 25 Breaststroke

  1. Brody Reber, W, 22.24; 10. Jamison Kilgore, W, 25.68.

Girls 8-&-Under 25 Breaststroke

  1. Rain Davies, W, 24.76; 10. Calleigh Schompert, MST, 34.07.

Boys 8-&-Under 25 Breaststroke

  1. Micah Davies, W, 28.01; 7. QT Zoccola, LS, 31.53.

Girls 9-10 25 Free

  1. Camryn Schwartz, W, 15.78; 7. Isabela Parraga, MST, 17.87.

Boys 9-10 25 Free

  1. Rowen Greenway, LS, 16.62; 3. Alex Derderian, W, 17.12; 6. Ethan Hayes, W, 17.36; 7. Bryce Steach, MST, 17.43.

Girls 8-&-Under 25 Free

  1. Lucy Kowitz, LS, 18.84; 3. Peyton Reber, W, 18.93; 4. Rain Davies, W, 19.20.

Boys 8-&-Under 25 Free

  1. Octavio Parraga, MST, 18.44; 5. Micah Davies, W, 21.03; 6. Lincoln Jeanes, W, 21.18; 9. Zaden Latkovich, MST, 22.39; 10. Nate Hameloth, MST, 22.44.

Combined Team Scores

  1. Adamstown (AD), 406; 2. Woodridge (W), 289; 3. Ephrata Tidal Waves (Eph), 239; 4. Manheim Swim Team (MST), 224.5; 5. New Holland, 207; 6. Skyline, 178.5; 7. Millersville Sea Lions, 162; 8. Lititz Springs (LS), 150; 9. Overlook, 144; 10. Mount Joy Lions, 141; 11. Conestoga Valley, 116; 12. East Cocalico (EC), 35.5; 12. L-S Otters, 33.5.

About digital editor

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *