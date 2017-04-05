Nothing was decided until the final event.

For the Manheim Central and Lampeter-Strasburg girls track and field teams, it would all come down to the 4×400 relay.

And in the end, the MC foursome of Autumn Greiner, Alexis Hosler, Emily Kline and Billie Jo Bollinger got the job done, winning that event in 4:23.2 to help the Lady Barons earn an 81-68 win in a Section Two meet in Manheim.

“It was very close,” Central coach Russ White said. “I think Autumn Greiner led it off and gave us about a 10 or 15-meter lead and everyone was able to hold on that lead. We won by about that same distance, so it was pretty exciting through the whole 4×4 and that’s really what pushed us over the top. That was the swing event, if you will.”

The Manheim Central boys, with Cole Sunderland earning four wins in the 800 (2:13.5), 1,600 (4:46.9), 4×400 (Brock Hochstetler, Caleb Weaver, Zach Reed) in 3:40.0 and 4×800 (Weaver, Nick Griest, Ian Lauver) in 8:55.0, completed the sweep with a 103-47 drubbing of the Pioneers.

Both the Central boys and girls improved to 2-0.

“I felt very good (about their performances),” White said. “I was proud of the way they supported each other and really competed against their own personal records. It’s our theme to try to do something today that makes you better tomorrow, and I thought that’s what was happening during the meet. It almost didn’t matter what place they were in, they were competing against the watch and the measuring tape.”

On a day when the Lady Barons had just 17 athletes available to compete, freshman Laura Good stepped up and scored a lot of key points. Showing her athleticism and versatility, Good took the 100 (13.1), 200 (27.5), long jump (14-8) and triple jump (31-10.4) to help lead the way.

“She’s intense,” White said. “I mean, she’s ready to go, she gets herself focused mentally and she works hard physically, so she gets the most out of her athletic talent in each of her events.”

White also credited Good’s mental discipline to make the transition while competing from one event to another on the track and in the field.

“As a freshman, that’s outstanding to come into a dual-meet and win four events. I think she’s having a lot of fun with her events and that’s critical,” White said. “If they can work hard and have fun at the same time, that’s a combination that’s going to get you a lot of personal records.”

Bollinger was a double individual winner in the High Hurdles (15.2) and 300 Hurdles (47.4), and Marianne Fitzkee accounted for MC’s other win on the track, breaking the tape in the 3,200 in 12:44.0.

In the field, Carley Sheppard picked up a win in the pole vault, clearing the bar at 9-6.

Turning to the boys, Will Rivers, Ryan Carter, and Brock Hochstetler each added two wins apiece in the lopsided win over the Pioneers.

Hochstetler took the 200 (23.4) and joined Jay Barreto, Gunnar Royer, and Kody Kegarise on the winning 4×100 relay (44.48). In the field, Rivers claimed top honors in the long jump (19-10 1/4) and triple jump (42-5), while Carter took gold in the high jump (5-10) and pole vault (12-0).

Other winners included Ian Lauver in the 3,200 (10:19.4), Tyler Flick in the High Hurdles (15.7), Nick Brown in the shot put (41-3 3/4) and Tim Witmer in the discus (118-2).