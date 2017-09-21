Home   >   Sports   >   This Week’s Football Contest

This Week’s Football Contest

By on September 21, 2017

Attention Weekly Football Contest Players

For this week only, you can email your weekly contest picks to Todd Ruth  (truth.eph@lnpnews.com) by noon on Saturday or you can pick up a copy of the Ephrata Review at Weiser’s Market and enter with the paper form and drop it off at Roma Pizza on Main Street, Lititz. Thank you!

Tiebreaker Circle/Score: UCLA ____ @ Stanford____

1. Texas Tech @ 2. Houston
3. Texas A&M @ 4. Arkansas
5. Central Florida @ 6. Maryland
7. USC @ 8. California
9. TCU @ 10. Oklahoma St.
11. Rutgers @ 12. Nebraska
13. Duke @ 14. North Carolina
15. Cincinnati @ 16. Navy
17. Mississippi St. @ 18. Georgia
19. Penn State @ 20. Iowa
21. Florida @ 22. Kentucky
23. Notre Dame @ 24. Michigan St.
25. Washington @ 26. Colorado
27. Oregon @ 28. Arizona St.

