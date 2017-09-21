This Week’s Football Contest
Attention Weekly Football Contest Players
For this week only, you can email your weekly contest picks to Todd Ruth (truth.eph@lnpnews.com) by noon on Saturday or you can pick up a copy of the Ephrata Review at Weiser’s Market and enter with the paper form and drop it off at Roma Pizza on Main Street, Lititz. Thank you!
Tiebreaker Circle/Score: UCLA ____ @ Stanford____
1. Texas Tech @ 2. Houston
3. Texas A&M @ 4. Arkansas
5. Central Florida @ 6. Maryland
7. USC @ 8. California
9. TCU @ 10. Oklahoma St.
11. Rutgers @ 12. Nebraska
13. Duke @ 14. North Carolina
15. Cincinnati @ 16. Navy
17. Mississippi St. @ 18. Georgia
19. Penn State @ 20. Iowa
21. Florida @ 22. Kentucky
23. Notre Dame @ 24. Michigan St.
25. Washington @ 26. Colorado
27. Oregon @ 28. Arizona St.
