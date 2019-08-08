Home   >   Sports   >   Weaver wins third LrC triathlon crown

By on August 7, 2019
For the third time in the Lititz recCenter Triathlon's five-year history, Lititz's Daryl Weaver won the men's title, finishing in 1:03:23.

Hicks repeats as women’s winner

Lititz’s Daryl Weaver is now 3-for-5 in the Lititz recCenter Triathlon.

Having won the men’s title in 2015 and 2017, the 46-year Lititz resident earned his third crown last Sunday in the fifth annual edition of the event, crossing the finish line in 1:03:23.

That was more than six minutes ahead of runner-up Michael Rush, who finished in 1:09:34, just holding off York’s Colby Clinton (1:09:41).

For Weaver, his winning time was less than minute behind his PR of 1:02:29, set in 2015.

Although he was 17th in the swim, climbing out of the Lititz Springs Pool with his time of 5:22, Weaver surged into the lead with the overall best times in the bike (38:43) and run (18:02) legs.

Meanwhile, Garnet Valley’s Kerry Hicks repeated as the women’s champion, taking home top honors in 1:17:09. That marked about a two-minute improvement from her winning time of 1:19:07 in last year’s triathlon.

Pequea’s Bonnie Stoeckl was second in 1:21:24, while Lancaster’s Jenine Nicholas rounded out the top three with a time of 1:23:38.

Hicks put herself in strong position with the fourth-best time in both the swim (4:44) and bike (47:55), then closed it out with the top time in the run with her effort of 22:59.

York’s Dream Team Tri Club won the relay championship in 1:15:18, placing just one minute ahead of runner-up Splash Flash Dash (1:16:18).

Finishing third in the team competiton was Team Dauberman, of Shrewsbury, which completed the event in 1:18:41.

In all, there were 209 individual finishers and 14 teams who competed in the triathlon.

