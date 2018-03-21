Way to go, Joe! Moll wins two State medals
Even after winning two medals at the PIAA State Boys Triple-A Swimming Championships last week at Bucknell University, Warwick’s Joe Moll was keeping his celebration plans low-key.
“I’ll probably go home and get some sleep,” the Warrior senior said. “I still have school (Friday).”
Not even a nice dinner anywhere?
“Maybe, we’ll see,” Moll smiled. “We’ll probably stop somewhere on the road, maybe like a McDonald’s or Wendy’s for a Frosty.”
Fast food seemed appropriate.
After all, the Dartmouth College recruit put up some fast times while placing sixth in the 200 Individual Medley last Wednesday in a school-record 1:50.13, then taking fourth in the 100 back on Thursday and shattering another school mark in 50.08 seconds at Bucknell’s Kinney Natatorium.
The records Moll broke — 1:52.02 in the 200 IM at this year’s District Three Championships and 50.45 in the 100 backstroke at States in 2017 — were his own.
“There are definitely a lot of fast swimmers here in PA, so I just wanted to go out there and swim my hardest and see how things went,” Moll said. “I couldn’t go out there expecting to win because there’s a lot of great swimmers. I just had to go out there and race.”
Combined with his PIAA sixth-place finish in the 100 backstroke last year, he put himself in rare air at Warwick with three career State medals.
“I definitely think it’s pretty special to be able to say I’m in some elite company there, like, with Emily Cameron and Dain Bomberger and some great swimmers that have come through,” Moll said.
In the morning preliminaries, Moll was just .01 of a second off his best times in both events. On his way to a finish of 50.46 seconds in the 100 backstroke, his strategy was to attack from the get-go, as evidenced by a 24.44 split on his opening 50, which helped him earn the No. 5 seed going into Thursday’s finals.
There, Moll went even faster with a 24.26 split at the halfway point. On the second 50, he touched the wall in 25.8 seconds, an improvement from 26.02 in the preliminary heats.
“It’s just 100 yards, so you’ve got to try to sprint for as long as you can,” Moll said. “I was looking a lot at that second split just because the 24.4 and 24.2 are both the fastest I’ve ever gone out before. I was trying to bring it home just as hard, so I was happy I was able to bring (the second 50 split) down a little bit more.”
In the end, Moll (50.08) wasn’t far behind Souderton’s Storm Krader (49.84) for the bronze medal. Conestoga junior Brendan Burns took home the gold medal in 46.93 seconds.
“I was definitely happy with that,” Moll said of his time. “Summer Junior cuts are 49.6, so I was hoping to maybe break that, but you always have to be happy with a best time and a fourth-place finish at States. That’s great too.”
Moll was certainly happy to earn a sixth-place medal in the 200 IM as well, having fallen just short of claiming State hardware in that event last year, placing ninth in 1:52.61.
He took care of business in Wednesday’s prelims with his time of 1:52.03, not only clinching the sixth seed in the finals, but guaranteeing himself a medal.
“I was like, ‘OK, I’m here, I’ve got that medal, so let’s just come in and see what happens,’” he said.
All Moll did was get a solid start by swimming a split of 24.44 seconds on the butterfly leg, putting him in the fifth position going into his strength — the backstroke.
“I like to go out strong,” he said. “You can’t use up all your energy there (in the fly), so you have to have a good balance of speed and stamina. Then backstroke is where I have to compete with everyone else, so I have to go hard there.”
His 27.29 on the back was second-fastest behind only North Allegheny’s Rick Mihm (27.02), moving him up to third with only the breaststroke and freestyle remaining.
“Breaststroke, I just kinda have to almost survive,” Moll said, “and then freestyle is that last one, so you’ve just got to go as hard as you can at the end.”
He did exactly that and was just a fingernail behind Jack Fitzpatrick (1:50.00) for fifth place, taking sixth overall in 1:50.13. Mihm, a sophomore, grabbed the gold medal with a time of 1:46.09.
“I knew you can’t really hold anything back there, you just have to go hard the whole time,” Moll said. “I was definitely happy about (winning two State medals), especially last year getting ninth, I wanted to come in and get that medal this year.”
That, however, wasn’t his only motivation. His brother, James, will be a freshman swimmer for Warwick next winter, and two more — John and Justin — are close behind.
As Joe swam for the final time in his Warwick career, he was looking to put his times beyond the reach of his younger siblings.
“A lot of it was just thinking, ‘I’ve got to make sure my times are fast enough that my brothers can’t beat them,’” Joe smiled. “That’s what they’ve been talking about all weekend. I’m looking forward to college and everything though and I was happy with how my high school career went.”
Only one thing was left to do.
His Wendy’s Frosty awaited.
