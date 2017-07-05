- Another round! Ephrata Brewfest back for second year
Warwick, MC place three on ‘Sweet 16’ squad
The Lancaster-Lebanon League All-League “Sweet 16” Baseball Team (as voted on by the coaches) was announced this week.
Each of the 24 coaches had the opportunity to nominate players for consideration for “All-League.” Nominations were then collected and each coach then had the opportunity to vote for the best 16 players based on the positional break-down (one catcher, four infielders, three outfielders, three utility players, and five pitchers).
Manheim Central (15-8), fresh off a trip to the District Three 5A semi-finals and the PIAA playoffs, had two players named to the squad in senior catcher Tyler Lutz and junior pitcher Taylor Rohrer. Warwick (14-8), which advanced to the District Three 6A playoff semi-finals, added one in pitcher Zach Peters.
The following is a listing of the entire team:
Catchers
- Tyler Lutz, Manheim Central, Senior, Catcher — batted .434 with 23 hits, three doubles, 22 RBIs and a .986 fielding percentage. Coach’s Scouting Report: “Tyler has been a key cog of our offense and defense. He is a team captain that is a leader of our team.”
Infielders
- Nick Lucky, Cocalico, Junior, INF — batted .517 with 21 hits, 21 runs, four doubles, five triples, two home runs and 10 stolen bases. Coach’s Scouting Report: “Nick has been improving every year and really exploded this year. He hit leadoff for us most of the year and was by far our best run producer, both at the plate and on the bases. He consistently hit quality pitching against great teams and carried us through most of our season.”
- Brock Kauffman, Garden Spot, Senior, Shortstop — batted .591 with 26 hits, seven doubles, five triples, two home runs, 32 RBIs and a .964 fielding percentage. Coach’s Scouting Report: “Brock has started four years at shortstop at GS, making the All-League Team the last two seasons. I believe he should make it again. Every year, Brock has unbelievably improved his statistics and has re-written the record books at Garden Spot. He will be attending ESU on a baseball scholarship next season was their top recruit as a position player. Defensively, he made his first two errors this season in the 15th game and was perfect in five playoff games.”
- Angel Colon, Hempfield, Senior, Third Baseman — batted .413 in 16 League games with a .541 On-Base Percentage, three doubles, one triple, two home runs, 14 RBIs, 13 runs and 10 stolen bases. Coach’s Scouting Report: “Angel is deserving of All-League recognition because he is one of the best players in our League.”
- Grant Gale, Penn Manor, Senior, First Baseman — batted .446 with 25 hits, five doubles, one triple, 16 RBIs, 15 runs scored, .625 slugging percentage, and 1.117 On-Base Plus Slugging (OPS). Coach’s Scouting Report: “Grant hit safely in all 16 League games and led our team in every offensive stat. He also was 2-for-2 in save opportunities on the hill.”
Outfielders
- Kyle Hess, Donegal, Junior, Center Field — batted .383 with five doubles, five triples, three home runs, 21 runs, 13 walks, six intentional walks, and seven stolen bases. Had .507 On-Base Average, .750 Slugging Percentage, and 1.257 On-Base Plus Slugging (OPS). Coach’s Scouting Report: “Kyle led our team in every offensive category. His combination of speed and power sets him apart. He was lights out in center field all year with three outfield assists. He had a great year and has committed to Pitt.”
- Hunter McClintock, Manheim Township, Senior, Center Field — batted .390 with 15 RBIs in the two-spot, six doubles, and 15 stolen bases. Coach’s Scouting Report: “Hunter is a student-athlete who plays hard and practices the right way. Never missed one off-season workout in my two years as coach.”
- Michigan Daub, Northern Lebanon, Junior, OF — batted .407 with 22 hits in 54 at-bats, six doubles, one triple, two home runs, 18 RBIs, four stolen bases, 16 runs and two errors with a fielding percentage of .933. Had a .492 On-Base Percentage and .667 Slugging Percentage. Coach’s Scouting Report: “Michigan was also very consistent for us all year. He was a tough out in the middle of our lineup.”
Utility Players
(Dual-threat pitcher/position players)
- Mitch Long, Annville-Cleona, Senior, Pitcher/Center Fielder — batted .483 with 29 hits, 26 runs, 30 RBIs, eight doubles, two triples, five home runs, 16 walks, .597 On-Base Percentage, .933 Slugging Percentage, 12-of-13 in stolen bases, 0 errors defensively. Finished 7-1 pitching with 1.07 ERA, 52 1/3 innings, 10 walks, 62 strikeouts, three complete games. Coach’s Scouting Report: “This is the first player I’ve ever nominated. In 29 years of coaching (five as head coach), I’ve never seen an A-C player have the year Mitch had this year. He was at his best against the best. He held Penn Manor scoreless through seven innings in the League playoffs and shut out Upper Dauphin in the first-round of Districts. He excelled in every aspect of the game as his stats indicate. He is a great kid who is coachable and works very hard.”
- Cole Miller, ELCO, Senior, Utility — batted .388 in 49 at-bats with 19 hits, three doubles, one triple, two home runs, and 13 RBIs. Finished with one win and two saves as a pitcher. Coach’s Scouting Report: “Last year, he was All-League as utility when he was our primary catcher and closer on the mound. This year, he played four positions. He was behind the plate, pitched and played shortstop and third base. Behind the plate, he threw out four of six attempted base runners. Teams did not run much when he was behind the plate. While playing short and third, he only committed two errors all season. While his numbers are not as strong as last year, he was asked to do more. I truly feel Cole is one of the top 16 players in the League. We would not have won 15 games without his versatility and selfless play.”
- Kris Pirozzi, Lampeter-Strasburg, Junior, Shortstop/Pitcher — batted .404 in 52 at-bats with 21 hits, four doubles, two home runs, six RBIs, nine walks, six stolen bases, .508 On-Base Percentage, and .429 batting average with runners in scoring position. Pitched 36 innings and compiled an ERA of 0.78 with four earned runs and 48 strikeouts. Coach’s Scouting Report: “Kris has been a solid number one pitcher all year. He is able to throw multiple pitches, has great velo and is able to go deep into games. In League play, Kris is 4-0-1 as a pitcher. The value that Kris brings to the team is not limited to one facet of the game. He is a table setter as a leadoff hitter, a threat on the bases and makes incredible plays at shortstop. I believe his numbers speak for themselves, but the things that cannot be recorded are what make Kris an All-League caliber player.”
Pitchers
- Nick Stoner, Elizabethtown, Senior, Shortstop/Right-Handed Pitcher — batted .338 with three home runs, 16 RBIs, and 18 runs scored. Pitched 34 innings and compiled a 3-0 record, 0.87 ERA with one save, 64 strikeouts and 11 walks.
- Zach Peters, Warwick, Senior, Pitcher/Third Base — compiled a 6-0 record (7-1 overall), 0.69 ERA as a pitcher with 33 strikeouts. Finished with 17 career victories with a sub-1.00 ERA. Batted .326 this season and had 46 career hits while making just one error this season as a third baseman. Coach’s Scouting Report: “Zach is a tremendous high school pitcher. We were in every game he ever threw for us. Team leader and a tremendous competitor. All-Section One in 2016 and 2017. Excellent third baseman.”
- Dillon Marsh, Lancaster Catholic, Junior, Pitcher — compiled a 6-2 record, 1.68 ERA with 82 strikeouts in 41 2/3 innings pitched. Coach’s Scouting Report: “:As good as there is. Dillon has thrown every big game for this program over the last three years.”
- Taylor Rohrer, Manheim Central, Junior, Pitcher — compiled a 3-1 record, 2.22 ERA in 28 2/3 innings pitched with nine runs, nine earned runs, 13 walks and 47 strikeouts and a 1.39 WHIP.
- Jeff Taylor, Penn Manor, Senior, Pitcher — compiled a 4-0 record, 0.71 ERA in 39 2/3 innings with 65 strikeouts and a .882 WHIP. Coach’s Scouting Report: “Jeff was dominant on the mound. In his two no-decisions, he gave up two earned runs to Cedar Crest in eight innings of work and one hit to Warwick in 7 1/3 innings. His last two Section starts were against Warwick with first place on the line and Hempfield with the Section title on the line.”
