Warwick falls to Octorara in District 23 championship

By on July 19, 2017
Warwick’s Jack Klazas (left) hustles down the line looking to beat a throw to Octorara’s first baseman during the District 23 finals. Photo by Mike Shull

Tournament for 9-10-11 year olds goes the distance

By the time Warwick reached last Wednesday’s winner-take-all game in the District 23 Little League 9-10-11 Year-Old championship, their pitching depth was a concern.

Once-beaten Octorara, who entered the finals needing to win back-to-back games against Warwick to win the crown in the double-elimination format, pushed the local nine to the limit with a 10-8 victory on Tuesday, July 11 in Lancaster.

In that game, Austin Fries threw 85 pitches in four innings, and then Klazas and Loraw continued to battle Octorara to the wire. Ethan Beck went 4-for-4 with a pair of doubles to lead the offense in the hard-fought loss.

“It was a back-and-forth game,” Warwick manager Ajay Kline recalled, “and the defense just couldn’t hold off Octorara.”

Unfortunately for Warwick, it was more of the same one night later, as Octorara’s offense was in top form while rolling to a 16-2 victory to capture the District 23 title.

“They came to battle, but Octorara had the better defense and hit the ball better than we did in Wednesday night’s game,” Kline remarked. “I was extremely proud of the boys.”

Earlier, Warwick opened tournament play by knocking off Octorara 2-1 in seven innings.

Beck was dominant on the mound with 12 strikeouts in five innings before handing the ball to Jack Klazas and Austin Fries out of the bullpen. Fries picked up the win in relief when Keldyn Loraw (2-for-4) laced a walk-off base hit in the bottom of the seventh inning. JD Martin also had a big offensive night while going 3-for-4.

“It was basically a pitchers duel,” Kline remarked. “It was just back-and-forth, great pitching from both sides.”

Next, Warwick’s offense erupted in an 18-1 rout of Conestoga Valley. Every player in Warwick’s lineup had at least one hit in the victory.

“It was a whole team effort, basically, on that one,” Kline said.

While Warwick had a day off last Monday, July 10, Octorara defenated CV in an elimination game. That set the table for the finals.

In the end, although Warwick came up a little bit short, Kline was certainly pleased with their effort.

“I was extremely proud of the way they performed,” Warwick’s manager said. “I couldn’t have asked for a better team.”

