Warwick boys claim L-L title
Before Tuesday’s Lancaster-Lebanon League boys’ cross country meet at Ephrata Middle School, Warwick head coach Matt Bomberger sounded like a profit when he said, “They’re ready.”
“With the guys, we’re very upper-classman heavy,” Bomberger said. “We’ve been working with their mentality over the years.”
That mentality led the Warriors to the Lancaster-Lebanon League championship.
Their total of 95 points was just ahead of second-place Cedar Crest (109), which edged third-place Manheim Township (112) by only three points.
Conestoga Valley senior Nathan Grucelski (16:15.2) was the individual medalist, less than two seconds ahead of Manheim Township senior Evan Dorenkamp (16:17.0). Ephrata senior Andrew Foster was third in 16:18.3.
Warwick brought a true team effort, with all five runners finishing in the top 40 over the 5K course. The Warriors were led by a pair of seniors, as Noah Martin and Connor Shields placed sixth in 16:39.1 and seventh in 16:39.8, respectively. The two were separated by just seven-tenths of a second.
A trio of juniors locked up the Warwick title. Parker Keares (18th, 17:08.5), Jeremy Bell (25th, 17:15.9) and David Bach (39th, 17:38.8) posted impressive times for the L-L champs.
“The weather was perfect,” Martin said after the race. “It was a little muddy, but other than that it was a perfect day to run.”
Now Martin has his sights on another team prize.
“My goal for Districts is for the team to get in the top four and go to States,” Martin said. “That hasn’t happened since 1974.”
Manheim Central (369), meanwhile, finished in 14th place among the boys. The Barons were led by senior Carson Hepner (23rd, 17:12.6) and junior Elijah Wagner (63, 18:06.6).
“The boys’ team co-winning the section with L-S was huge for us.” Manheim Central coach Ryan Kennedy said. “We had great upperclassman leadership. They’ve done a fantastic job of pulling the underclassmen along.”
Turning to the girls, the Lady Warriors (124 points) also had team success, placing third behind Manheim Township (105) and Elizabethtown (117). Three E-town runners finished in the top four, but didn’t have the team depth to hold off the Streaks.
Junior Katie Locker (18:41.6) took the top prize for the Lady Bears. Cedar Crest sophomore Gwyneth Young (18:45.8) was second and E-town’s Cat Shontz (18:57.5) was third.
Sophomore Anna Martin led Warwick, placing sixth in 19:53.5, while seniors Caitlyn Wagner (10th, 20:20.4) and Sophia Nau (12th, 20:24.6) chipped in with top-12 finishes.
Freshman Alexa Wenger (37th, 21:19.6) and senior Jaylyn Wagner (59th, 22:15.6) also contributed to the Lady Warriors team score.
The Manheim Central girls captured 10th place in the League Meet and placed three runners in the top 50. Freshman Olivia Sunderland took 11th in 20:22.7 to lead the way. Senior Mallory Sunderland placed 31st in 21:09.3 and senior Marianne Fitzkee finished 45th in 21:44.6.
Olivia Sunderland was the top finishing freshman girl by more than eight seconds.
“I think Coach would say I ran smart,” Sunderland said. “In the beginning of the season, I didn’t think I had much of a chance against the seniors. There was one meet where I gained a lot of confidence.”
Up next for the area runners is the District Three Championships at Big Springs High School on Saturday, Oct. 27.
