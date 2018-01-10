Warriors earn wins over Tornado & Bucks
Colby Martin wasn’t his usual self against Garden Spot in the Warwick Holiday Tournament.
The Warrior junior, averaging more than 10 points a game this season, managed just two in a 64-59 loss to the Spartans.
He didn’t stay down for long, however.
Martin buried five ‘threes’ and finished with a game-high 19 points, as the Warriors knocked off McCaskey 67-65 in a Section One game in Lancaster last Friday night.
In all, he was 5-of-7 from downtown and 6-of-10 overall from the field.
“It was a really good bounce-back game for (Colby),” said Warrior coach Chris Christensen, whose team improved to 2-3 L-L (3-8 overall). “It was good to see him from the previous game be able to shake that one off and come into this one ready to play. He shot a pretty good percentage. He really played well for us.”
For a Warwick team which has suffered five losses by six or fewer points this winter, they were finally able to flip the script.
“It was a good win for us,” Christensen said. “It was our turn to win a close one and it was good to see the guys do something different than we’ve been doing in the past, and especially the younger guys take a step forward and win a close one. So it was good for everybody.”
Warwick took another step forward Tuesday night, as Ryan Shirk led all scorers with 20 points, including a pair of ‘threes’ and Joey McCracken chipped in 12 points, leading the Warwick boys in a 64-51 win over Conestoga Valley in Lititz.
The Bucks, led by Logan Monroe’s 13 points, were still within eight, 50-42, after three, but Trysten George scored seven of his eight points down the stretch when the Warriors put it away.
With the win, Warwick improved to 3-3 L-L (4-8 overall).
Getting back to last Friday’s game, Tallian Lehr scored five of his team-high 13 points in the opening quarter when the Tornado took an early 19-15 advantage. Bryam Menendez added a ‘three’ in the second quarter, as McCaskey went into the break with a 36-30 lead.
But it could have been worse for the Warriors without the clutch play of Colby Martin, who hit two triples and scored eight points in the first quarter, and big man Nate Martin, who grabbed 11 rebounds in the game.
“Nate Martin came off the bench and he sparked us when we were trailing a bunch early on,” Christensen remarked.
In the third, Colby Martin was money from the outside with three treys, and Bryan Rottkamp chipped in with five points inside, helping the Warwick take a 48-44 lead. For the game, Rottkamp finished with 18 points and Ryan Shirk added 10, including a pair of second-quarter treys, in his first game back from an injury.
“Bryan had some big buckets,” Christensen said. “They were really struggling trying to stop Bryan down low, so we kept giving him the ball and he kept going to the foul line and knocking some down. It was a good game for Ryan Shirk too. Him being able to put in 10 points was a big help.”
But an 8-0 run by the Tornado in the final minute of the third, with Isiah Speller burying a ‘three’ and Makai Ortiz going 3-for-4 at the foul line, put them up 52-48 heading to the fourth. Speller and Ortiz finished with 11 and 10 points, respectively.
Over the final eight minutes, Warwick outscored McCaskey 19-13 to pull it out in the end. The Warriors forced 16 Tornado turnovers in the game, while giving it away 15 times.
“We just picked it up defensively (in the second half),” Christensen said, “and let our defense translate into some fastbreak opportunities. That’s kinda where it turned for us.”
Finally, with the score tied 65-65, Rottkamp went the length of the court to score with :6.6 left to give Warwick a lead it never lost. Joey McCracken had a couple key buckets late and Rottkamp scored 11 of his 18 points in the fourth quarter, including going 4-of-7 at the foul line.
“Down the stretch, we got some clutch buckets from Joey McCracken and then obviously at the line by Bryan,” Christensen said.
*****
In a War of the Roses game last Saturday at West York, Dallastown went on a 41-15 run in the middle two quarters and beat the Warriors 66-48.
McCracken led the Warwick boys with 15 points and Clayton Mohler added eight. Dallastown’s Braden Caldwell led all scorers with 22 points, and McGlynn chipped in with 16.
About Bruce Morgan
Latest News
-
Warm Up This New Year at Zig’s Bakery and Café
The New Year has started with a chill, and there...
-
Eckert Signs Gives Your Business Impact in the New Year
Looking to get noticed in the New Year? Want to...
-
Anthony G. Decicco: Your Edward Jones Financial Advisor in Lititz
Edward Jones is the name to know when it comes...
-
Unprecedented in Warwick Township
In wake of unexpected resignation, supervisors will consider interested candidates...
-
King of the hill
Young sledder conquers his fears after serious accident When Sawyer...
-
From Baron to Bear
Nagy named Chicago’s 16th head coach in franchise history As...
-
Warriors earn wins over Tornado & Bucks
Colby Martin wasn’t his usual self against Garden Spot in...
-
Warm Up This New Year at Zig’s Bakery and Café
The New Year has started with a chill, and...
-
Eckert Signs Gives Your Business Impact in the New Year
Looking to get noticed in the New Year? Want...
-
Anthony G. Decicco: Your Edward Jones Financial Advisor in Lititz
Edward Jones is the name to know when it...
-
Plans unveiled for former Wilbur complex
Preliminary plans for the former Wilbur Chocolate plant in...
- May 24, 2017
- 7
-
Beth’s Story: Commentary on an epidemic that hits close to home
“Beth’s Story” is the first in a five-part monthly...
- February 18, 2016
- 5
-
Andrew’s Actions …and devastating death
“Andrew’s Actions” is the third feature in a monthly...
- April 21, 2016
- 4
-
Tony DeLeo says:
-
Scott Althouse says:
-
bmorgan says: