Warriors drop season opener to Pequea Valley
Not every team has a reigning Lancaster-Lebanon League champion.
The Pequea Valley boys tennis team does, though.
And the Braves just happened to be Warwick’s season-opening opponent last Thursday.
With defending L-L Double-A champ Brady Burns leading the way, Pequea Valley shut out the Warriors 5-0 in a non-league match in Lititz.
In the No. 1 singles match, Burns defeated senior Garrett Nissley 6-0, 6-0 to get things underway.
“This kid (Burns) is a really good player,” Warrior coach Ron Wanner said. “(Garrett) played well, he played a good match. He played nice tennis, but Burns was just an excellent player.”
Warwick nearly got in the win column at number two, where Clay Myers took the first set from PV’s Devon Clemmer 6-4. But Clemmer tied it up with a 7-5 victory, then pulled out a tiebreaker 10-6.
Hunter Winey then completed the singles sweep for Pequea Valley with a 6-0, 6-0 decision against sophomore Marc Class.
Turning to doubles, the Braves’ team of Joshes — Gingrich and Heinrich — defeated Warwick’s duo of Evanses, Jack and Connor, by a 6-0, 6-0 score.
Finally, Pequea Valley finished things up behind Nehemiah Glick and Josh Jarvis, who topped the Warriors’ Alec Ashcroft/Matt Geib team, 6-4, 6-4.
Warwick brings back half of its top six from a year ago in Nissley, Class and Evans. The Warriors, though, are still young, with Nissley being their only senior currently playing for varsity points.
“We lost half of our varsity (from 2017), so we’ll see how things go,” Wanner said.
In Nissley, the Warriors are bringing back their No. 1 player from a year ago.
“Garrett’s playing very well right now,” Wanner said. “He has a lot of different shots and knows the game. He needs to be consistent, so if he shows that this year, he’s got a chance to win some matches.”
Myers, a junior, transferred to Warwick after playing at McCaskey last spring.
“I would say that he’s just a fairly all-around player,” Wanner said, “but his strength is consistency. He will just wear you down. He keeps the ball in play. He’s not going to make an error.”
Turning to the number three spot, Class has bumped up a spot after playing at four last season.
“Marc’s improved his net play,” Wanner said. “He knows the game a little better, knows what he’s going to try to do in a point, and as the season goes on, he’s going to get better. He’s young.”
Warwick’s coach also sees that potential in young players Jack and Connor Evans, both of whom are sophomores.
“Jack is not a power player, he will run the ball down and get it back,” Wanner said. “He has improved from last year and he will get better as he plays more. Connor, same thing. We’ve been working on his serve a little bit because he’s tall and that’s going to improve too. I noticed it improving (Monday night in practice). It’s just a matter of playing and getting that experience because they’re both sophomores.”
Ditto for Ashcroft, a junior, and Geib, a freshman. Last year, Ashcroft’s varsity experience was limited, so he has made a big climb up the ladder.
“He’s really improved his game since last year,” Wanner said. “His all-around game has just gotten better. The fact that he’s up to number four as of right now is really a boost for him. Matt’s playing well. He just needs to play tennis. He’s obviously played tennis before, but he just needs to get in that match situation and get better.”
Warwick returned to the courts yesterday (Wednesday) at Conestoga Valley and they will travel to Manheim Central this Friday.
-
