Warriors clinch first Section title since 2015

It had been four years since Warwick’s softball team swept Penn Manor in a season series.

Actually, that 2015 season was also the last time the Warriors claimed the Section One crown.

Well, on Tuesday afternoon in Millersville, it was deja vu all over again for the Warwick girls.

With their 6-1 win over Penn Manor, the Warriors made it 2-for-2 against the Comets this season and clinched the Section One championship.

Improving to 13-1 atop the standings, Warwick (13-2 overall) grabbed a four-game lead over second-place Hempfield (9-5 L-L) with just two games left in the regular season.

Afterward, the celebration was low-key for the business-like Warriors.

“They’ve got their mind focused on more things,” Warrior coach Mark Hough said. “I think they want to continue to win out in the Section, they want to have a good showing in Leagues and obviously Districts, and I think the ultimate goal is to find our way back into the State playoffs this year.”

Against the Comets, the Warwick girls found themselves with a 1-0 lead in the first inning, as Catie Brubaker’s RBI double drove in Emily Beale, who reached on the first of three PM errors.

In the second, Mackenzie Stewart singled, and when Evie Clugston sacrificed, the Comets threw the ball away, putting runners at second third. Courtesy runner Willow Forney then scored on Beale’s RBI single, making it 2-0.

It stayed that way until the fourth. There. Marissa Treibley and Peyton Heisey led off with singles, and Stewart was hit by a pitch. Remarkably, it was the fifth time in two games that Stewart was hit by a pitch. Clugston then grounded into a fielder’s choice, but another Comet throwing error allowed Heisey to score, and then Allison Forsythe’s RBI single extended the advantage to 4-0.

The Warriors scored their final two runs in the fifth on Clugston’s RBI single down the right field line and Forsythe’s bases-loaded hit by pitch.

The Comets spoiled the shutout with a run in the bottom of the fifth, but that was all Warwick pitcher Katelyn Minney allowed the rest of the way, finishing with seven K’s. She walked just one and scattered seven hits.

In the bottom of the seventh, with two Penn Manor runners on base, Jones fielded a ground ball, stepped on third base and fired across the diamond to Heisey for a game-ending double play.

“I have not seen Peyton Heisey stretch like she stretched for that and we had a double play to end the game,” Hough said. “That’s just phenomenal.”

With an opportunity to clinch the Section championship, even knowing that they’d be on their home field next Tuesday, May 7 against Cedar Crest, the Warriors were all business.

“We didn’t want it to be where we thought, ‘OK, when we get to Cedar Crest, if we win that game, we can win the Section.’ We really wanted to get it taken care of right then and there,” Hough said. “That’s what I was most proud about.”

***

Danielle Jones was 4-for-4 with four RBI and Warwick’s softball team shut out McCaskey 10-0 in a Section One game in Lititz Monday night.

A two-run triple by Jones in the bottom of the fifth invoked the 10-run rule.

Marissa Treibley, in addition to going 2-for-3 with two RBI singles, pitched five innings for the win. She struck out four, walked none and yielded only three hits in the complete-game effort.

Leading 2-0, the Warriors doubled their lead in the third. Catie Brubaker (3-for-3, 4 runs) led off with a triple to right-center and scored on Jones’ RBI single over shortstop. Jones then scored on Treibley’s base hit to center field.

Warwick broke it open in the fourth off of Tornado pitcher Jessica Fred-Torres. With one out, Katelyn Minney (2-for-4, 2 runs) singled, stole second and scored on Brubaker’s RBI hit to center. Treibley’s RBI single and Evie Clugston’s bases-loaded two-run base hit pushed the lead to 8-0.

A shut-down inning followed for Treibley, who recorded three of her four K’s in the top of the fifth, and then in the bottom half, Minney’s double and Brubaker’s single set the table for Jones’ game-ending two-run triple.

***

Last Wednesday, April 24, Warwick rallied from a 1-0 deficit to beat Manheim Township 5-1 in a key Section One battle in Lititz.

Minney earned the complete-game win, collecting 11 strikeouts and allowing only three hits, while Treibley had two hits and three RBIs in the attack.

The Blue Streaks (8-5 Section One) took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first, as Madison Rinier worked the first of her two walks, Casey Martin (2 hits) singled and Rinier scored on an error.

It remained that way until Warwick erupted for a four-run rally. Clugston’s leadoff walk got things started, then Minney legged out an infield single with two outs and Brubaker walked. Next, Jones’ two-run base hit to right field gave the Warriors a lead they never lost. Treibley’s single just over the infield stretched the advantage to 4-1.

Warwick added an extra insurance run in the fifth, with Treibley’s RBI single driving in Brubaker.

That was all Minney needed, as she finished the game with six scoreless innings.