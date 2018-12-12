Warriors blank Hempfield in Section One opener
Also place 2nd in Icebreaker
The Warwick bowlers kicked off their season with a convincing 7-0 shutout of Section One rival Hempfield last Friday at Dutch Lanes.
The Black Knights stormed out of the gates and challenged Warwick, battling them even through the first five frames. But then the Warriors reeled off eight strikes over the next two frames and never looked back on their way to a 159-pin game one victory, 1014-855.
Senior Tony Lutz led the way for Warwick with a 259, closing out the game with eight consecutive strikes. Seniors Isaac Erickson and Ashley Sham chipped in with 202 and 199, respectively.
The Warriors then carried that momentum into the next two games and cruised 1044-896 behind Carson Snavely (248) and Erickson (243) before completing the sweep with a 1009-800 win, paced by Erickson (231), Tyler Miller (212), and Sham (212).
All five varsity starters posted single-game scores of 200 in the match in the well-balanced effort.
Riding a wave of confidence, the Warriors returned to Dutch Lanes on Saturday looking to defend their title in the Icebreaker Classic and they won the qualifying round by 123 pins ahead of runner-up Cedar Crest, 3585-3462.
Unfortunately, however, the Warriors ended up suffering a hard-fought 2-1 loss to the Falcons in the title match.
Warwick capitalized on Cedar Crest’s errors in game one to win 176-146, and then the Falcons showed their tenacity while battling back to take the second, 203-173.
In the decisive third game, it turned out to be Cedar Crest’s day, converting a tough spare and adding some clutch strikes to beat the Warriors by 40 pins, 201-161, for the championship.
Earlier, Warwick competed against 19 other boys teams from around the L-L League, and Berks and Schuylkill counties in the qualifying round, consisting of three regular games and three Baker games. The top six teams advanced to the bracket round.
Firing on all cylinders, the Warriors rolled a 988 in game one, good for third place — the lowest position they’d find themselves in the entire day. Lutz led the way with a 229, followed closely by Snavely (209) and Sham (200).
The strikes kept piling up in a strong second-game performance, with Warwick muscling its way to a 1073. Erickson wowed the spectators with a 270, while Lutz and Sham chipped in with 216 and 209.
A 979 in the third game, behind Lutz (229), Miller (214) and Erickson (206), put Warwick in first place heading to the Baker games.
In the Baker games, the Warriors posted three scores of 186, 179, and 180 for a total of 545. The Baker format requires that all five bowlers combine to roll a game, with the leadoff bowler taking frame one, bowler two rolling the second frame and so on through the first five. The leadoff bowler returns to bowl the sixth frame, and then the other team members each bowl one more frame.
After clinching a first-round bye by taking first place in the qualifying round, the Warriors squared off against 5th-seeded Danville in the semi-finals. Again rolling in the Baker format, Warwick proved victorious by a 2-1 decision, putting up scores of 213, 134, and 195 for a 542 series to advance to the championship against Cedar Crest.
Lutz and Erickson both earned their way onto the tournament’s All-Star team. The top five total scores for the first three games of the qualifying round claimed All-Star honors, and Lutz topped the field with a 674 series, just six pins ahead of Erickson (688) in second place.
In a special moment at the tournament, Warwick coach Neal Vital presented Rylan Beebe’s mother, Danica, with the funds raised in the “Rolling for Rylan” event at Dutch Lanes on Nov. 24.
Vital briefly shared a few words about the tragic car accident in which Rylan was seriously injured and lost his two close friends, Meghan Keeney and Jack Nicholson. The crowd softly applauded as Danica, Rylan and coach Vital embraced.
About digital editor
Latest News
-
Warriors blank Hempfield in Section One opener
Also place 2nd in Icebreaker The Warwick bowlers kicked off...
-
Penn Hills spoils the Barons’ State championship hopes
Trailing 30-7 midway through the third quarter last Friday, things...
-
First-year WHS girls coach Cieniewicz stressing consistency
Every day at practice, Warwick’s first-year girls basketball coach Danny...
-
Barbara A. Rhodes, 81, upholsterer, outdoorswoman, loved her time at Lititz Senior Center
Barbara A. (McCarty) Rhodes, 81, of Manheim, passed away at...
-
George W. Schatz, 72, Warwick custodian, father of four, avid outdoorsman, sports fan
George W. Schatz, 72, of Mount Joy, passed away on...
-
Ruth E. Aument, 65, Warwick High School grad, mother of two, Elstonville Sportsman’s Assoc. member
Ruth E. Aument, 65, of Manheim passed away on Sunday,...
-
Nevin L. Myer, 82, Army vet, Cocalico H.S. math teacher, BV volunteer, collected Lionel trains
Nevin L. Myer, 82, of Lititz died at Brethren Village...
-
Warriors blank Hempfield in Section One opener
Also place 2nd in Icebreaker The Warwick bowlers kicked...
-
Penn Hills spoils the Barons’ State championship hopes
Trailing 30-7 midway through the third quarter last Friday,...
-
First-year WHS girls coach Cieniewicz stressing consistency
Every day at practice, Warwick’s first-year girls basketball coach...
-
Plans unveiled for former Wilbur complex
Preliminary plans for the former Wilbur Chocolate plant in...
- May 24, 2017
- 7
-
Name that school! — District seeks input on name for new elementary school
Manheim Central’s newest elementary school is currently under construction....
- July 11, 2018
- 6
-
Beth’s Story: Commentary on an epidemic that hits close to home
“Beth’s Story” is the first in a five-part monthly...
- February 18, 2016
- 5
-
Victoria Rothstein says:
-
Joanne klee says:
-