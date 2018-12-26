Warrior wrestlers suffer first Section loss
Based on their records, the Warwick and Conestoga Valley wrestlers seemed to be similar.
Both were a perfect 2-0 in Section One leading up to last Thursday’s match in Lititz.
The Buckskins, however, showed that they have a little more depth.
Winning the final 10 bouts of the night, including three forfeits, Conestoga Valley rallied from an early 15-3 deficit and knocked off the Warriors 55-15 in a league match in Lititz.
With senior 145-pounder Pat Tocci and junior heavyweight Jontae Gonzalez sidelined by wrist injuries, along with the absence of a 113-pounder, Warwick was unable to put a full lineup on the mat.
“(Conestoga Valley) is balanced the whole way through,” Warrior coach Ned Bushong said. “It is what it is. We have some guys injured, we have some guys sick and we don’t have a whole lot of depth. Wrestling-wise, we have a young team.”
While the Warriors fell to 2-1 L-L (5-4 overall), the Bucks improved to 3-0 (6-1 overall) and remained tied atop Section One with Penn Manor.
“It will be between them and Penn Manor (for the Section title),” Bushong said. “There’s good balance the whole way through. (Coach Trent Turner) has a nice team. He doesn’t really have a weak weight.”
Things started off well enough for Warwick, as 170-pounder David Hnasko built a 6-0 into the third period, then decked Conrad Dillman in 5:37, and Charles Lumene earned a 30-second fall over Isiah Gantt, giving the Warriors an early 12-0 lead.
At 195, Warwick senior Roland McClune and CV’s Eddie Lopez had a high-scoring, back-and-forth battle. McClune’s reversal with :33.8 left in the third cut his deficit to one, but Lopez held on for a 13-11 win get the Buckskins on the scoreboard.
Next, junior Hayden Benner capitalized on a four-point third to defeat the Bucks’ Leo Marente 6-2 in the 220-pound bout, putting Warwick up 15-3.
But it was all CV from there.
Yodhe Desta’s forfeit win at 285, followed by Trenton Ruble’s fall in 3:50 against junior Sebastian Oliveras pulled the Buckskins even, 15-15.
Then a forfeit victory by Keaton Fisher at 113 gave CV the lead for good, Rafael Rodriguez pinned senior Marshall Adams in 18 seconds, and Cameron Kistler scored a fall in 1:20 over junior Logan Bortner at 126 to make it 33-15, Bucks.
That set the stage for a down-to-wire battle battle between Warwick’s Mateo Chacon and CV’s Andrew Dariychuk at 132. The Warrior senior scored the opening takedown with 1:20 left in the opening stanza, but it was tied 2-2 after two.
Then in the third, Dariychuk picked up two back points with 1:24 to go and held on for a 4-2 win.
“We had a couple matches tonight that could have gone either way, like Mateo’s and Roland’s,” Bushong said. “Both of them were very close matches. It’s a good test. We’re going to learn from it, we learn from every match and the season’s early. It’s early in the year yet. We have a long way to go.”
David Dariychuk was next for CV, and using a five-point third period, he went on to claim an 11-3 major decision over senior Shaun Stafford in the 138-pound bout, pushing the Bucks’ lead to 40-15.
After Austin Rider won by forfeit for CV at 145, Taylor Sheaffer outscored Warrior junior Haydn Shreiner 8-4 in the third to clinch a 13-7 decision in the 152-pound bout, and then the Bucks’ Josh MacNamara closed it out with a fall in 2:59 over junior Preston Johnson at 160.
“They’re wrestling hard,” Bushong said of his grapplers. “That’s all you can ask. They’re wrestling hard and they’re giving it everything they have.”
SECTION ONE
Conestoga Valley 55, Warwick 15
170—D. Hnasko, W, p. C. Dillman, 5:37.
182—C. Lumene, W, p. Fisher, :29.
195—E. Lopez, CV, d. R. McClune, 13-11.
220—H. Benner, W, d. L. Marente, 6-2.
285—Y. Desta, CV, by forfeit.
106—T. Ruble, CV, p. S. Oliveras, 3:50.
113—K. Fischer, CV, by forfeit.
120—R. Rodriguez, CV, p. M. Adams, :17.
126—C. Kistler, CV, p. L. Bortner, 1:19.
132—A. Dariychuk, CV, d. M. Chacon, 4-2.
138—D. Dariychuk, CV, m.d. S. Stafford, 14-3.
145—A. Rider, CV, by forfeit.
152—T. Sheaffer, CV, d. H. Shreiner, 13-7.
160—J. MacNamara, CV, p. P. Johnson, 2:58.
