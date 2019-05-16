Warrior girls score 133 points to claim third straight L-L crown
No doubt, the Warwick girls track and field athletes got a good night’s rest Saturday.
With the amount of competing they did at the Lancaster-Lebanon League Track and Field Championships last weekend, it’s little wonder.
“That’s a lot of their choice, which is neat,” Warrior sprints coach Bobby Rhoads said. “We give them the option to not run all four races, but they are successful at so many events and they want to go out and prove themselves. They certainly do.”
“We sleep really well,” Emily Williamson laughed.
Deservedly so.
Finishing an eye-popping 55 points ahead of runner-up Conestoga Valley, the Warwick girls won their third straight L-L League team crown last Saturday at Hempfield High School.
Not only did they score 133 total points, but the Warrior girls teamed up with the boys to sweep the League titles, becoming the first school to do so since Hempfield in 2010.
“It’s really exciting obviously for our team to have accomplished this,” said senior Kate Dickow, who set an L-L Meet and school record while winning gold in the 3,200 (10:37.90), then added silver in the 1,600 (5:02.33) and a sixth-place medal in the 800 (2:22.73). “It’s just really empowering seeing my teammates perform so well knowing that we put in a lot of hard work over the spring and winter.”
“They scored 133 points,” Warwick head coach Alex Daecher said. “I mean, that’s crazy.”
Dickow’s records in the 3,200 were only part of the story. In all, the Warriors shattered three school marks and four L-L Meet records, bringing home six gold medals when all was said and done.
“The talent is just unreal. I’m so proud of them.” Daecher said. “The best thing is, we’re talking about kids, and you look around and they’re all good, nice kids. You just enjoy going to practice with them.”
Senior Leah Graybill put together a monster weekend, taking home four gold medals in the 100, 200, 400 and 4×100 relay, breaking three meet and two school records along the way.
And she had a lot of company.
Junior Juliette Delmotte won gold in the triple jump (38-0), while junior Meghan Quinn claimed four medals in the sprints, sophomore Anna Martin placed in three distance events, Emily Williamson was a part of three medal-winning relays, and freshman Aubrey Williamson collected hardware in two relays and the 800.
“Our kids rise to the occasion, both boys and girls,” Daecher said. “You would have thought it was dual-meets you’re doing your best, but when it really counts, they all came to do it.”
The 100-meter dash was one example.
Graybill broke her previous PR (12.02), clocking in with a school record 11.96 and leading a a Warrior sweep of the top three spots — for the second year in a row. Junior Lily Palacio-Lewis was second in a PR 12.09, followed by Quinn, who won the bronze in 12.21 seconds.
“This was our goal,” Graybill said. “Even last year, after the League Meet, this is what we wanted again. (Lily and Meghan) are my two best friends and I’m just so happy to have them by my side.”
“We’ll never have a day off,” Palacio-Lewis said, “because we always have each other at practice, the big meets, the small meets, everything. We always have each other to run against.”
Quinn added, “I think for all of us, (sweeping the 100) just shows how good our sprint depth is, and I think it shows how hard we work and how hard we push each other.”
It pushed Graybill toward shattering the 12-second barrier for the first time in her career.
“I was really hoping to break 12 at some point in the season,” she said, “so it was nice to do it at the League Meet.”
Rhoads said, “It’s one of those milestones that not very many girls can say they’ve accomplished. It’s an incredible feat and she finally got it today, so that’s pretty exciting for her.”
Graybill (56.16) and Quinn (57.74) also went 1-2 in the 400. Besides setting the meet record, Graybill also lowered her own school record time (56.69).
“I wanted to go 55 today, but it was still a PR and I’m really happy with it,” she said.
At the West Chester Invitational, she ran to a finish of 56.81, but made some adjustments.
“I took note of what I did at that meet and transferred it into (Leagues),” Graybill said. “I went out a lot harder and stayed smoother the whole time, so that definitely helps with my time.”
The 4×100 relay of Graybill, Emily Williamson, Quinn and Palacio-Lewis rekindled memories from the Penn Relays when they posted an L-L best 47.25 seconds while winning the Northeast finals. On Saturday, the Warriors’ foursome nearly equaled that time while winning gold in 47.34.
“It’s hard to get that atmosphere (of a Penn Relay final),” Rhoads said, “but this is a big meet for them. They knew Conestoga Valley would be close and they ran an awesome time.”
The Buckskins helped to push the Warriors, ultimately placing second in 47.85 seconds.
“I think being the top seed right now definitely pushes us to hit those faster times,” said Williamson, who also competed with her sister Aubrey, Caitlyn Wagner and Martin on the silver-medal winning 4×800 relay team (9:44.47).
“We have a goal for the end of the season of hitting a 46 time,” Quinn said. “We would love to get a sub-47.”
“It doesn’t matter when it is,” Williamson added. “We just want it at some point.”
Graybill’s final record was in the 200, winning the gold medal in 24.60 while shattering her own L-L Meet mark (24.73) set one year ago. Quinn placed fourth in 25.54 seconds.
The gold-medal parade started Friday night when Delmotte landed a jump of 38-0 on her last attempt, edging out Cocalico’s Olivia Sensenig (36-8 1/2) for top honors.
“Juliette jumped 35 feet, 36, and then boom, 38 on her final jump,” Daecher said. “I mean, talk about being clutch.”
Dickow, too, was clutch, starting with Friday’s 3,200. Despite not getting pushed, she still shaved 14 seconds off of the L-L Meet record time set by Cocalico’s Jamie Zamrin (10:51.8) last year. Placing first in 10:37.90, Dickow placed 16 seconds ahead of E-town’s Cat Shontz (10:37.90).
“That was really cool,” she said. “It was kind of a weird race because I was out and no one was really close. But it was still a good race.”
The 1,600 was another good race, in which Dickow held a slim lead over E-town’s Katie Locker for three laps. The Bears’ runner made a surge with 300 meters left and Dickow answered, but Locker again kicked at the 200 mark and went on to win in a meet record time of 4:59.58, just three seconds ahead of Dickow (5:02.33).
“I knew (Locker) was great competition,” Dickow said. “She had the speed to kick it in at the end.”
Martin joined Dickow in the 3,200, placing eighth in 11:28.90. She also earned a fifth-place finish in Saturday’s 800 (2:21.72).
In the hurdle events, Emily Skidmore showed poise while competing in her first L-L League Championship Meet. After placing fifth in the 110-meter High Hurdles, the Warrior sophomore ran a two-second PR in the 300 Hurdles, finishing with the bronze medal in 46.36 seconds.
“My coach was telling to start faster in the beginning,” Skidmore said, “start off like a 100, so I did that and kept my pace throughout the whole thing.”
In doing so, she also qualified for Districts.
“That’s what my motivation was,” Skidmore said. “I’m very happy. It’s just cool to be surrounded by so many amazing athletes.”
Senior Trinity Bitting-Ellis had qualified for Districts in the high jump with her effort of 5-2 at the Manheim Township dual-meet, and she just missed that height at the League Meet, taking fifth at 5-0.
“It felt good to get back into things after the injury last year, so I’m happy,” she said. “I feel like 5-0 is a good place to be at.”
The Warriors’ 4×400 — consisting of Jessica, Emily and Aubrey Williamson and Emma Graybill — was in a good place, finishing with a sixth-place medal in 4:12.09, and Aubrey Williamson added an eighth-place medal in the 800 in 2:24.83.
“It’s unbelievably heart-warming,” Daecher said of his girls team’s performance. “I’ve always been proud of the kids. We talked beforehand about, ‘Why do we want to come out her and perform today? Who are we trying to honor?’ We talked about how you’re doing this to honor yourself, your school and the tough year that our school district had, your parents and your coaches while you’re competing, and the kids did that. They should be super proud of themselves.”
