Wagner takes over as Warriors’ new coach
For Matt Wagner, the rising seniors on Warwick’s boys soccer team is a special group.
As eighth-graders, they were the first players Wagner coached in the Warriors’ program..
Since that time, he has grown alongside them.
“I’ve seen them almost at every level,” Wagner said, “and it’s been fantastic just to see these guys progress and grow into leaders and young men.”
Where Wagner has progressed is to Warwick’s head coach, having been approved at the March school board meeting to replace Gordy Cowher, who retired after leading the Warriors to the Section One championship, Lancaster-Lebanon League playoff semi-finals and District Three 4A quarterfinals last fall.
He is now looking forward to the opportunity to build on Warwick’s exploits.
“I just love being in the Warwick community,” said the 36-year-old Wagner, a learning support teacher at Warwick Middle School. “It’s just a great place to live and work and I love being able to be a part of the soccer program for the school.”
A 2001 grad of Central Dauphin East, where he earned All-Mid Penn honors as a four-year starter for the Panthers, Wagner went on to become a two-year letter winner at Lycoming College before eventually earning his degree at West Chester.
Former Warrior coach Travis Steedle brought Wagner on board in 2014 as a middle school coach. From there, he stepped up to become the junior varsity coach before serving two years as a varsity assistant under Cowher.
“I’ve seen two different coaches, and seeing what worked and what didn’t work,” Wagner said, “(I want to) take that and just keep building.”
Indeed, Wagner was a sponge during the past four years, soaking up Steedle’s ability to make tactical adjustments and Cowher’s knack for building relationships with the players.
“They both were very good coaches,” Wagner said, “as far as being able to take skills needed, address them and implement things in games and such. Those are the things that take them above.”
Being a special education teacher, Wagner knows the importance of relationships and communication. Without them, his job of getting the players to buy in becomes a lot more difficult.
“That’s not a friendship buy-in,” Wagner said. “That’s a (buy-in of), ‘We have high expectations, this is how we’re going to get there, and we’re going to help you get there.’ I want them to see the vision so that they can understand where we’re going and we go together.”
That vision led the Warriors to a 12-5 record last fall and just one win shy of qualifying for the State Tournament. But since suffering a 1-0 loss to Cumberland Valley in the District quarterfinals, Warwick graduated an eye-popping 17 seniors.
Wagner, though, is excited about the young players in the program’s pipeline. He knows there will be an adjustment period for the players who are stepping up, but Warwick’s new boss believes that the efforts to include underclassmen in as much varsity training as possible over the past couple years will be a big benefit.
“We’re fortunate to have a young group of guys who are coming through that have been well-coached for quite a long time,” Wagner said. “We have been able to implement things that we’ve wanted to do the last three years. They’ve been exposed to it, so now they’re ready to flourish.”
In addition to spending the past four seasons in the Warriors’ program, where he has been welcomed to give input, Wagner also coaches at PA Classics and has experience with Penn Legacy and Southern Chester County.
“I’m very lucky at being around the game for such a long time,” he said. “I played in high school all four years, I played in college, I had the privilege of being part of excellent coaches who helped me tailor how to motivate kids, how to get them to see the deficiencies in what they need to work on and then attack it and move on as we’re progressing as a group, putting players in positions of strength and things like that.”
The possession-style game is how Wagner likes to attack.
“But it all depends on the game and the opponent and that kind of stuff,” he said. “Building from the back, going to the attack is very important to me.”
His mindset as a coach is try to improve daily and let the wins take care of themselves.
“The expectations are we’re going to do better every day at something,” Wagner said. “We take care of our things we need to take care of, we work at improving every day and then we let all the rest of that stuff handle itself.”
In his playing days, Wagner was mostly a defensive midfielder or center back. His varsity assistant will be Jackson Corrigan, moving up from his role as the Warriors’ JV coach. Corrigan was an attacking player during his time at York College, and with the two having worked well together previously on Warwick’s staff, they are a solid complement to one another.
“Where I see things a little bit differently, (Jackson) does too, but in a good way. Not in an opposing way,” Wagner said. “So where I might not see it on the attack, he may. And I can see things defensively that he can’t. We balance each other out. We’ve been working together for the last three years so we’re both ready to take on this challenge.”
About Bruce Morgan
Latest News
-
Book selected to compete in PBR Future Games
It’s been an eventful week for Colton Book. First,...
-
Lititz VFW sweeps Hempfield, advances to LNP Tournament
Twice, Hempfield Black went up by two or...
-
Wagner takes over as Warriors’ new coach
For Matt Wagner, the rising seniors on Warwick’s boys soccer...
-
Luther W. Smith, 99, WWII and Korea vet, Kahn Lucas retiree, St. John’s Lutheran sexton, Mason
Luther W. Smith, formerly of Columbia, passed away on Saturday,...
-
Bruce A. Carver, 63, worked at Manheim Auto Auction, Lanc. Co. judge of elections, motorcyclist
Bruce A. Carver, 63, of Lititz, died peacefully at Lancaster...
-
Sterling E. Hostetter, 92, WWII vet, supervisor at Hamilton Tech, MT bus driver, avid gardener
Sterling Ebright Hostetter, 92, of Lititz, left this earth to...
-
William H. McCoy, 82, nursery owner, Lititz Mennonite member, MDS volunteer, survived by six children
William H. “Bill” McCoy, 82, of Manheim, peacefully left this...
-
Book selected to compete in PBR Future Games
It’s been an eventful week for Colton Book....
-
Lititz VFW sweeps Hempfield, advances to LNP Tournament
Twice, Hempfield Black went up by two...
-
Wagner takes over as Warriors’ new coach
For Matt Wagner, the rising seniors on Warwick’s boys...
-
Plans unveiled for former Wilbur complex
Preliminary plans for the former Wilbur Chocolate plant in...
- May 24, 2017
- 8
-
Name that school! — District seeks input on name for new elementary school
Manheim Central’s newest elementary school is currently under construction....
- July 11, 2018
- 6
-
Beth’s Story: Commentary on an epidemic that hits close to home
“Beth’s Story” is the first in a five-part monthly...
- February 18, 2016
- 5
-
Tyler says:
-
Jennifer Drobnak says:
-