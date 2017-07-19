Home   >   Sports   >   Two-time All-Americans

Two-time All-Americans

By on July 19, 2017
For the second year in a row, the Warwick girls 200 medley relay earned NISCA All-American honors. The foursome of (clockwise from top left) Tyler Mandrell, Emma Oberholtzer, Emma Schouten, and Lauryn swam a school record 1:45.44 at Districts. Lititz Record file photo

Between them, the foursome of Tyler Mandrell, Lauryn Ober, Emma Oberholtzer and Emma Schouten have qualified for the PIAA State Swimming Championship a combined 11 times.

‘That’s an elite group of kids,” Warwick coach Mark Daum remarked.

To that point, there is further proof.

When the 2016-17 National Interscholastic Swimming Coaches Association (NISCA)/Speedo High School Swimming Girls All-American lists were released on Friday, July 7, the Warwick girls 200 medley relay was among the 100 honored.

For the second year in a row.

With their school record time of 1:45.44, the Lady Warriors’ foursome of Mandrell, Ober, Oberholtzer and Schouten tied for 91st place with a team from Rockwall-Heath High School from Heath, Texas.

“They were thrilled,” Daum said. “When it came out Friday night (July 7), I just sent out an email to all of them. Some saw it before I did … Like I said, All-American is All-American, I don’t care what sport you’re in, and swimming is highly competitive and it gets faster every year.”

In 2015-16, the team consisting of Mandrell, Ober, Katie Oberholtzer and Schouten took 94th nationally with a then-school record 1:46.33.

At the District Three Triple-A Championships in March, the Warwick girls — with Emma Oberholtzer replacing her sister Katie on the team — dropped 89-hundredths of a second while taking home the silver medal in 1:45.44.

“The funny thing is that if they would have done their time that they did last year, they wouldn’t have made (All-American),” Daum said. “So they had to improve, because (NISCA) takes the top 100 and then draw the line and say that’s it. So they broke the school record again, and as I’ve told you, in swimming, All-American is quantifiable. It’s not based on sports writers or other coaches’ opinions. They’ve earned it. All-American says it all and it’s quite a compliment.”

The cut-off time for All-American was 1:45.57, which two teams — from Hudson High School in Hudson, Ohio and Kings High School in Kings Mills, Ohio — swam for the 99th spot on the list.

In all, California led the way with 15 All-American selections in the girls 200 medley relay. Warwick was one of 10 teams selected from Pennsylvania, tying Ohio for the second-most.

