Twin Valley holds off Lady Barons 2-0 in opener
Certainly, there are things to work on for the Manheim Central field hockey team.
But first-year Lady Barons’ coach Morgan Briggs also saw a lot of positives from their 2-0 loss to Twin Valley at Elden Rettew Field on Tuesday night in Manheim.
Like the play of the defensive unit and junior goalkeeper Mikayla Regan, who stopped five of the seven shots she faced from the Lady Raiders, a District Three Double-A semi-finalist last fall.
“Our goalie Mikayla Regan played lights out awesome today,” Briggs said. “Our defensive unit looked solid. We just need to continue building from here and working the ball up the field more.”
The Central girls have only two seniors — right midfielder Codi Bollinger and center back Maisie Dorwart from the team which advanced to the PIAA State playoffs last November.
Plus, they started two freshmen against Twin Valley — Mattie Hartzler and Kylie Kroesen. So the Lady Barons are still growing and their possession and passing game are areas where they can still improve.
Against Twin Valley, Manheim Central had three corners, to the Lady Raiders’ eight, and it created only five shots on goal.
“It’s the first game, obviously there’s a lot of jitters, a lot of nerves they’re dealing with and I feel like it was good for the coaches to assess to kinda see where they’re at as a unit,” Briggs said. “I think it’s just us being able to understand possession more and being able to possess the ball throughout the game.”
Natali Foster’s unassisted goal with 11:29 elapsed in the opening half stood up for a 1-0 Twin Valley lead going into the break.
Then with just 4:48 expired in the second, Brooke Myers converted on an assist from Makayla Carahaly, doubling the Lady Raiders’ lead to 2-0.
Manheim Central got its third and final penalty corner with 7:59 left in regulation, but couldn’t get a shot away against Twin Valley’s defense.
On a counter rush, Foster found herself on a breakaway with an opportunity to seal it, but Regan had other ideas, stepping up with a key save with 7:00 left to keep her team’s hopes alive.
Not long afterward, the MC girls threatened to get on the scoreboard, and junior Jenna Lutz’s blast toward the left corner of the cage, with Kroesen positioned for a tip, was denied by Twin Valley keeper Ava Morrow.
“We were so close,” Briggs said. “That right there, we were in a great scoring position on offense, which is great. We just need to see more of that. That was something we lacked in today’s game — those scoring-position opportunities. So if we can increase more of that and practice that more often, I think we’ll do better in our Section play, hopefully.”
The Lady Barons will return to the field today (Thursday) when they face Donegal in their Section Two opener in Mt. Joy.
