Turnovers cost Warwick in 28-20 loss to Township
Warwick returned last Friday to the site of one of its most dramatic wins in recent history.
Thanks to a Hail Mary pass from Tyler Trimarchi to Evan Popalis on a chilly October night two years ago, the Warriors knocked off Section One rival Manheim Township 31-28 in Neffsville.
This time, trailing by eight points, there were probably at least a few fans thinking about that play when Warwick got the ball back at its own 32-yard line with just 14.5 seconds remaining.
Unfortunately for the Warriors, it wasn’t to be.
Dangerous junior receiver Trey Glass grabbed a 16-yard reception to get the ball closer to midfield, and then on the final play of the game, he caught a short aerial from QB Joey McCracken, but was stopped at the Blue Streaks’ 40.
And with that, Manheim Township held on to win 28-20 at Gene Kruis Field at War Memorial Stadium, sending Warwick to its first Section loss.
The Warriors (3-1 L-L, 5-2 overall) entered the clash with a plus-15 turnover ratio, but three interceptions and a fumble proved costly against the Blue Streaks (2-1 L-L, 6-1 overall).
“Too many (giveaways),” Warwick coach Bob Locker remarked. “You can’t shoot yourself in the foot like that. I’m not questioning their effort, I thought the kids played hard, but we made too many mistakes and you can’t make mistakes against good football teams.”
Another good team is up next for the Warriors when Wilson (3-0 L-L, 5-2 overall) visits Joseph Grosh Field this Friday night. A Warwick victory will forge a three-way tie atop the Section.
“We have a shot at part of a Section title, but we’ve got to win (this) week,” Locker said. “We kinda put ourselves in a corner now, but we’re capable of winning. It’s just a matter of execution.”
Township wasted no time executing last Friday night. Running back Jaden Floyd gained 22 yards on his first two carries before leaving with an injury, but with poised junior QB Harrison Kirk running the show, the Blue Streaks continued to move the ball.
Finally, the 6-foot-1 signal-caller capped a six-play, 66-yard scoring drive by firing a 22-yard TD pass to Hilton Ridley and then Jack Rodenberger added the PAT to make it 7-0 with 2:44 elapsed.
“(He throws a nice ball) with pressure in his face,” Locker said. “We got close, but we never banged him around. So I thought he did a nice job. They have some good wideouts.”
Less than two minutes later, Township got the ball back with great field position following a pick by Brett Benjamin, who returned it to the Warrior 30.
Warwick’s D held, and it remained a seven-point game when Rodenberger’s 24-yard field goal attempt went wide right.
But the tough start lived on for the Warriors. Their opening four possessions ended with two turnovers, including a fumble, and only two first downs.
In fact, Township outgained Warwick 192-100 while dominating time of possession. While dominating time of possession in the first half, Township outgained Warwick 192-100.
“They do a good job of bringing pressure,” Locker said. “We had a little trouble running the ball in some of our sets and then we got better. I might’ve got a little panicky and tried to throw too many deep balls, so that’s on me. We’ve got to learn to be a little bit more patient. At times, we looked good offensively. Then other times we put ourselves in too many second-and-long situations and then they’re bringing the heat. So it’s just something we’ve got to fix.”
Eventually, the Warriors got on track on their final series of the half. Adam Ricketts (14-20-2, 147 yards) completed four passes for 37 yards to Glass and tight end Hayden Rucci, and then Joey McCracken (8-14-1, 111 yards) extended a play and hit running back Nick Fucci for a two-yard TD pass with 23.5 seconds left in the half. Pietro Elliott’s PAT tied it 7-all, which is how is stayed going to the locker room.
From there, Warwick received the second-half kickoff and quickly put together an 11-play, 70-yard scoring drive which took 5:20 off the clock, capped by a one-yard TD run by Fucci (14 carries, 37 yards). Ricketts’ 29-yard hook-up with Hilton Michael (5-94 receiving) highlighted the drive, but the Warriors were also successful in getting the ball in the hands of Glass (13-99 receiving) on the edge, helping them take their first lead, 14-7.
A short time later, Warwick’s defense nearly picked off Kirk, but Township’s QB shook off that scare and led his team on a drive which ended with him scoring on a one-yard sneak with 3:29 to go in the third quarter, tying it 14-14.
Turnovers then bit the Warriors on their next two possessions, with Township’s opportunistic defense intercepting deflected passes. On the first of those, Kirk found electric freshman Anthony Ivey for a 27-yard strike with 1:55 left in the third, putting the Blue Streaks up 21-14.
“(Ivey) just had too much time, that’s all,” Locker said.
Nearly four minutes later, the Streaks took over on their own 16, and running back Cameron Horst (18-77 rushing) moved the chains with carries of 12 and 32 yards, setting up a two-yard TD run by Kirk (8-43), putting Township up 28-14 with 10:12 left.
“I think (MT’s time of possession) took a little bit of life out of us,” Locker said. “We looked a little tired in the fourth quarter. I left the defense on the field way too long, so we’ve got stuff to clean up.”
A 44-yard McCracken-to-Conor Adams pass, coupled with a Blue Streak penalty, then gave the Warriors a first-and-goal at the MT 5 with about eight minutes remaining. Township made a defensive stand, but turned it over on downs, and McCracken hit Michael on a slant for a 12-yard TD. The PAT missed, but Warwick had closed the gap to 28-20 with 4:41 left on the clock.
At that point, though, Manheim Township burned all but the final 14.5 seconds off the clock, thanks in large part to Kirk’s 11-yard pass to Mickey Stokes on third-and-long.
When Warwick got the ball back, they were unable to capitalize and the Blue Streaks clinched it.
“If you’re going to beat teams like that, we’ve got to make plays,” Locker said. “We just didn’t.”
