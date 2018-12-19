Triumphant return: Beebe takes third place at SnowRoller
Rylan Beebe authored quite a storybook tale last Saturday.
It had only been one day earlier that the Warwick junior bowler got doctor’s clearance to compete. That, itself, was a major step after being seriously injured in a tragic car accident on Oct. 26.
But then he went out and dropped jaws at the SnowRoller Showdown.
In a truly heart-warming performance, Beebe brought home a strong third-place finish with scores of 182-253-255 at Leisure Lanes in Lancaster.
“I didn’t really have any expectations going into Saturday,” Beebe said. “I thought I might be able to bowl a 200 game, but I was surprised how well I did in all three. I didn’t expect to almost bowl a 700 series.”
In the end, his total of 690 equated to a three-game average of 230.
“That’s tops in the league if he bowled that way all year,” Warrior coach Neal Vital said.
All the while, as Beebe took aim on the pins, Vital’s aim turned to hiding his tears from onlookers.
“It was amazing, it really was amazing,” Vital said. “Just to get him out there and have recovered enough … It was emotional. I had some trouble during those games. I kept my back to the crowd so they couldn’t see me and the kids who were there didn’t see me either.”
In the end, Warwick finished 15th out of 36 boys teams with 3,150 pins, falling a little bit short of advancing to the rolloffs. Only the top six squads in the qualifying round moved on.
But on this day, that paled in comparison.
Despite his time away from bowling, Beebe hardly missed a beat in regaining his form.
“It didn’t take long,” he said. “There weren’t any adjustments needed. It was more just muscle memory when I started to bowl.”
Going forward, Beebe will certainly contribute for a Warwick team which is currently atop the Section One standings with a 4-0 record.
His personal goals, however, are simple.
“I’m just there to have fun,” Beebe said.
Saturday’s events provided plenty of that. Beebe’s 230 average in those three games at Leisure Lanes was about 40 pins better than last year’s clip of 190.
The SnowRoller Showdown was Warwick’s second tournament in as many weekends, coming on the heels of the Icebreaker Classic on Dec. 8.
Of course, Beebe wasn’t yet cleared for the first of those, but the way things turned out, Vital said the SnowRoller was the ideal fit.
“It’s a little less pressure event,” Vital remarked. “It made a perfect opportunity to get Rylan his first action of the year.”
Beebe’s efforts didn’t go unnoticed by local media, as a handful of reporters showed up at Dutch Lanes to do interviews Monday prior to the Warriors’ league match against Conestoga Valley.
While the soft-spoken Beebe probably would have preferred fewer cameras and notepads in front of him, Beebe was glad to get back competing in the sport that the enjoys.
“Overall, I’m happy to be bowling,” he said.
“I heard he just wanted to get back to school and back to normal and I think this was normal,” Vital said. “I think he’s not super comfortable with the attention he’s been getting. He just kinda blended in (Saturday) and hopefully that happens today (in the match against CV). I hope he’s just able to get down there and relax a little bit.”
About Bruce Morgan
Latest News
-
Clutch shots by Williamson, Pyle boost the Warwick girls
Lady Warriors improve to 3-2 overall It was just like...
-
Young Lady Barons making strides
More than anything else, the Manheim Central girls basketball team...
-
Warriors show ‘will to win’
Open league play with big wins over MT, Hempfield If...
-
Triumphant return: Beebe takes third place at SnowRoller
Rylan Beebe authored quite a storybook tale last Saturday. It...
-
An ‘Angel’ earns his wings
Craig Groff is a flying ‘angel’ who’s lucky to be...
- Posted December 19, 2018
- 1
-
Light Up the Holidays with Webber Electric, Inc.
When it comes to electrical services, the name to know...
-
Hesses celebrate 60th anniversary
On Dec. 21, 1958, Mr. Samuel Hess and Miss...
-
Clutch shots by Williamson, Pyle boost the Warwick girls
Lady Warriors improve to 3-2 overall It was just...
-
Young Lady Barons making strides
More than anything else, the Manheim Central girls basketball...
-
Warriors show ‘will to win’
Open league play with big wins over MT, Hempfield...
-
Plans unveiled for former Wilbur complex
Preliminary plans for the former Wilbur Chocolate plant in...
- May 24, 2017
- 7
-
Name that school! — District seeks input on name for new elementary school
Manheim Central’s newest elementary school is currently under construction....
- July 11, 2018
- 6
-
Beth’s Story: Commentary on an epidemic that hits close to home
“Beth’s Story” is the first in a five-part monthly...
- February 18, 2016
- 5
-
Mary k Groff says:
-
Marianne says:
-
Tim B says: