Trail blazer
Schouten becomes national champ in his age group in Cayuga 50-Miler
Ian Schouten is a role model for not quitting on the things that you love to do.
By his own admission, the Lititz man is not young anymore. He celebrated his 52nd birthday in May.
Roughly 3 years ago, Schouten had knee surgery.
And yet, the beat goes on.
He continues to pursue his love of long-distance trail running.
In fact, Schouten competed in the Cayuga 50-Mile Trail Championships, conducted by USATF, on Saturday, June 3 in Ithaca, N.Y. and took home the national championship in the male 50-54 category in 8 hours, 41 minutes, 10 seconds.
While shattering the course record in his age group by more than 20 minutes, he finished easily ahead of runner-up Marco Gauvin (11:23.34).
“Honestly, what I’m proud of is the fact that … I’d rather win with a fast time than win with a slow time,” said Schouten, a 1984 Lancaster Catholic High School grad. “I was happier that I ran what I would consider to be a good time.”
Except for hills late on the course, Schouten was running for the entire race.
“You kinda speed walk up the hills,” Schouten said.
Placing 13th overall out of 164 total finishers, Schouten outlegged a lot of younger competitors to the finish line at Robert H. Treman State Park.
“It’s kinda neat,” he said, “because here I am, I’ve got gray hair and I’m running beside a guy who’s half my age and he goes, ‘Holy crap, look at you, man.’ And I’m like, ‘I know, I can’t believe I’m still at this.’ It gives you a good feeling when you feel like you’re punching above your weight.”
Certainly, Lititz’s Bobby Longenecker — of Hartz Physical Therapy — deserves much credit for that. When Schouten was having knee and lower back trouble, Longenecker was there to assist.
Following his knee surgery, it was a long road back for Schouten. Getting back into shape wasn’t a six-week process. More like two and a half years.
But Longenecker, a frequent running companion, provided a ton of help.
“I feel like he’s really, really been a good mentor toward me. I feel like he’s my in-house physical therapist,” Schouten said. “He’s also made me realize the things that I can run through, like, ‘Look Ian, you’ll be OK. Just keep running through this thing and we’ll get it worked out.’”
Legendary area runner Jeff Bradley was another mentor. While working as a paperboy during his teenage years, Schouten happened to notice a trophy in the house of his next-door neighbor. Told that the award came from running, Schouten thought he’d like to give the sport a try.
“My first run ever was five miles, like right out of the gate, and that was it, I was hooked,” Schouten recalled.
Besides running, Schouten’s next love is back-packing and being outdoors. Trail running proved to be the perfect blend.
“The next thing you know, I just realized there was a sport that combined the two,” he said. “That’s how I ended up spending more time in the woods running than I do on the road running.”
In his career, Schouten estimates that he has completed “maybe” a dozen 50-milers. The 50K, equaling 31 miles, however, is more common.
“That’s more of a realistic distance,” he said. “I’ve probably done 40 of them or so.”
One of those included the Promise Land 50K in Virginia in April, in which he placed 14th out of 304 finishers in a course-record 5:20.53 while taking top honors in the Grandmasters (50-59) category.
“You want to go in a race where the good guys show up and you can test your time against their old times,” Schouten said, “so I was really pleased with that one too.”
Since he did his first trail run about 17 years ago, Schouten has gained a better understanding of his body. He has come to learn what you can — and can’t — train through.
“What you realize,” Schouten said, “is that a lot of injuries and a lot of aches and pains, that doesn’t necessarily need to stop you from running or from doing what you want to do.”
The times that he did 15 years ago are in the past. Those personal-bests are history. But Schouten feels like he’s been getting better in the three years since his knee injury, and he wants to keep improving.
“I’m going back to the same race (Cayuga 50-Miler) next year and I really hope to have a faster time next year,” Schouten said.
That, of course, will involve more training. There will no doubt be a few aches and pains along the way. And some lessons in mental resilience.
“The truth is, you’re never really ready to run 50 miles,” Schouten said. “That’s the honest to God truth because you can’t train hard enough and end up staying healthy enough for 50 miles. So you’re really training for basically a 30-mile trail run and everything after is just kinda no-man’s land. It’s just mind over matter for the last 15, 20 miles.”
One of the runners he met at the Cayuga 50-Miler was Gene Dykes, a 69-year-old who completed the Boston Marathon last year in 3 hours, 9 minutes.
“That’s insane,” Schouten said.
But Dykes is an inspiration. He’s 17 years older than Schouten, giving hope to the Lititz runner that he can hold off Father Time for awhile.
Asked how many years Schouten believes he still has left competing in long-distance trail runs, he said, “(Dykes) is one of the guys that I admire the most right now … You can do this a lot longer than you think. It’s just a question about being optimistic and just really, really trying to get out. Trying to get out and do the training. Trying to stay healthy and just really, really staying at it. Just keep looking for the horizon and do what you can.”
