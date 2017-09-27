Sweet revenge: Bomberger’s OT game-winner helps

Warwick rebound from 5-0 loss to MT

The left corner of the goal cage is Morgan Bomberger’s go-to spot for penalty strokes.

“That’s where I practice,” the Warwick sophomore defender said.

In this case, practice made perfect.

Bomberger’s first varsity goal on a stroke with 4:16 left in OT was the game-winner on Monday night, as Warwick knocked off Manheim Township on Senior Night in a key Section One clash at Grosh Field in Lititz.

“I was just like, ‘I have to make this for the team,” Bomberger recalled.

By doing so, the Lady Warriors improved to 5-2 L-L (7-4 overall) and tied Township for second place in the Section standings, behind only Penn Manor (6-0 L-L).

Warwick also avenged a 5-0 shutout loss to the Lady Streaks back on Sept. 6 in Neffsville.

“I think we just brought a whole new attitude coming in today,” said midfielder Katie Pyle, one of seven Warwick seniors honored during pre-game ceremonies. “We definitely knew we wanted it and everybody showed up today. It was a whole team effort and it was great.”

Bomberger certainly showed up on the stroke.

Warwick coach Bob Derr describes both Bomberger and junior Caitlyn Grodzicki as top-notch strokers, but since Grodzicki hadn’t played in the OT, Derr didn’t want to risk a substitution error and opted to give the opportunity to Bomberger.

“(Caitlyn) could have been subbed in, I found that out from the umpires (later), but Morgan’s just as good as Caitlyn,” Derr said. “They’re both good strokers and we’ve got a couple more too. But the nice thing for Morgan as a sophomore, that’s pretty impressive to step up to the plate like that and make a stroke to win it when the game is on the line.”

The Lady Streaks (5-2 L-L, 8-3 overall) capitalized on a stroke of their own when Katie Yoder connected with 2:04 elapsed in the first, giving Manheim Township a 1-0 lead.

The game then settled into a back-and-forth battle, with Manheim Township holding a slight 3-2 edge in penalty corners.

But then with 1:34 left in the first half, junior midfielder Biz Van Scoten got free on a breakaway, dodged left around MT keeper Cat Wilson and tucked home the tying goal just inside the left post.

“(Biz) had the goalie on the outside,” Pyle recalled, “and she didn’t have a shot there, so she beat the goalie and then tipped it on the far side.”

It remained tied at the half and junior Leah Graybill nearly got the go-ahead tally, finding herself in a 1-on-1 with Wilson in the opening 5:00 of the second. Wilson, though, was able to keep the ball out of the net and keep the score deadlocked.

“We were trying to find width,” Derr recalled. “Our goal was to keep the ball outside wide, rather than going up the middle, which was their strength. They really pack it in defensively with numbers … I’m really pleased. They executed the game plan. We had a lot of penalty corners and I wish we would have scored.”

Indeed, the Lady Warriors had a 7-2 edge in corners in the second half — and a 10-6 advantage for the game — including three straight over a span of four minutes early in the half.

They were unable to score, however, until 9:27 remained on the clock, as Pyle found Maddie Behn with a cross-circle pass at the left post for the go-ahead tally.

“We usually have a tipper on the left side, so I was trying to find that far post,” Pyle said. “Thankfully, she was there … Maddie and I looked at each other and just started screaming. It was a big (plus) in the game to grab that one and go ahead.”

Moments later, Warwick keeper Catie Brubaker — who stopped nine of the 11 shots she faced — made a key save against MT’s Asia Weaver.

“(Catie)’s awesome,” Pyle said. “Especially in those high-stress situations, she really proves herself. We were so proud of her.”

Eventually, Township got the tying goal, off the stick of Lindsey Koser with 7:03 left in regulation.

But Warwick had the Lady Streaks on their heels while collecting three corners in the final 2:28. On one of those, Wilson stepped up with a clutch save on a shot by Grodzicki.

“We just kept trying to pound away and couldn’t get a rebound that we could get a stick on the ball and shove it in,” Derr recalled.

For the game, the Lady Warriors had a slight 12-11 edge in shots.

“The passing was much better and more crisp and finding the open player (in the second half),” Derr said. “The girls just did a super job.”

Finally, with 10:44 elapsed in the OT, Bomberger and the Lady Warriors ended it.

“It’s definitely a confidence-booster,” Pyle said, “especially coming off 5-0 against them the first time. It definitely shows that this team can come back and fight through anything.”

“(The win) puts us in a great position,” Derr said. “That’s the first game of the second round (in Section One play). Our goal is to win it out. Win the next five games and that will put us in a good position to not only qualify for Districts, but qualify for the League Tournament and get a decent seeding in the District Tournament, as compared to last year. We’ve got a lot of work to do.”

Last Saturday, Warwick took third place in the Palmyra Tournament, defeating North Allegheny 7-1 in the consolations game.

Pyle led the way with three goals and Elizabeth Valudes for a Lady Warrior offense which held big advantages in both corners (13-0) and shots (28-3). Behn and Graybill also found the back of the net, and Meghan Quinn chipped in with an assist.

In the opener, Warwick suffered a 3-2 loss to Cumberland Valley.

Trailing 3-0 at the half, the Lady Warriors got second-half goals from Pyle and Behn, but their comeback attempt fell a little bit short.

CV outshot Warwick 15-11, but the Lady Warriors had a 15-6 edge in corners in front of Brubaker, who finished with 12 saves.