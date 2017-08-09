- EPAC’s ‘Hairspray’ lifts audience (and hair) to new heights
- Another round! Ephrata Brewfest back for second year
- Lititz weekends start with market night
- Comfort over headcount: Penn Cinema adds recliners
- Manheim Farm Show breaks ground on show, sales ring expansion
- This summer, at the movies…
- Singers wanted: Lititz Community Chorus re-forming
- Landis Valley gunsmith builds long rifle for museum’s auction
- The bugs are back!
- MC seniors capture first place at Science Olympiad
Susquehanna Smash is a hit
Ninth annual event hosts 950 volleyball teams, more than 1,000 expected in 2018
Three cloudless, sunny days of low humidity greeted hundreds of players, friends, parents, coaches and volunteers at PA Classics Soccer Park last weekend.
The ever-growing Susquehanna Smash volleyball tournament has ballooned into the third largest grass volleyball tournament in the country.
Craig Dietrich, tournament co-director, said 950 teams participated in the ninth year of the event held at PA Classics Soccer Park.
That’s up from 831 teams in last year’s event, which grew about 10 percent from the previous year.
“It was a great event and we had perfect weather Friday, Saturday, and Sunday,” Dietrich said.
Event organizers, which traditionally hold its junior tournament on the closing Sunday, moved that two-on-two event to Friday.
The change in scheduling – where many local teens compete in the 18-U, 16-U and 14-U categories – was changed partly because of a new category that will begin in next year’s 10th anniversary event.
“We’re adding a Masters Division next year, where a lot of the parents of the junior kids are expected to participate,” Dietrich said.
The Susquehanna Smash three-day event features 2-on-2 games; quad, 4-on-4 games; and co-ed, 2-on-2 divisions.
The Sunday Men’s Pro elite match paid $3,000 to the winning team.
That event typically draws players from New York, New Jersey, Delaware, and from various parts of the country.
The non-pro divisions competed for prizes awarded to the top four teams in each division and possibly the top eight teams based on teams registered in that division.
“This year we had players from California,” Dietrich said. “Last year we had players from as far away as Seattle.”
The event is expected to draw more than 1,000 players next year and will require even more volunteers, he said.
“The volunteers were awesome,” he said. “The Susquehanna Smash wouldn’t exist without them.”
Patrick Burns is social media editor and staff writer for the Lititz Record Express. He welcomes your questions and comments and can be reached at pburns.eph@lnpnews.com or at 721-4455.
About Patrick Burns
Related Posts
Latest News
-
Double D Grubbery at Foxchase Is Double Delicious
Have a craving for smoked brisket with tangy BBQ sauce?...
-
What’s on Tap
Showcasing Local Micro Breweries Events, Craft Beers, Specials, and Weekly...
- Showcase of Homes, August 9, 2017
-
Lanco Heating and Air Conditioning: Cool in Summer, Warm in Winter
On these hot, steamy dog days of summer, keeping cool...
-
May’s Service Center: What You Should Know About Service
When your middle name is SERVICE, you know that May’s...
-
Proud day for Rock Lititz
Luxury hotel should be open by fall 2018 Rock Lititz...
-
Fighting back against Parkinson’s
I peeked into the gym at the former Jewish Community...
-
Double D Grubbery at Foxchase Is Double Delicious
Have a craving for smoked brisket with tangy BBQ...
-
What’s on Tap
Showcasing Local Micro Breweries Events, Craft Beers, Specials, and...
-
Showcase of Homes, August 9, 2017
-
Plans unveiled for former Wilbur complex
Preliminary plans for the former Wilbur Chocolate plant in...
- May 24, 2017
- 7
-
Beth’s Story: Commentary on an epidemic that hits close to home
“Beth’s Story” is the first in a five-part monthly...
- February 18, 2016
- 5
-
Andrew’s Actions …and devastating death
“Andrew’s Actions” is the third feature in a monthly...
- April 21, 2016
- 4
-
Sam Ryder says:
-
Bea Broos says:
-
Troy horst says: