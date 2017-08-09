Home   >   Sports   >   Susquehanna Smash is a hit

By on August 9, 2017
The 9th annual Susquehanna Smash volleyball tournament attracted 950 teams, including players from as far away as California to this year’s event at the PA Classics Soccer Park. Photo by Missi Mortimer

Ninth annual event hosts 950 volleyball teams, more than 1,000 expected in 2018

Three cloudless, sunny days of low humidity greeted hundreds of players, friends, parents, coaches and volunteers at PA Classics Soccer Park last weekend.

The ever-growing Susquehanna Smash volleyball tournament has ballooned into the third largest grass volleyball tournament in the country.

Craig Dietrich, tournament co-director, said 950 teams participated in the ninth year of the event held at PA Classics Soccer Park.

That’s up from 831 teams in last year’s event, which grew about 10 percent from the previous year.

“It was a great event and we had perfect weather Friday, Saturday, and Sunday,” Dietrich said.

Event organizers, which traditionally hold its junior tournament on the closing Sunday, moved that two-on-two event to Friday.

The change in scheduling – where many local teens compete in the 18-U, 16-U and 14-U categories – was changed partly because of a new category that will begin in next year’s 10th anniversary event.

“We’re adding a Masters Division next year, where a lot of the parents of the junior kids are expected to participate,” Dietrich said.

The Susquehanna Smash three-day event features 2-on-2 games; quad, 4-on-4 games; and co-ed, 2-on-2 divisions.

The Sunday Men’s Pro elite match paid $3,000 to the winning team.

That event typically draws players from New York, New Jersey, Delaware, and from various parts of the country.

The non-pro divisions competed for prizes awarded to the top four teams in each division and possibly the top eight teams based on teams registered in that division.

“This year we had players from California,” Dietrich said. “Last year we had players from as far away as Seattle.”

The event is expected to draw more than 1,000 players next year and will require even more volunteers, he said.

“The volunteers were awesome,” he said. “The Susquehanna Smash wouldn’t exist without them.”

Patrick Burns is social media editor and staff writer for the Lititz Record Express. He welcomes your questions and comments and can be reached at pburns.eph@lnpnews.com or at 721-4455.

 

