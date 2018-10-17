Supersophomore
McCracken throws for L-L record 530 yards in Warwick’s big 38-12 win over Wilson
Joey McCracken had played in each of Warwick’s first seven games, but this was different.
Previously, the 6-foot-1 sophomore had come off the bench behind senior signal-caller Adam Ricketts.
On Friday night, McCracken was making his starting debut under center.
And if that wasn’t enough, a share of first place in Section One was hanging in the balance with the Warriors hosting Wilson at Grosh Field.
So yes, the young quarterback had some jitters.
“I was very nervous at first,” McCracken said, “but I just went out there and did my thing.”
Truth is, he hardly looked his age.
Calm and collected, all McCracken did was go out and set a new L-L League single-game passing record, throwing for an eye-popping 530 yards and five touchdowns while leading Warwick to a big 38-12 victory over the Bulldogs in Lititz. Each of his five TD aerials went for 53 yards or longer.
“Ridiculous,” senior tight end Hayden Rucci said of McCracken, who shattered the former record of 506 yards, achieved by Lebanon’s Zakee Sailsman in 2017. “(Joey) had an insane night.”
“We hit some seriously big plays with some yards after catches,” Warrior coach Bob Locker said, “but he did a really good job of putting the ball on the money for the most part, especially when you consider it’s his first start and he’s a sophomore. So what he did was really impressive.”
It was, of course, a big reason that Warwick (4-1 L-L, 6-2 overall) knocked off Wilson for the first time since 2007 and forged a three-way tie atop the Section One standings with Wilson (3-1) and Manheim Township (3-1) with just two games left in the regular season.
“We knew the Section title was on the line, so that’s what I’ve been preaching all week to our guys,” said Rucci, who had three receptions for 151 yards and a TD, “and I just wanted to hunker down, focus and just come out and ball. That’s exactly what we did. I’m so proud of the team.”
There were heroes aplenty for the Warriors. Junior wideout Trey Glass added five catches for 261 yards, with TD receptions of 99 and 84 yards. Senior running back Nick Fucci rushed 14 times for 64 yards, in addition to hauling in a 53-yard TD grab.
And the defense held a Bulldog squad averaging 25.5 ppg in check, with two turnovers and a clutch goal-line stand in the third quarter.
“Our defense was amazing,” Locker said. “I mean, we just held Wilson to 12 points. That says it all.”
One play following the Warriors’ goal-line stand, McCracken dropped back and hit Glass down the left side, and the rest is history, as the speedster motored 99 yards to the house to put Warwick up 31-12 with 4:17 remaining in the third quarter.
It was a back-breaker for the Bulldogs.
“That was huge,” McCracken said. “Coach just called it from the sideline and he said, ‘Let’s go for it.’”
“That’s a call I made that I look really bright now, but if he gets sacked in the end zone for a safety, then I’m an idiot,” Locker said. “But that goes with the deal. It’s part of the job, period. As soon as I saw Trey’s takeoff, I knew he could run past (the defender) and Joey threw an exceptional pass. That was big because that kinda takes the wind out of your sails.”
Warwick actually put some wind in their sails by scoring on its first two possessions of the game. Knowing the size of Wilson’s linemen, the Warriors showed some five-receiver, empty-backfield sets and leaned on the arm strength of McCracken.
“Adam Ricketts has done a really, really good job as a quarterback,” Locker said. “We just felt like we were going to have to throw the ball and Joey’s got a really good arm. The scenario indicated we would chuck it a lot, so we went with it.”
Sure enough, McCracken found a wide open Fucci, who tip-toed the right sideline for a 53-yard TD pass with 4:21 left in the first quarter, capping a five-play, 91-yard drive to put Warwick up 7-0. That gave the Warriors a lead they never relinquished.
“Our coaches did a great job of scouting (Wilson) and finding out what’s going to work,” McCracken said. “We had a good week of practice.”
Former Warrior quarterback Grayson Kine, who is now a redshirt freshman walk-on at Penn State, also got credit for helping to prepare McCracken. Kine was on the sideline for Warwick’s 28-20 loss to Manheim Township.
“Every time (Grayson) comes to the games, he’s always giving me support and telling me what to do and that really helps a lot,” McCracken said. “And I want to give a shoutout to Adam Ricketts. He was supportive the whole way.”
Next, with Warwick taking over on its own 25, McCracken ran for 11 yards, then hit Conor Adams over the middle for a 59-yard TD strike, and suddenly, the Warriors led 14-0 with 11:40 left in the half.
In the meantime, the Warriors’ D forced Wilson to punt on each of its first three touches, limiting dangerous running back to Elijah Morales to 73 rushing yards on 16 carries for the game.
The Bulldogs did, however, capitalize on a short field with 4:30 left in the half behind the arm of QB Anthony Futrick (15-28-2, 177 yards), who found Brady Gibble for a 42-yard TD pass. The kick failed, but Wilson had shaved the Warriors’ lead to 14-6.
Then things got interesting when the Futrick-to-Gibble connection again reached the end zone, this time on a 22-yard pass. The seven-play, 84-yard scoring drive included carries of 13 and 17 yards by Morales and Isaiah Gilmore, respectively, and although the Bulldogs’ two-point pass was unsuccessful, Wilson was within 14-12 with 1:09 left in the half.
At that point, getting the ball back at its own 20, Warwick could have been content to take a lead into the half. Clearly, they had other ideas.
With less than a half-minute to go in the half and the Warriors facing a third-and-7, McCracken lofted an aerial down the left sideline and Rucci out-dueled Kaleb Brown for the ball and a 51-yard reception. From there, Pietro Elliott, who was 5-of-5 on PATs, split the uprights for a 32-yard field goal as time expired in the half, making it 17-12.
“I knew (the pass) was coming in high,” Rucci recalled, “so I knew I just had to pin-point it and get my body in front of the ball and just secure it. In our mindset, we just wanted to get some points on the board there to get some momentum coming back out at the half.”
It didn’t hurt that the Warriors were also receiving the second-half kickoff. On the second play of their drive, McCracken came under heat and rolled right, but kept his eyes downfield and spotted Rucci, who grabbed the aerial, planted a stiff-arm on Gilmore, and took it to the house for an 85-yard TD with just 57 seconds elapsed in the half, making it 24-12.
“That was a fade and I caught it and turned around and (Gilmore) was there, so I had to give him the stiff-arm,” Rucci said. “I found some wheels I didn’t know I really had because I saw people coming and I was like, ‘I’m going.’ That was an awesome ball by Joey.”
It was still a ball game, though, and Morales’ 66-yard return on the kickoff gave the Bulldogs a spark. They drove inside the Warriors’ 5, and Avanti Lockhart was stopped at the one on third down. Wilson then gave it to the 6-foot-2, 210-pound back on fourth down, but he was stopped short and the Warriors were flying high.
“Props to our defense — that was a big play right there on that goal line,” Rucci said. “We were going nuts. That was a good time.”
The good times only got better on the very next play when McCracken and Glass hooked up for the 99-yard TD strike, putting Warwick up 31-12.
“(Trey)’s fast, he’s fast,” Locker said. “He’s very, very talented. But I mean, we had a lot of people contribute.”
“I want to give a lot of shoutouts,” McCracken said. “Trey Glass obviously does a great job every game getting open. Hilton (Michael) does a great job and all the other wideouts.”
The knockout blow came with just 6.2 seconds left in the third. After Warwick’s defense forced a fourth-down incomplete pass from Futrick, it took just one play for Glass, running a short slant pattern, to grab a pass from McCracken and then out-run Wilson’s secondary for an 84-yard touchdown, extending the lead to 38-12.
Early in the fourth, Gerhart intercepted back-to-back passes from Futrick and that was the ball game.
“That was a blast,” McCracken said. “We were real hungry to get this win.”
Asked if the score might be an eye-opener for people when they see Saturday mornings papers, Locker said, “There will be some shocked human beings and I’m A-OK with it. If we take this and finish and win part of a Section title, we’ll look back at it as a moment that kinda turned some things around for us. Hopefully we can build off it and keep going.”
About Bruce Morgan
-
