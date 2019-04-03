Strong start for the Warwick girls
Amanda Herr and Brittany Hook are no longer playing at Warwick and Penn Manor, but yet, the beat goes on in this Section One duel.
Head-to-head over the past four years, the two teams went 4-4 in the Herr/Hook era.
And if last Friday was any indication, with Warrior sophomore Katelyn Minney and Comet freshman Bella Peters in the circle, the rivalry’s in good hands.
Benefiting from a couple of early double plays, Penn Manor carried a 1-0 lead into the bottom of the fourth before Warwick broke through.
The Warriors then took a 5-1 advantage into the seventh, only to see the Comets bring the potential tying run to the plate.
Not until junior third baseman Danielle Jones snared a line drive and tagged out base runner Kate Green for a game-ending double play did Warwick finally clinch a 5-2 victory in Lititz.
“Nerve-wracking? Yeah, it was,” Warrior coach Mark Hough said. “It was getting nail-biter time. It’s been a great rivalry the last four years and it seems like that’s going to continue.”
That victory, coupled with Warwick’s 20-4 win over McCaskey Monday in Lancaster, lifted them to a 3-0 start in Section One (3-0 overall).
“I love it,” said Jones, who finished 1-for-2 with a walk and two RBI in the win over Penn Manor. “I’m just so excited for the season.”
The Warriors had some excitement bubbling in the first inning, loading the bases with one out on singles by Minney and Catie Brubaker (2-for-3) and a walk by Jones. But a Peters-to-catcher Emma Grumbling-to-first baseman Madison Trout double play ended the threat.
It was the first of two twin-killings by the Comets.
“They were nice double plays,” Jones said. “It was really surprising, though, because you don’t see two of them in a game so easily like that.”
Meanwhile, the Comets took a 1-0 lead in the top of the second with an unearned run, as Trout reached on a Warrior fielding error and later scored on a wild pitch.
But Minney, who K’d six and walked two, didn’t allow a hit until the fourth, bearing down against the Comets’ lineup to keep it a one-run game.
“I thought, ‘Just buckle down and finish the game out. Let everybody do their thing,’” Minney said.
The Warriors’ offense did their thing in the fourth. Brubaker singled to right, Jones hit into a fielder’s choice, Marissa Treibley walked and Peyton Heisey smashed an RBI double to right, tying it 1-1.
In the top of that inning, Penn Manor had two runners on base with just one out, but Minney recorded back-to-back K’s to get out of the jam.
“My curve ball was really working,” said Minney, who threw 110 pitches in a complete-game four-hitter, “my screwball, just in and out. Their first four hitters are pretty solid.”
“She really is throwing well,” Hough said. “The last four years, it was always Hook and Herr, and now we have Peters and Lefty going at it. And the other thing is, our other pitcher Marissa Treibley is throwing really well for us. Treibley is another one we’re really excited about.”
The score was still tied 1-1 going to the bottom of the fifth, where Warwick’s Evie Clugston singled to right-center, Allison Forsythe dropped a bunt hit, both runners moved up on Emily Beale’s sacrifice, and Minney reached on an error to load the bases.
Clugston scored the go-ahead run when Brubaker’s ground ball was misplayed, and then Jones’ sharp two-run single to right field — on a middle-out pitch from Peters — plated Forsythe and Minney to make it 4-1.
“I love middle-out, that’s my favorite,” Jones said. “I felt it off the barrel and I saw it go straight up through the middle and it felt good.”
Warwick added what turned out to be key insurance run in the sixth. Kenzie Stewart lined a leadoff single to right and scored on an errant Penn Manor throw, pushing the lead to 5-1. Peters surrendered nine hits, while striking out five and walking three on 109 pitches.
The Comets, though, didn’t go away. In the top of the seventh, center fielder Audrey Patterson tripled with one out and scored on Green’s RBI infield hit. Leadoff batter Sophia Rineer then singled to right-center, putting runners at the corners, but Jones’ unassisted double play on a screamer off the bat of second baseman Emily Riggs saved the day.
“(Double plays) are really a rarity in girls softball because it’s such a quick game,” Hough said. “It was a great way to end the game.”
***
In Warwick’s lopsided win over McCaskey, Katelyn Minney was 3-for-5 with a home run and six RBI to lead the way.
Danielle Jones, Allison Forsythe, Peyton Heisey, and Marissa Treibley each added three hits, while Emily Beale had two hits and four RBI, as the Warriors took control with an 11-0 lead after two.
Faythe Miller and Kenzie Stewart each chipped in with two hits and Treibley struck out six and walked none in five innings for the win.
***
Last Wednesday, March 27, Katelyn Minney and Peyton Heisey had two hits apiece, leading Warwick to a 5-0 season-opening shutout of Manheim Township in a Section One game.
Minney, who also pitched four innings of scoreless relief, escaped a Blue Streak threat in the bottom of the sixth, then scored when Danielle Jones slugged a clinching two-run homer in the seventh.
Starting pitcher Marissa Treibley went three innings and combined with Minney on a two-hitter. Together, they K’d eight and walked just one.
The Warriors scored single runs in the first three innings off of Manheim Township pitcher Martin. Minney, Jones and Emily Beale all scored to help give Warwick a 3-0 lead, while Treibley and Minney each added RBI hits.
