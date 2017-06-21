- Another round! Ephrata Brewfest back for second year
Stoltzfus named MC girls soccer coach
From a distance, Andrew Stoltzfus has always held the Manheim Central girls soccer program in high regard.
A varsity assistant coach at Garden Spot for the past two years, he looked forward to the times when the Lady Spartans matched up against MC on the pitch.
“Manheim was always a program that we used as a measuring stick at Garden Spot,” Stoltzfus said. “They know how to get the job done.”
For the past seven seasons, they got the job done under John Shetromph, who compiled a 92-40-10 record, including the 2016 District Three Triple-A title. The Lady Barons also advanced to the PIAA State quarter-finals last fall, just two years removed from reaching the State’s Final Four in 2014.
But shortly after last year’s run, Shetromph stepped down from the position.
The 29-year-old Stoltzfus didn’t think twice about applying for the opening.
And at the Manheim Central School Board’s April meeting, Stoltzfus was approved for the position. A former player at Garden Spot, where he graduated in 2006, and Fairleigh Dickinson University (Madison, N.J.), Stoltzfus was one of two candidates interviewed.
“I’m very excited,” he said. “This is my first opportunity to really take over a program and I think it’s a great opportunity. Great school, great Athletic Director (George Derbyshire) and just a great overall environment to be stepping into.”
Explaining what attracted him to the post, Stoltzfus described MC as a “model program.”
“It starts with great leadership from the top with the Athletic Director’s job,” said Stoltzfus, who is employed by Clark Associates, Lancaster, as a customer solutions team leader. “I’ve had friends that went to Central that know just what the school and what the program is all about, and when it opened, a few people kinda nudged me in that direction. When I looked at everything — we’ve played them both in my coaching career and playing career at Garden Spot — so (Manheim Central) is a school that I’m familiar with.”
With Stoltzfus’ contributions, Spot claimed its first-ever berth in the L-L League playoffs last fall and qualified for Districts for just the second time. Two of their losses — by scores of 4-1 and 3-0 — came against the Lady Barons, who finished 19-4 overall.
That MC squad loses just three senior starting players to graduation. Stoltzfus also expects there to be a few underclassmen not returning to the roster due to playing with club development academies. But in most of the Lady Barons’ games last fall, five freshmen were getting minutes on the field.
“There are a number of returning players who had an impact last year,” Stoltzfus said. “It’s a program that started girls of all ages last year. There are girls that are going to be only sophomores this year that played huge minutes last season on a team that went deep into States. When I say that this program has just a wealth of leaders, that’s all over the place.”
It’s not just the players with whom Stoltzfus is anxious to work. He considers himself fortunate to have the parents booster organization and middle school staff that he does.
“The parents are very involved, the middle school staff is so involved and so knowledgeable and I’m very lucky to have them staying on board and helping us out,” Stoltzfus said. “There’s great numbers coming through the youth program. It’s really just a winning mentality that’s there already and now I need to kinda help foster that and maintain what’s there.”
Senior-to-be Kayla Herr led the Lady Barons in scoring in 2016 with 22 goals and 12 assists. Stoltzfus, since being hired in April, has met his players at youth camp and open trainings, and he came away very impressed.
“The girls are knowledgeable, they know what they’re talking about, they know the game of soccer and I’m really going to be held accountable by them as well,” Stolttzfus said. “They know the game, they know how to play it, and they’re leaders as well. So I’m really excited to get on the field full-time and be working with them.”
Once he does start process, Stoltzfus plans to implement a 4-3-3 system. He knows he will have to try to mesh that with the 4-4-2 that the Lady Barons played last season.
“I was a striker myself,” Stoltzfus said, “so I think I bring kinda that same attitude to the field that I was as a player … playing exciting, attacking soccer.”
It was a style of soccer he saw the Lady Barons execute as a coach and player at GS. And Stoltzfus is excited about the shot in front of him.
“Each game that we came up against Manheim, we knew we were facing the type of team that we wanted to be,” Stoltzfus said. “So when I had the opportunity and that (job) opened, it was definitely one I was going to jump at.”
