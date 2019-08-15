Six selected for Warwick Hall of Fame’s Class of 2019
The Warwick Athletic Hall of Fame’s membership has grown to 39.
Early this week, Athletic Director Ryan Landis announced the Hall’s 2019 Class — the sixth to be inducted at Warwick. The honorees include Mike Bomberger, Sam (Derr) Snyder, Courtney Gingrich, Edgar “Ed” Harnley, Zach Shank, and Lance Wagner.
The induction ceremony will be held Friday, Sept. 6 in the Warwick Middle School auditorium beginning at 5:45 p.m. prior to the Warrior football team hosting Manheim Central. A reception, open to the public at a cost of $5, is slated for 5 to 5:45 p.m.
Anyone planning to attend should email Landis at rlandis@warwicksd.org. There will also be a ceremony at halftime of the football game.
From a list of 37 nominees, the HOF committee pared the candidates down to the top-10 vote-getters. From there, the 2019 Class was selected.
Mike Bomberger
A 1979 graduate of Warwick High School, Bomberger still holds the school’s record in the 3,200 with his time of 9:26.
“That, I thought, was going to be broken a long time ago,” he said. “I am (surprised it still stands).”
But it wasn’t just track and field where Bomberger excelled. He was a three-sport athlete for the Warriors, having also competed in cross country and basketball, prior to going onto have a successful track career at Elizabethtown College and Millersville University.
When Warwick Athletic Director Ryan Landis contacted him with the news Monday that he was selected for the Hall of Fame, Bomberger was honored.
“I was a little set back,” he said. “It’s just an honor to be in with some of my coaches that I had, like Dave Althouse, Bob Derr and Ed Nixdorf, who nominated me. It’s great to be in with some people like that.”
In all, Bomberger collected 11 varsity letters at Warwick, and served as captain in all three of his sports as a senior.
During his hoops career, while playing with teammates like Brian Brewer, he recalls Warwick being the final team to beat Cocalico before the Eagles went on to win the State title in 1977.
“(Cocalico) won every game after that,” Bomberger said. “And then of course, my 10th, 11th, and 12th-grade years, we played against Sam Bowie. Those are things I remember about playing basketball, those big games like that in the old Warwick gym.”
Although Bomberger probably excelled more in cross country and track than he did in basketball, his time on the hardwood was special.
“I don’t want to say which one I actually had (more) fond memories of,” Bomberger said. “I was just busy all the time playing three sports.”
Even just in track and field, he was very busy. Bomberger, who threw 210 feet in the javelin, held the school record in that event for 23 years, and he won District Three gold in the 3,200 and javelin in his senior year.
“They’re two completely different events,” said Bomberger, who also placed 16th in the State as a senior cross country runner and was a two-time county champ in the 3,200 and javelin. “They don’t keep records like that in track and field, but I don’t think you’ll find anybody in the nation who has ever done what I did.”
In fact, college coaches had talked to him about becoming a decathlete after high school graduation.
“I think I just wanted to be specialized in one or two things rather than becoming a decathlete,” he said.
Nowadays, Bomberger lives in Brunnerville and works as a sales rep for a company which sells items to hardware stores and lumber yards.
Sam (Derr) Snyder
(Derr) Snyder, a four-time First-Team All-Star for the Warwick softball team, was driving home on Monday when she saw Landis’ name as an incoming call on her cell phone. Her initial reaction was one of concern, being that it was the first day of pre-season fall workouts, and her husband, Zach — a former star Warrior athlete in his own right — is an assistant coach for the football team.
“My first thought was, ‘Oh my God, is everything OK with football and Zach,’” recalled Sam, a 2010 grad. “He was like, ‘No, I’m not calling you for that.’”
Hearing the news that she was selected for the Hall of Fame was a “surreal moment.”
“Last year, coach (Don) Miller and (Carl) Keener had told me that they nominated me, but I was not really expecting anything,” said (Derr) Snyder, a high school business education teacher at Warwick. “I felt like it was an honor that my former coaches felt like they wanted to nominate me. To be able to not only graduate from Warwick, but now teach in the same district that I graduated from, is a huge honor.”
Her resume from Warwick is an impressive one, having helped the Warriors win four Section titles and the L-L League crown in 2010, while twice qualifying for States. She was voted the L-L Player of the Year as a senior after going 24-2 with a 0.13 ERA, with 258 Ks and 10 walks.
“In general, I could name so many memories,” (Derr) Snyder said. “But overall, I think just being part of a winning program and being part of a program in which the coaches were so dedicated, the players were hungry and having awesome teammates (were the best).”
She credits fellow Hall of Fame inductee Courtney Gingrich for being one of the reasons she wanted to play Warwick softball. The Gingriches lived just down the road from the Derrs, and Sam was a manager for the Warriors in Courtney’s senior season.
“Just to be able to learn from her and see her at such a young age for me, and then I went to her same pitching coach because she recommended that,” (Derr) Snyder said. “To have both of us be nominated and be inducted into the Hall of Fame in the same year is pretty special. It’s a really cool moment.”
She set school records at Warwick for strikeouts and ERA, both in a season and career prior to going on to play at Kutztown University.
“Like I told Zach and my parents (Randy and Amy), my family, just with their support, and my teammates deserve (the Hall of Fame honor) just as much as I do,” she said.
At Kutztown, (Derr) Snyder helped the Golden Bears advance to Regionals as a freshman, then led them to the NCAA national semi-finals as a sophomore, as both (Derr) Snyder and KU as a team set school records for wins in a season. She was named Division Two Pitcher of the Year.
After her sophomore season, (Derr) Snyder transferred to Lebanon Valley College, where she helped the Dutchmen win two Commonwealth Conference championships.
The 2005 graduate was a three-sport player at Warwick High School in field hockey, basketball and softball. But it was on the softball diamond where she was best known, becoming the Warriors’ first player to earn a Division-One scholarship (University of Maine).
A four-year starter for Warwick, Gingrich was a three-time First-Team All-Star pitcher and helped the Warriors win a District Three championship.
In addition to holding school records in career wins (70) and season wins (25), Gingrich also owns the Warriors’ mark for hits in a season, batting .527 with six home runs.
She also was a four-year player in basketball and competed in field hockey through her junior year.
Attempts to interview Gingrich were unsuccessful as of deadline.
Edgar “Ed” Harnley
A 1957 graduate of Warwick High School, Harnley played football and basketball, twice earning selection to the All-County hoops team.
A 1,000-point scorer, he was a member of the Rothsville High, Warwick Union and Warwick High School teams. Harnley led his squad in scoring in his junior and senior years, helping them win a League championship and advance to the District finals before continuing his career at Elizabethtown College.
Read more about Harnley in a future edition of the Lititz Record.
Zach Shank
Shank, a two-time All-League baseball player at Warwick, learned that he was selected for the Hall of Fame when he received a text Monday from friend and former Warrior and Marist College teammate Mark Stuckey.
“He sent me a screenshot (from Twitter),” Shank said. “(Being inducted in the HOF) never even really crossed my mind. It was definitely cool, definitely an honor.”
Winning the first-ever District Three title in Warrior baseball program history was certainly cool as well. Sean Steffy pitched a complete-game two-hitter, Mike Freeman slugged a three-run homer, while third baseman Dan Ansel and Shank, at shortstop, combined for eight outs for the Mike Brown-coached Warriors in their 7-1 win over Red Land in the finals.
“The 2008 was just so much fun,” said Shank, a District and Region All-Star in high school who batted .403 in his senior campaign. “The group of guys we had was unbelievable and we were able to win Districts. That’s definitely my top memory when I think back to my high school career.”
From there, Shank went on to play at Marist, earning First-Team All-MAAC honors, and then was selected by the Seattle Mariners in the 28th round of the 2013 Major League Baseball Draft. He is Warwick’s first player ever to be selected in the MLB Draft.
“If it can, hopefully it opens doors for future players,” Shank said. “I don’t know how that works necessarily, but it’s definitely an honor to be the first. You can’t ever take that away. But hopefully it helps out other people that are in the same boat as me, trying to continue their career.”
Following six years in the Mariners’ system, Shank retired in 2018. But he signed with the Lancaster Barnstormers in the Atlantic League and played this summer at Clipper Magazine Stadium. Shank ended his season last Sunday in the Barnstormers’ 6-5 loss to the Long Island Ducks to return to Millersville University, where he still has two semesters left to get his teaching certification in math.
“I’ll definitely miss my teammates and stuff like that. I’ll miss competing,” Shank said. “I’m not saying I’m done or anything because I told you last year I was done and that wasn’t true. If something pops up after school is over next summer and they have a spot for me and want me to play for a couple of months, I’m not saying yes or no at this point.”
Lance Wagner
Wagner, a 1985 Warwick grad, earned eight varsity letters in his high school career, competing in football, basketball and track. He received All-League honors both football and basketball.
Reflecting, Wagner considers himself very lucky to have played when he did.
“I think I played at the greatest time with the greatest people and for the greatest people,” he said. “It’s such a cool town and everybody supported all the sports I played. And all my teammates and classmates got along and we supported each other. I grew up with the people I played Little League baseball with and we stayed tight throughout high school.”
His coaches in high school?
None other than Mark Snyder, Dave Althouse, and Bob Derr.
“My God, I played for legends,” Wagner said. “That’s really tough to beat as far as a high school experience.”
Wagner now gets the honor of joining his former coaches in Warwick’s Hall of Fame.
“This was shocking to me,” he said, “and it’s a really cool honor because I know there’s so many good people and good athletes that played at Warwick. And just to be even be considered because I don’t even think I was the best player on any of my teams, let alone this.”
During the fall, he played tight end and safety for the Warrior football team which went a combined 13-8 in Section Two from 1982-84 under Snyder.
“I was probably too big and too slow to play safety,” he said, “but Gary Fuhrman was our (defensive coordinator) back then and he was great as far as keeping things simple for me and making sure I could play.”
Don’t let Wagner fool you, however. His talents were such that he was nominated to the Big 33 Classic his senior year.
“But I think probably 400 kids would’ve had to drop out before they would have even considered me,” Wagner quipped.
In 1983, Wagner and his teammates found themselves in a classic when they shut out back-yard rival Manheim Central 14-0. It still stands as the last time Warwick has defeated the Barons.
“That’s a fond sports memory because it was snowing and raining,” Wagner said. “They were just coming into becoming Manheim Central. They were just becoming really good.”
A year later, a Baron field goal was the difference in a 3-0 win for MC.
“We kept Central from winning a Section title my junior year and then they kept us from winning a Section title my senior year, they beat us 3-0 on a really fluky field goal,” Wagner said. “We didn’t win any (Section titles), but we were a factor in Section championships every year I was there.”
It wasn’t just a Section title that Wagner and the Warrior basketball team captured in 1984, as they knocked off Central York 53-43 at Hersheypark Arena to win the only District Three title in Warrior boys basketball history. He led that championship squad in post-season scoring and rebounding.
But as good as he was in football and basketball, Wagner’s best sport might have been baseball, in which he pitched and played shortstop.
“I didn’t play (baseball) in high school because I had some shoulder problems and I had mono, so I gave up baseball until Tom Clausen talked me into coming out for track my junior year,” he said.
Wagner eventually received the Dana Zimmerman Award, honoring the best multi-sport athlete. But in college, it was on the basketball court where he thrived, helping Susquehanna University advance to the NCAA’s Elite Eight before falling to the eventual champ. The River Hawks defeated F&M College on the Diplomats’ floor to advance to the final eight.
His college days, though, didn’t mark the end of his basketball career. Wagner, who is currently an 11th and 12th-grade social studies teacher at Manheim Township High School, went on to coach the Blue Streak girls and Elizabethtown boys to great success, joining Columbia’s Rick Bentley as the only two L-L coaches to earn Coach of the Year honors for both boys and girls.
His impact was also felt by Chris Sherwood, who compiled a record of 147-82 with two Section Two crowns and a District Three championship game appearance (2014) during an impressive nine-year coaching career with the Manheim Central boys.
“I would call Lance Wagner one of the most influential individuals of my athletic/coaching life,” Sherwood said.
