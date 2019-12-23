Simon signs with Rutgers University
Manheim Central football coach Dave Hahn knew pretty quick the special talent he had in quarterback Evan Simon.
Like, in the Barons’ win over Donegal in Simon’s freshman year.
His second career TD pass, against a blitz by the Indians, was a 57-yard aerial to Austin Geib.
“I knew right then we had something special,” Hahn said, “and somebody that was going to be a great leader for our program. We knew we had a great player and a great competitor.”
Hahn was right.
In his four years under center, the 6-foot-3, 205-pound signal-caller shattered the Barons’ program records for career passing yardage (8,087, second in L-L history) and touchdowns.
And last Wednesday, Dec. 18, seated at the dais with his parents, Chris and Michelle, in Manheim Central’s weight room, Simon officially committed to continue his career at the Division-One level, inking his National Letter of Intent with Rutgers University.
Teammates, coaches, family and friends were on hand to help make it a day for Simon to remember.
“It’s pretty cool,” he said. “We’ve got a great group of people out here &tstr; people who have been through everything with me for many years. Special people. It’s been a great morning.”
The goal is to have many great years ahead playing for the Scarlet Knights in Piscataway, N.J.
Greg Schiano, who guided Rutgers to six bowl appearances during a coaching stint from 2001-11, has returned for a second tour of duty to try to help the Scarlet Knights accomplish just that. And on the day he was introduced as Rutgers’ coach earlier this month, Schiano made a visit to the Simons’ home in Manheim.
“Obviously, (Rutgers) needed to make a change,” Simon said. “Something wasn’t working. I feel like everything happens for a reason. They brought in Schiano and that’s the best thing that could have happened for the program. So it really worked out well.”
Asked what he likes about Schiano, Simon said, “He’s always honest. He’s not fake. The two most important things are family and then develop young men and win.”
The Scarlet Knights are coming off a 2019 season in which they finished 0-9 in the Big Ten Conference, 2-10 overall. But Simon likes the Class of 2020 recruiting class around him, and of course, he’s excited about the new coaching staff.
According to 247 Sports, Rutgers’ Class of 2020 is currently ranked 63rd, ahead of other schools such as Virginia Tech (64th), Arizon (70th), and USC (79th).
“I feel like they’re headed in the right direction,” he said. “The future is bright.”
With players such as Penn State’s Micah Parsons and Wisconsin’s Zack Baun across the line of scrimmage, Simon knows he will have to take his game to another level.
“The speed of the game is going to be so much faster,” he said. “Bigger guys are hitting you. So the main thing (I want to work on), I’d say, is just getting the ball out quicker, limit the hits.”
With his Manheim Central career now in the books, he’s looking forward to getting started.
“That’s all I know how to do is just compete,” said Simon, who is undecided but leaning toward business, “so I expect nothing less to just go in there focused on one thing. Obviously, academics, but just go and compete.”
Time will tell how soon he’s throwing those 50-yard TD passes to his Scarlet Knight receivers, but Rutgers’ coaches are making him feel right at home. At his signing ceremony last Wednesday, Schiano and his staff connected with Simon to FaceTime.
“It was pretty cool,” Simon smiled. “I just answered the phone, it was a no-number, and it was coach Schiano and the rest of his staff. It was pretty special.”
