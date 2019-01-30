Simon named finalist for Mr. PA Football Award

Manheim Central junior QB Evan Simon is one of six finalists for the 9th annual big school Mr. PA Football Award, as determined by fan voting.

Coming off a season in which he completed 132-of-249 aerials for 2,756 yards and 30 TDs, in addition to rushing for 662 yards and 12 scores, Simon has joined Harrisburg senior QB/ATH Kane Everson, Coatesville junior QB Ricky Ortega, Cathedral Prep senior RB/S Billy Lucas, Penn Hills senior CB/WR Daequan Hardy, and State College senior CB/WR Keaton Ellis as finalists for the big school (Class 4A-6A) honors.

According to PennLive.com’s Eric F. Epler, the winners of the big school and small-school honors will be announced on Saturday, Feb. 16 at Harrisburg’s Best Western Premier Hotel. Fans can now vote for the finalists. Penn State head coach James Franklin is scheduled to be the keynote speaker for the event.

Simon learned that he was a finalist for the honor after getting a text Tuesday from his father, Chris.

“First off, it’s such a privilege to be with some other dudes,” said the 6-foot-2, 195-pound Simon, who received his 11th offer Monday from the University of Cincinnati. “I mean, those are some big names and great football players, so it’s pretty cool.”

Earlier this month, Simon was selected to the 2018 First-Team All-USA Pennsylvania Team, the PA Football Writers’ 5A All-State Team, the EasternPAFootball.com’s 5A Co-Player of the Year, and the PA Football News 5A All-State Team.

“I reflect here and there,” Simon said of the accolades he has received this off-season. “It’s pretty awesome. It’s been fun.”