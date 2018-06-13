Sham rings up another 300 game
Never let it be said that Ashley Sham doesn’t have a sense of the moment.
Last Thursday, on the same day that the Warwick junior received a ring commemorating her first 300 game back in late January, she did it again.
Competing in the Junior Doubles Scholarship League at Dutch Lanes, Sham threw 12 consecutive strikes to reach perfection for a second time.
“It’s a great feeling, it just never goes away,” Sham said. “It’s always going to be there.”
If she wasn’t on Cloud Nine after receiving her ring from the Dutch Lane employees — long-time acquaintances who “are like family” — bowling another 300 just a short time later certainly did it.
“I was bowling with (Warwick junior) Isaac Erickson and it just felt really nice to have the ring,” Sham recalled. “In a way, I was hyped to start. The adrenaline was pumping and it made it a lot easier to execute my shots.”
As a right-hander, Sham’s normal pocket is just to the right of the head pin. But she got a scare in the fourth frame when her roll leaked to the opposite side — known as a Jersey in bowling circles.
“There was one shot that was Jersey,” Sham said, “and there were some shots that I missed my mark to the right and I hit very late on the head pin.”
In her first two of two games that night, she got underway with five straight strikes before leaving the 10 pin on her next ball. That was likely in the back of her mind in the 300 game.
“I usually struggle throwing a strike in the fifth frame,” Sham said, “so as I got toward the seventh and eighth strikes, I was thinking, ‘It could happen.’”
Before she could finish it, however, Sham had to conquer some butterflies.
“I couldn’t stop shaking and I was trying to get all the nerves out,” she recalled. “I literally felt like Jell-o. I was like, ‘I could do it again, it’s possible. I could actually do it. I actually got this far this time.’ Most of it was just trying to stay calm and then Isaac and Tony (Lutz) kept cracking jokes with me trying to get me to relax.”
Just two days following her first 300 game in the Saturday Morning Juniors at Dutch Lanes in January, Sham again flirted with perfection by throwing a 296 on her way to a team-high 732 series in Warwick’s 7-0 Section One shutout of Hempfield. It was one of six 700 series that she threw during her junior campaign.
Brandi Whitmyer, a 2014 Warwick grad, has set the bar by rolling a 700 series 11 times in a season.
“I’m mainly enjoying this game, but there’s also the competition side,” Sham said. “Isaac Erickson has six 300 games, so my goal is to catch up to him. The other one is to catch up to Brandi in 700 series that count for League.”
For now, though, she will soak in the memories of her latest masterpiece.
“I would say the first one was more special because it’s the first time it happened. But it was an amazing feeling to show that I could actually do it again,” Sham said.
About Bruce Morgan
Related Posts
Latest News
-
Making Summer Sparkle at Miner’s Pub at Iron Valley
The bright sunshine on the lush gold course greens. A...
- Posted June 14, 2018
- 0
-
Lititz Podiatry: Your Feet Are in Good Hands
From the moment you step into the office of Lititz...
-
A grand Graduation
It was a simple three-part message for Warwick High School’s...
-
Forney & Ober receive the Warrior Award
If you talk to the coaches of Carter Forney and...
-
Sham rings up another 300 game
Never let it be said that Ashley Sham doesn’t have...
-
Barons bring home PIAA silver medal
As 7th-graders, Manheim Central’s seniors won the first-ever tournament in...
-
Births – Reported June 14, 2018
AVAALA, Anand and Ramya K. (Kilari), Lititz, a son, at...
-
Making Summer Sparkle at Miner’s Pub at Iron Valley
The bright sunshine on the lush gold course greens....
- June 14, 2018
- 0
-
Lititz Podiatry: Your Feet Are in Good Hands
From the moment you step into the office of...
- June 13, 2018
- 0
-
A grand Graduation
It was a simple three-part message for Warwick High...
- June 13, 2018
- 0
-
Plans unveiled for former Wilbur complex
Preliminary plans for the former Wilbur Chocolate plant in...
- May 24, 2017
- 7
-
Beth’s Story: Commentary on an epidemic that hits close to home
“Beth’s Story” is the first in a five-part monthly...
- February 18, 2016
- 5
-
Andrew’s Actions …and devastating death
“Andrew’s Actions” is the third feature in a monthly...
- April 21, 2016
- 4
-
Dave Gerhart says:
-
Dave Gerhart says:
-
Sandi F Styer says: