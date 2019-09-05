Seibert commits to Millersville University

Bryce Harper could be considered a role model for Warwick senior John Seibert.

A superstar right fielder for the Phillies, Harper played his entire amateur career as a catcher.

Seibert, too, has only known the backstop position during his Warrior days, but he is prepared for the fact that he will have to play another position or two once he goes off to college.

And he is fine with that.

The athletic 6-foot-2, 210-pounder will just be happy to contribute at Millersville University, to whom he verbally committed in late July to continue his baseball career and study business management.

“Catching is definitely my favorite position, but it’s not really about yourself,” Seibert said. “It’s about helping your team out, so wherever they need you is pretty much where you’re going to play. It happens all the time.”

Not that Seibert won’t still see time behind the plate with the Marauders. But Luke Trainer, an All-PSAC First-Team selection this spring after posting a .442 slugging percentage, will be a senior in 2021, and Hempfield senior catcher Cole Houser has also been recruited by Millersville.

Hence, Seibert will likely play other spots.

“I was talking to (Millersville coach) Jon (Shehan) and he said that he wants my bat in the lineup, and days that I wouldn’t be catching, he wants me to play first or right field because of my arm and my speed in the outfield,” he said.

In Seibert, the Marauders are getting a player who batted .354 for Warwick last spring with two home runs, 17 RBI and 10 runs scored. He used his speed to leg out two doubles and two triples.

“He’s an athletically-gifted young man,” said Bob Locker, who coached Seibert prior to stepping down as Warwick’s coach in June. “Big, strong, tremendous arm, and a good defensive catcher. He understands the game. He’s got room to grow, and I think once he gets to a program like Millersville, he’ll do a tremendous job with them.”

In the summer with the Lititz Oddfellows midget team, coached by Bill Weismandel, Seibert batted .417 with two home runs, 10 RBI, three doubles, and 15 runs scored.

Weismandel, who was approved at Tuesday’s school board meeting to become Warwick’s new baseball coach, said, “He’s got a rocket launcher attached to his shoulder. I mean, he’s got all the tools. He can hit for average, he can hit for power, he’s got speed, he’s got arm strength. And then he’s got plus makeup. When you put that all together, it’s no wonder he was being recruited as high as he was.”

Weismandel also talked about how Seibert has evolved into a leader.

“(John) leads so much not by just his voice, but just how hard he plays the game,” he said. “And he’s an excellent young man, great student, well-liked by his teammates. He’s just really continued on the trajectory that he’s been on for years and it’s good to see that he’s starting to really maximize his potential on all the God-given talents he has.”

It wasn’t just Millersville which noticed Seibert’s abilities. In all, he received 13 scholarship offers from schools including Penn State, Maryland, Purdue, Miami (OH), Middle Tennessee, Eastern Michigan, and Elon (N.C.).

The Marauders, though, felt like the best fit.

“I’m pumped,” said Seibert, who helped the Lititz Oddfellows win their fourth LNP Midget Tournament championship in eight years this August. “It’s another whole experience now for college. Millersville was definitely on my top list and the coaches and everything felt right. I’m excited.”

He will join an MU squad which finished 38-16 overall in 2019, advancing to the NCAA Atlantic Regional, where the Marauders suffered losses to Bloomsburg and Mercyhurst. In 12 seasons under Shehan, Millersville has claimed seven PSAC Eastern Division crowns, a PSAC title, two NCAA Atlantic Regional championships, and compiled four 40-win seasons with eight trips to the NCAA Tournament.

Their history of success was a factor in Seibert’s decision.

“A lot. You want to play for a winning program,” he said, “and that’s what I’m all for. The coaches are great, and getting to meet the new players is also going to be a lot of fun and just playing baseball.”

Plus, Seibert likes his chances of being able to play sooner at Millersville than he might somewhere else.

“I just felt like going into my freshman year, I’d play as a freshman,” he said. “Not only is that my number one goal, just to play, but just to get the experience. At all these other big schools, you might not get an opportunity to play until your junior or senior year and you won’t get exposed if your goal is to play the next level.”

In his tenure at Millersville, Shehan has developed 10 Major League Baseball draft picks. This past June, for the first time in program history, the Marauders had three pitchers selected, with Tyler Yankosky going in the 19th round to the Washington Nationals, Eli Nabholz in the 38th round to the Milwaukee Brewers, and Daniel Ross in the 39th round to the Pittsburgh Pirates.

“That’s a total dream (to play professionally),” Seibert said.

First, however, Seibert still has his senior season to play at Warwick. But with his college decision behind him, he has one less thing to worry about now.

“It’s so much of a relief,’ Seibert said. “You just feel so confident now about it. You still have to work hard in high school your senior year, but now you feel like you have a home for the next four years.”

By Bruce Morgan

