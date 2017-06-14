- Another round! Ephrata Brewfest back for second year
Schaffer honored at Belmont Abbey College
Gavin Schaffer’s nickname at Belmont Abbey College is a fitting one.
The 2014 Warwick is known on the Belmont, N.C. campus as “The Ambassador.”
A personable, community-minded individual during his days as a Warrior, nothing has changed with Schaffer since he left to continue his volleyball career with the Crusaders.
“I love promoting,” Schaffer said. “Throughout all the athletics that I’ve been to in high school, I tried to get everyone all riled up and stuff, and I try to bring that here to (Belmont Abbey).”
It hasn’t gone unnoticed.
On Monday, April 24 during the Belmont Abbey Athletic Department’s annual awards ceremony, Schaffer received a couple of honors. Besides taking home the Spirit of the Abbey Award from the men’s volleyball team, presented to the athlete who best represents the college’s focus of excellence and virtue, he also received the Father Martin “Pop” Hayes Award, given to the overall student-athlete who demonstrates the true spirit and heart of Belmont Abbey College.
“The team votes on (The Spirit of the Abbey Award) and I’m humbled to be chosen by my peers for that award,” Schaffer said, “but it was really nice to be recognized by the whole athletic department for the Pop Martin. To be chosen out of, like, 700 other student-athletes that are here, it really means a lot.”
Schaffer and the Crusaders recently completed a 2017 season in which they finished 9-17 overall (8-10 Conference Carolinas), dropping a 3-0 loss to No. 4-seeded Limerock in the playoff quarter-finals.
Belmont Abbey had a mid-season coaching change, with head women’s volleyball coach Toni Elyea helping out in the transition.
“We started out pretty poorly and then we were able to turn things around,” Schaffer said. “We went into the conference tournament and we fought hard, but unfortunately we lost.”
Late in the season, the Crusaders reeled off a five-game winning streak, defeating Pfeiffer, Emmanuel, North Greenville, Limestone and Erskine, helping them climb to fifth place in the standings.
“It’s the second-longest win streak in program history, so that was really nice to have that,” Schaffer said.
A 6-foot-7 opposite hitter, Schaffer played in 23 matches, recording 0.75 blocks per set and hitting nearly .200 percent with 150 total kills (1.92 per set).
“We’re losing three seniors and we’re bringing in about eight new freshmen, and it’s going to be me and another guy leading the charge senior year,” Schaffer said. “We’re going to have a lot of young talent next year, but I think we can make a good run at it.”
Guiding the Crusaders will be Nolan Albrecht, a three-time All-Conference Carolinas selection as a player at Belmont Abbey who was hired as the team’s new coach in late-April.
“We’re starting the transition process,” Schaffer said. “(Coach Albrecht) is a great guy, I’m real excited about where the program is going. He’s young, he’s enthusiastic, he’s got a great mind for the game and he’s going to be an amazing recruiter. Technically, this will be my fourth coach in my fourth year here, so I’ve been through a lot of adversity and role changes. But I’ve learned a lot and I’m really excited.”
A sports management major, Schaffer will be working with the Charlotte Knights, the Triple-A affiliate of the Chicago White Sox, this summer as an intern.
“It’s a great opportunity,” Schaffer said. “It’s been an eye-opening experience.”
