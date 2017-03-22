- King Lear: the method to the madness
Saving the Best for Last
In her final high school meet, Schouten breaks 1:04 and earns State breaststroke medal
Emma Schouten was in a celebrating mood on Sunday night.
And for good reason.
The Warwick senior had just attained her long-time goal of breaking the 1:04 time barrier in the girls 100-yard breaststroke, and earned an eighth-place PIAA Triple-A State medal at the same time at Bucknell University’s Kinney Natatorium.
Schouten touched the wall in 1:03.90, dropping more than a second from her 16th-seeded time of 1:05.15 and putting herself in position for All-American consideration.
So what did she do to mark the occasion?
“I went out and got a full rack of ribs at a really good barbecue place at Bucknell called Skeeters,” Schouten said. “I love ribs.”
It was the perfect ending to a perfect script for her final high school meet.
In Saturday’s 200 I.M., the Loyola University-recruit swam a similar time to the one she posted at Districts, placing 14th overall in 2:05.89. She was seeded 14th in that event in 2:05.67.
That finish provided some momentum for Schouten heading into Sunday’s 100 breaststroke.
“I was happy with my I.M.,” she said. “I already had dropped four seconds before at Districts, so you can’t ask for more than a four-second drop beforehand. I added a little bit, but I didn’t get myself worked up after that race. I wasn’t beating myself up that I didn’t drop time, so I think that helped.”
Having Ridley senior Gab Rudy in the lane beside her in the 100 breaststroke also helped. The two knew each other from an earlier recruiting trip to the University of Delaware, and Schouten was well aware of Rudy’s abilities.
“I knew (Rudy) was capable of 1:03,” said Schouten, who swam a split of 30.25 seconds on the opening 50, which was 28-hundredths of a second ahead of Rudy. “I knew that if I would stay with her and just try to get a little bit ahead of her, then I would be good.”
Warwick coach Mark Daum credited Schouten’s strong mental state of mind for her success.
“Even if it’s a shorter race, you just can’t go all out,” he said. “You’ve got to control the rage and she controlled it and kept her stroke together and that’s probably the biggest difference in the race that she had. She was able to mentally be excited and be pumped, but not lose all control of the race.”
Competing in the third of four heats, Schouten, whose previous lifetime best in the 100 breaststroke was a 1:04.3, knew she needed a fast time to get onto the medal podium, and she touched the wall with a 33.65 split on her final 50, giving her third in the heat.
And that coveted 1:03.90.
“Instant happiness and shock,” Schouten said of her reaction when checking the scoreboard. “I felt really good swimming it, but just the fact that I did a 1:03, it was awesome and I was shocked that I was able to do it and get over my mental block.”
A four-time State qualifier, this was the first occasion that Schouten didn’t compete in the 500 freestyle at Kinney Natatorium. She acknowledged that trading the long-distance free for the 200 I.M. likely contributed to Sunday’s time drop. Previously, her best finish in the 100 breaststroke at States was during her sophomore year, placing 14th in 1:05.76.
“I think before the race on Sunday,” Schouten said, “I just told myself, ‘You can do it, there’s nothing to stop you and I just have to put it all in the pool,’ because there was nothing stopping me from doing my best.”
Her time ended up being just a fingernail ahead of Rudy (1:03.95) for the eighth and final medal. It was her third PIAA State medal, going with her sixth and eighth-place finishes in the 500 free in her junior and sophomore seasons, respectively.
“Emma saved her best for last, it’s a goal she’s had for four years,” Daum said. “She’s worked hard and persevered for four years and she finally got her 1:03, she got a medal — a medal for two different events at the high school State Meet — and her time is consideration All-American. You really can’t pick a way to end your individual career much better than doing your best.”
Schouten was also part of the 200 medley relay team, along with juniors Tyler Mandrell and Lauryn Ober, and freshman Brina Uhlin, which finished in 12th place in 1:47.52.
“We had such a great District meet, and sorta like last year, what do you do for an encore, and you’re going to have a little bit of a bounce,” Daum remarked. “Brina did her best time and did a phenomenal job on the anchor leg.”
In other action, Ober took 17th in the 200 Individual Medley in 2:06.60 and 28th in the 100 breaststroke in 1:06.40, while Mandrell was 22nd in the 100 backstroke in 58.58 seconds and 26th in the 50 free in 24.68 seconds.
“Just tremendously motivated individuals, but that sometimes can bite you as far as, you almost try too hard,” Daum said. “It certainly wasn’t for a lack of effort and they were in the ball park.”
In the final event of the Triple-A girls meet, the foursome of Mandrell, Uhlin, Schouten, and Ober, seeded 16th in 3:34.75, placed 18th in 3:36.29.
“We added a good bit of time, but we dropped a lot at Districts,” Schouten said. “It’s hard to hold a taper for so long, and I think the most important thing we did (Sunday), as a team, was we had fun.”
