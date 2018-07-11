Phillies hold off Manheim in first round of LNP Tourney
Warwick’s five-run fourth-inning rally snaps 1-1 tie
The Warwick Phillies seemed to have some jitters in the early innings Monday night.
But that was behind them in the bottom of the fourth inning when the 2nd-seeded Phils snapped a 1-1 tie, sending nine batters to the plate and scoring five runs to lead them to a 7-3 win over 3rd-seeded Manheim VFW in an LNP Midget-Midget opening-round game at Mt. Joy’s Kunkle Field.
“You could just see almost how nervous and tight they were,” Warwick coach Matt Burr said, “so we just had a conversation in our huddle to kinda relax them and loosen them up a little bit and to play our game. As the game went on, they started to settle in and relax and enjoy baseball.”
Manheim was having a lot of fun playing the game while scoring 14 and 18 runs in back-to-back in its LNP qualifying series sweep of Penn Manor.
But after scoring a first-inning unearned run off of Warwick starter Josh Zimmerman, they proceeded to strand nine runners on base the rest of the way. They managed only four hits off Zimmerman and Ethan Zipko, who picked up the win with 2 2/3 innings of relief out of the bullpen.
“We didn’t hit like (we did against Penn Manor), that’s for sure,” Manheim coach Darrell Zug said. “Warwick definitely threw well, so you can’t just say we didn’t hit. They pitched well, I think, too.”
Unfortunately for Manheim (26-9-1), its season came to an end Tuesday night, dropping a 17-4 loss to 4th-seeded Manheim Township. The Warwick Phillies, meanwhile, were preparing to play top-seeded Mountville, an 11-6 winner over Manheim Township, in Tuesday’s winner’s bracket semi-finals, which were played after deadline.
Turning back to Monday’s action, a couple of early errors were costly for the Phils in the top of the first inning. Manheim leadoff batter Kylen Watson reached on a fielding miscue, then went to second on an errant pickoff throw, and after Brody Groff’s grounder moved him to third, Watson scored on a passed ball.
Manheim then had a golden opportunity to add to its lead in the second. Zac Hahn walked, Chase Miller stroked a long single to left field, Watson hit into a fielder’s choice and Groff was hit by a pitch, loading the bases with two outs. But Zimmerman, who K’d four and walked two in 3 1/3 innings, ended the threat with a punch-out.
“That’s what we told them in post-game,” Burr said, “was, ‘Good teams find ways out of jams,’ and (Manheim) could have easily pinned a bunch of runs on us. Some of that is because of us. We put ourselves in that position, and then we kinda pitched and played out of it.”
Warwick, meanwhile, was limited to just one base runner through the first two frames, via Sawyer Martin’s one-out base hit in the first inning. But in the bottom of the third, Mason Burr led off with a five-pitch walk, Carter Horst beat out a bunt single, and Cody Lutz’s RBI double to left tied it 1-1.
From there, after Trevor Evans hit a fielder’s choice ground ball, Zipko walked to load the bases, but Groff’s K got Manheim out of the inning. Groff struck out six, and yielded just two runs on four hits and two walks in 3 1/3 innings.
The game was still knotted in the fourth when Warwick’s Tyler Marley singled with one out, and with Groff at 65 pitches, Amauri Ramirez, followed by Cael Martin, took the ball in relief for Manheim in that inning.
“If it was just the one game,” Zug said, “and he could have pitched 20 more pitches or something, I’d have left (Groff) go the distance and maybe he could have pitched out of it. But if you let him go in this case, he basically would have been done for the tournament (due to pitch-count rules).”
The next four batters — Burr, Horst, Lutz, and Martin — all walked for the Phillies, forcing in two runs and extending their lead to 3-1.
“We have to throw more strikes,” Zug said, “especially in a tournament like this with the pitch counters mattering so much. If you want to keep a guy for another day, you’ve got to throw a lot of strikes. Push the issue.”
In all, the Phillies worked Manheim’s pitchers for six walks in the game.
“They’re a quality ball club, they’ve got quality pitching,” Burr said. “That was just one of those innings where, in our mentality, walks are hits. To be honest, our guys do have a very good, keen sense for the strike zone. It’s something you can’t teach sometimes.”
With the Phils up 3-1, Trevor Evans ripped a two-run single just inside the right field foul line, and Zipko’s high chop off the plate sent Martin home with the final run of the inning, making it 6-1.
“Every guy in the lineup can contribute, so it was a different guy tonight that was able to come up with that big hit,” Burr said of Evans’ single. “That’s key when you can open it up a little bit there and take some pressure off of you. But (Manheim’s) good, so the game’s not over, even if you open it up.”
Manheim proved that in the fifth, as Nolan Book singled to center, Ethan Smith walked with two outs and both runners scored on Ty Clugston’s two-run single to right-center, cutting their deficit to 6-3.
Asked if there were some nervous moments in that inning, Burr said, “It’s baseball. You’ve just got to keep playing. The kids got to make the plays and it doesn’t help me to get them tight, so I’m just trying to help them relax and have some fun.
After Hahn walked, Manheim had two runners on base, but Zipko got an inning-ending strikeout.
“Zipko did a nice job locating and shutting it down,” Burr said. “He pounded the zone very well.”
The Phillies got one of those runs back in the bottom of the fifth. Mason Burr was hit by a pitch, went to second on a wild pitch, and scored when Carter Horst reached on an error. Burr, who also walked twice, scored three runs in the game.
With Warwick leading 7-3, Zipko then sealed it by retiring the top of Manheim’s lineup in order in the top of the sixth inning.
