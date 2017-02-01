- Oscar predictions: In my humble opinion
Perfection
Warwick girls complete run to first Section title with unbeaten record
Even after their emotional win over Manheim Township at the beginning of January, the Warwick girls swimmers kept their foot on the gas.
Hempfield? Check.
McCaskey and Penn Manor? Check, check.
And Tuesday night, with their 112-58 win over Cedar Crest on Senior Night at the Lititz recCenter, the Lady Warriors officially ran the table and clinched their first-ever Section One crown.
“Nothing compares,” said Emma Schouten, who took top honors in the 500 free, 200 free and 400 free relay. “… We knew Hempfield wasn’t going to be easy, Every meet afterward, you never know what’s going to happen. Nothing’s guaranteed.”
What the Lady Warriors did guarantee, however, was their first-ever 5-0 L-L record (8-0 overall) in school history.
“We swam like we wanted it and everyone wanted it,” said Tyler Mandrell, who placed first in the 50 free and 100 breaststroke.
“They had juice today,” Warwick coach Mark Daum said, “they knew what they swimming for and they were confident, but not over-confident. I think they knew what this meant, but as they say, ‘It ain’t over until the fat lady sings,’ and they were going to finish it and they did.”
Joining Schouten and Mandrell with a pair of individual golds was Lauryn Ober in the 100 butterfly and 100 backstroke, as Warwick won nine of 11 events overall.
Afterward, the trio talked about the importance of winning the title for Daum.
“He prepares everyone to the best of his ability,” Ober said, “and just to be able to see everyone come together and pull this out is awesome.”
“Mark deserves this more than anyone, I think,” Schouten said. “He works so hard and we all do it for him.”
The Warwick girls took first place in the opening two events and grabbed a lead they never lost. The foursome of Katelyn Oberholtzer, Morgan Stuhltrager, Maya Hartzler, and Emma Oberholtzer won the 200 medley relay in 1:56.04, then Schouten (1:57.25) and Anna Lance (2:07.21) took 1-2 in the 200 free, and Warwick was on its way.
Crest’s Krysta Weik won the 200 I.M. (2:18.04), but Tyler Mandrell countered with a gold in the 50 free in a season-best 25.13 seconds, and the Lady Warriors led 41-21.
“I felt good today,” Mandrell said. “I really wanted to work on my 50 free time. I just keep chipping away at my time to get closer and closer to what I’ve done in past years, and tonight I got as close as I think I can for this pre-championship season. I’m happy with it.”
Ober and Brina Uhlin then claimed the top two spots in the 100 fly in 59.31 and 1:02.34. For Ober, it was the first of her two personal-bests in the meet, along with a 1:00.45 in the 100 back.
“She brought her A-game,” Daum said. “Lauryn will always give you the best she’s got on that day.”
Catherine Chen and Schouten did likewise in the 100 free in 55.20 seconds and the 500 free in a season-best 5:07.47, respectively.
“I was very happy with my 500 free,” Schouten said. “I knew that I haven’t swam my best in that event since last year. I at least wanted to get my season-best since freshman year and I was just determined. Senior year, I’ve got to go out with the best times I can.”
Leading by a commanding 63-31 following the 100 free, Warwick closed it out, After Ober’s win in the 100 back, Mandrell won the 100 breaststroke in 1:11.41, and then Schouten, Brynne McNelis, Katelyn Oberholtzer and Uhlin made it official with a victory in the 400 free relay (3:52.21).
“I’m just proud of them,” Daum said. “It’s historic. I can say with certainty, that’s the first undefeated team in Warwick history and they’ll take that with them forever.”
*****
The Warwick boys got two individual wins apiece from Cade Uhlin and Joe Moll while completing the sweep with a 91-75 win over the Falcons.
The win improved the Warriors’ final Section One record to 3-2, while going 6-2 overall.
Moll touched the wall first in the 100 fly (53.58) and 100 breaststroke (1:04.32), while Uhlin was victorious in the 200 Individual Medley (2:09.39) and 100 free (51.52).
Oliver Lance took the 200 free (1:50.42), Ryan Hohman earned top honors in the 500 free (5:07.23) and the two combined with Reid Harpel and Colin Sensenich to win the 400 free relay (3:29.33).
Keir Uhlin added a win in the 100 back (57.39).
