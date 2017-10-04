Penn Manor beats Warwick in Section One showdown
Since dropping a 5-1 loss to Penn Manor roughly three weeks ago, Warwick’s field hockey team bounced back to win six of their next seven.
Monday, they got another shot at the Comets.
And they were hoping for a better result.
Unfortunately, it wasn’t meant to be.
Penn Manor displayed their team speed in an impressive offensive performance, getting a hat trick from Hannah Brown in an 8-1 Section One victory over the Lady Warriors at Grosh Field in Lititz.
“With a team like Penn Manor, who’s extremely fast — I mean, from top to bottom they’re fast — and if you don’t step your speed up to that level, then they’re going to dominate you,” Warwick coach Bob Derr said. “We made some poor decisions in the defensive one-third which gave them quick goals.”
The loss dropped Warwick to 7-3 L-L (9-5 overall), tied with Manheim Township in second place in the standings. The Warwick girls complete their league schedule this week with games against Conestoga Valley and Hempfield, before meeting Palmyra in a non-league game on Monday, Oct. 9.
They are currently sixth in the District Three Triple-A power ratings.
“We’ve got to win the next two — that’s the key,” Derr said. “We’re pretty much taking the same run that we did last year. And we have two more games to go to complete that task. last year, They’re not going to be easy.”
Nothing came easy for Warwick against Penn Manor, as the Comets got the game’s opening two corners in the first 6:15 of play, and then Brown ripped home a shot inside the left post with 23:27 left on the clock for a 1-0 lead.
Just over two minutes later, senior Maddie Behn pulled the Lady Warriors even, beating PM keeper Brit Hook for her ninth of the season.
But Brown connected again at the 19:49 mark to give the Comets the lead for good.
Still, Warwick answered with back-to-back corners — getting a shot that deflected wide right on one of those opportunities — and seemed to be righting the ship.
But Emma DeBerdine’s tally on a tic-tac-toe passing play started a run of four goals by the Comets in the final 5:58 of the half, capped by Brown’s goal with :26.9 on the clock on a failed clear out of the circle by Warwick which gave PM a commanding 6-1 advantage going into the half.
For the game, the Comets went on to build a big edge in both corners (15-2) and shots (21-3).
“We were doing really well,” Derr said, “and up until the last, what, five minutes and some-odd seconds when they scored four goals … We just fell apart defensively and just made poor decisions with the ball.”
Warwick was held without a shot or corner in the second half, when Penn Manor put it away on goals by Briana Harsh and Jasmine Miller. Gabby Bitts finished with two goals in the Comets’ attack.
“Hannah Brown and Gabby Bitts, especially Gabby, she’s just so stinkin’ fast,” Derr said, “and then the other players on the team are fast. So if you’re transferring the ball from one side of the field to the other, it’s got to be a two-touch pass.”
Catie Brubaker finished with 13 stops between the pipes for the Lady Warriors.
Last Friday, the Warwick girls erupted for four second-half goals to pull away in a 6-1 Section One victory over Cedar Crest in Cornwall.
Caitlyn Grodzicki scored all three of her goals in the second — one of those on a stroke — to help lead the Lady Warriors, who outshot Crest 26-4.
Adrienne McGarrigle and Leah Graybill scored for Warwick in the first half, when they took a 2-1 lead. Meghan Quinn added a second-half tally, while Behn chipped in with two assists, and Katie Pyle and Maleah Hess had one helper.
In other action last Wednesday, Sept. 27, Biz VanScoten connected four times and Pyle scored three goals — all in the first half — leading Warwick in an 8-0 win over McCaskey in Lititz. Quinn also scored for the Lady Warriors.
Behn and Kate Dickow each chipped in with two assists and keeper Millie Rohr had two saves.
