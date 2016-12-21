- Holiday memories at WHS
Off and swimming: Warwick boys and girls begin season 2-0
Roughly six months ago, a contingent of Warwick girls swimmers including Maya Hartzler, Tyler Mandrell, Lauryn Ober, Emma Oberholtzer, Katie Oberholtzer and Emma Schouten wrapped up their season at the PIAA State Championships.
Last Thursday, in their 2016-17 season opener, it hardly seemed like they had missed a beat.
Taking golds in 9 of 11 events, led by senior Emma Schouten with firsts in the 50 free (24.67) and 100 backstroke (1:05.56), the Lady Warriors (2-0) knocked off Manheim Central 72-22 and Lampeter-Strasburg 64-30 in a non-league tri-meet at the Lititz recCenter. L-S defeated MC 72-22.
“We’re ahead of where we were last year right now (with times) in the events that they swam tonight that we could compare to last year, so that’s always good,” Warwick coach Mark Daum said.
Despite getting stung by graduation losses, the Warwick boys (2-0), led by senior Keir Uhlin with victories in the 200 Individual Medley (2:03.42) and 500 free (4:48.89), also pulled off a sweep, besting Manheim Central 72-21 and L-S 59-35. The Pioneers defeated the Barons 65-28.
The non-traditional tri-meet format, a first in L-L history, earned positive reviews afterward, even with computer and printer glitches causing a short delay following the 200 medley relay event.
“I think (the tri-meet) was a smashing success,” Daum said. “You can’t foresee a printer going down or a start system malfunctioning and that would have happened if we had one team here, let alone two or three. I think it’s something that maybe teams should explore in the future for cost-saving measures. Districts are short on budgets and money and you can save bus transportation and officials and things like that. So I thought it went great. I think (L-S coach Devon) Blake and (MC coach) Heather (Fittery) were very pleased with it.”
Daum certainly had to be pleased with the start from his Warwick girls. The foursome of Mandrell, Emma Oberholtzer, Brina Uhlin and Ober touched the wall first in the 200 medley relay in 1:53.02, which was 17 seconds ahead of runner-up L-S (2:10.47).
“The kids swam great for the first meet,” Daum said. “Our club kids were coming off a three-day weekend meet and were tired … But the first-year swimmers really surprised us. For the glitches with the computer printer and things like that, we had some lulls and it was sorta like halftime of a game. They came back and did very, very well from top to bottom, first event to the last event. So I was pleased, (assistant) Ric (Joline) was pleased.”
Wins by Anna Lance in the 200 free (2:05.19), Ella Schnupp in the 200 I.M. (2:21.34), and Schouten in the 50 free put the Warwick girls up 25-9 over L-S and 28-6 against Manheim Central with seven events remaining.
From there, Uhlin won the 100 fly (1:01.77), Mandrell was victorious in the 100 free (56.41), Ober took the 500 free (5:21.86), Schouten earned her second win of the night in the 100 back, and the 400 free relay pulled away to a gold in 3:56.25.
Amelia Dissinger recorded the Lady Barons’ only first in the 100 breaststroke (1:15.81).
For the Section One-contending Lady Warriors, with their deep corps of returning experience, it was a solid start to what they hope is a memorable winter.
“We are (confident) and hopefully we stay healthy,” Daum remarked. “Township is always the team to beat and Hempfield is always strong, so these crossover meets get a little skewed. L-S and Central are strong for Section Two, but it’s a little bit tough for them to come in and compete in Section One. So we’ll be hopefully optimistic with the girls. If we stay healthy, if we get in some good Christmas training … January 3 is the meet. It’s spelled Township. We’re not going to overlook Catholic, but we’re further ahead than we were last year as far as times.”
Turning to the boys, L-S took the opening event — the 200 medley relay (1:51.51) — less than a second ahead of Warwick (1:52.08). But the Warriors rallied to claim gold in the next two behind Cade Uhlin in the 200 free (1:51.53) and Keir Uhlin in the 200 I.M., going up 21-13 over L-S and 27-7 over the Barons early.
Colin Anderson did his part to keep the Pioneers close, with back-to-back firsts in the 50 free (22.18) and 100 fly (52.83).
But it wasn’t enough.
After Warwick’s Joe Moll took the 100 free (51.00), Keir Uhlin added his second gold in the 500 free, then the Warriors set the winning pace in the 200 free relay, grabbing first in 1:41.71.
Ryan Hohman added a win in the 100 back (58.61) and Matthew Weber proved victorious in the 100 breaststroke (1:09.91) to clinch it.
“The boys, one to 12 we were strong last year,” Daum said. “We’re coming up short on the tail end of it graduating those three seniors who got their names up there on the record board. That was a core group that got second at Districts last year and our young guys just aren’t ready yet to replace that senior talent and senior leadership. I think we’ll compete but our depth is going to get us in the end.”
