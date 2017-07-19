- Another round! Ephrata Brewfest back for second year
Odd Fellows survive test from SWS, 5-4
Zach Shertzer’s task wasn’t an easy one.
The Lititz Odd Fellows’ third baseman was facing a tough pitcher in SWS righty Kris Pirozzi with two outs in the bottom of the sixth inning.
The go-ahead run was at second base in the form of John Seibert in a 4-4 ball game.
Shertzer, though, got the job done, chopping a high bouncer to second base. And when SWS infielder Ioanni Kovak made an errant throw to first, Seibert circled the bases.
That was the difference in a 5-4 victory for the Odd Fellows in a Lancaster County Midget Baseball School League game on Monday in Lititz.
“Pirozzi is obviously a tough arm, and if you put the ball in play, things happen,” Lititz coach Bill Weismandel said. “(Zach) just put it in play, we got a break and luckily we scored the go-ahead run and then held them in the top of the seventh.”
Southpaw Jackson Davies pitched two scoreless innings in relief to get the win, retiring five of the six he faced before SWS’ Pat Holmes was caught in a freaky game-ending rundown play. Holmes walked and was on first base with two outs, then stole second when no Lititz infielders covered the bag. But catcher Seibert’s throw hit Holmes’ foot, and as Holmes headed toward third, Lititz recovered and eventually put the tag on him sliding into third. At one point in the pickle, a high throw deflected off a Lititz infielder’s glove, but a teammate was backing up to keep the rundown play alive.
“I don’t think I’ve seen a rundown like that before,” Weismandel smiled. “Sometimes you’ve just got to take the weird plays as well as the normal routine ones.”
While SWS fell to 7-6, Lititz, combined with its 10-5 victory over Solanco in Tuesday’s regular-season finale, improved to 11-3 league (19-4 overall) with the LNP Midget Tournament slated to get underway next Tuesday, July 25.
“We’re just really focused on playing sharp, playing your best at the biggest moments, which is next week,” Weismandel said. “That’s what matters and our pitchers have to throw strikes or else we won’t have a chance.”
Lititz pitchers Adam Kurtz, Kaden Hunt, and Davies combined to punch out six, but they also yielded seven walks in the game.
But SWS starter Miller had some command issues of his own. In the bottom of the first, Lititz’s Brendan Martin was hit by a pitch, then Josh Farina and Colby Martin worked back-to-back free passes, loading the bases with no outs.
Colin Beech followed with a sac fly to left and then John Seibert jumped on Miller’s first pitch and cracked a three-run homer over the left field fence, putting the Odd Fellows up 4-0.
“We spent two hours last night on the field here practicing with runners on third, less than two outs, and being aggressive,” Weismandel said. “And John did it. It’s good to see sometimes when you work on something that extensively that it pays off that quickly … He got all of it.”
SWS answered quickly, and Pirozzi’s three-run homer to left off of Kurtz in the top of the second cut the Odd Fellows’ lead to 4-3.
In the third, Holmes stroked a leadoff double to left-center and scored on Doug Schneider’s RBI single to left, tying the ball game at 4-all.
And that’s how it stayed until the sixth.
For the game, SWS managed just four hits off of Lititz’s pitchers, while the Odd Fellows had just one — Seibert’s homer — but capitalized on five walks, four hit batters and three errors.
“We did not hit the ball tonight,” Weismandel said, “and offensively, we are extremely strong. Johnny got a big hit, but I told the kids, ‘It’s almost like, sometimes we jump on these teams early and we go from energy level 10 to energy level nine, down to eight and seven, and then all of a sudden the other team gets back in the game and we’re stuck on energy level six from an offensive standpoint.’ Sometimes we just don’t pick back up. I thought we would. Usually we do.”
Fortunately, after Seibert was hit by a pitch with one out in the sixth, Shertzer put the ball in play off of Pirozzi and the Odd Fellows caught a break.
And that was enough for Davies to get the win.
“We have been struggling with pitchers throwing strikes and it’s getting very frustrating for everybody,” Weismandel said. “For Jackson to come in during a tight game against a good team and do the job he did, that gives everybody a big lift and gives him some confidence. And going into the (LNP) Tournament next week, that’s a plus.”
