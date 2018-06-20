Odd Fellows improve to 8-0
For most teams, if their top four hitters in the lineup went hitless, it’s likely going to be a long night for their offense.
Not so for the Lititz Odd Fellows on Monday night.
With the bottom of their batting order going a combined 7-for-16, led by Evan Rohrbach, who was 2-for-3 with three RBIs, the Odd Fellows came away with a big 7-2 win over Hempfield in a Lancaster County Midget School League game in Landisville.
“I thought a lot our guys contributed,” Lititz skipper Bill Weismandel said. “One statistic I looked at was our one through four hitters were 0-for-14 and we still scored seven runs off a real quality pitcher and a quality team.”
Rohrbach made his first start of the season for Lititz and went four innings for his first career Midget win, while Justin Lichtenwalner suffered the loss for Hempfield. But the Odd Fellows led just 3-2 through six innings before pulling away with a four-run seventh.
Rohrbach had the key blow, smashing a two-run single through the middle of a drawn-in Black Knight defense.
“Their pitcher just got his glove on it, but it just snuck through right over second base,” Weismandel said. “Two runs scored and we kinda broke it open. Rohrbach had a nice night.”
With the win, Lititz improved to 8-0 league (10-0 overall) and remained tied with SWS atop the standings, two games ahead of third-place Manheim Township (6-2).
“Hempfield is a really good team and it was a good test overall for us to see where we are at this point in the season,” Weismandel said.
The Odd Fellows jumped on top with three runs in the bottom of the second inning off Lichtenwalner. Jon Seibert was 2-for-2 in the game and got hit by a pitch, while Colin Brubaker was 1-for-3 with an RBI.
“For the last couple years from an offensive standpoint, it’s as deep a team as I’ve ever coached,” Weismandel said, “and it kinda showed (Monday) night. There’s not a lot of teams that can beat a quality pitcher and a quality team when their top four hitters don’t even have a hit. We have a really good offensive team and it showed itself (Monday) night with the bottom of the lineup sorta carrying us offensively.”
Hempfield answered with a run in the bottom of that inning, then made it a one-run game in the third.
In all, Rohrbach struck out five in four innings of work in hot, steamy conditions for the decision. He scattered three hits and surrendered just one earned run.
“We were hoping to get three or four innings from him and it worked out,” Weismandel said. “It was obviously pretty hot (Monday), and not having any starts yet this year, he really hasn’t been stretched out. He kinda gutted through the fourth inning, but he handled himself real well. So it was good to see.”
Brubaker finished the game out with three scoreless innings out of the ‘pen for the Odd Fellows, recording three K’s along the way.
Last Thursday, Collin Beech was 3-for-4 with two RBIs and nine different players drove in runs for the Odd Fellows in their 11-3 victory over Conestoga Valley in Lititz.
In addition to Beech, Rohrbach, Josh Farina, Ethan Christi, Colby Martin, Seibert, Adam Ricketts, Jeffrey Kline, and Max Bright all had RBIs in the attack.
“I thought the biggest thing was we had nine different guys with RBIs, which is not something you see very often,” Weismandel said.
Brubaker picked up the win in relief of Jackson Davies for Lititz.
