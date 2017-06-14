- Another round! Ephrata Brewfest back for second year
Odd Fellows club Cocalico for third-straight win
Pitcher Adam Kurtz was slated to go three or four innings for the Lititz Odd Fellows on Monday night.
Having not played in the spring and still building his arm strength, the right-handed hurler wasn’t quite ready to throw a ton of pitches.
Especially in the 90-degree heat that greeted the Lititz and Cocalico ball clubs.
But by the time Kurtz left at the end of three, the outcome was pretty much decided anyway.
The Odd Fellows broke open a close game by erupting for eight runs in the bottom of the second inning, leading them to an 11-1 five-inning win over Cocalico in a Lancaster County Midget School League game in Lititz.
While Cocalico fell to 0-4 with the loss, Lititz improved to 3-1 on the young season. After suffering a season-opening 4-3 loss to Lancaster, the Odd Fellows have won three straight, including conquests of Ephrata (7-3) and Columbia (14-3).
“We lost to a good Lancaster team by one,” Lititz coach Bill Weismandel said. “I’d say in the next couple weeks, we’ll probably start meeting some more of the top-tier type teams. So we’re going to have to play a little better than we’ve been playing, but at the same time, we’re taking care of business, so to speak, with who we’ve had scheduled.”
Kurtz took care of business on Monday, yielding just one run in three innings for the win.
“He didn’t play this spring,” Weismandel said, “so we talked to him about being a pitcher only for summer and he embraced it and he’s a great arm to have come out.”
Adam Ricketts was 2-for-4 with an RBI triple, Brendan Martin went 2-for-2 with a walk, triple and two RBIs, and Blake Hoover was 2-for-3 with a double and two RBI’s to lead the attack off of Cocalico pitchers Garret Good and Tate Myers.
“It was probably the best night for both Brendan and Adam,” Weismandel said. “They were scuffling a little, but it’s early in the year — not kinda meeting their expectations and what they expect from themselves. So it was good to see them both hit the ball hard tonight and get a couple hits each.”
Trailing 1-0, the Odd Fellows answered quickly in the home half of the first. Leadoff batter Colby Martin worked a seven-pitch walk, stole second and third, then scored on Martin’s RBI single. With two outs, Hoover’s RBI double to left-center plated the go-ahead run, making it 2-1.
Cocalico threatened in the top of the second, as Ian Martin led off with a single to right-center and Ivan Ruble earned a two-out walk. But Kurtz pitched out of it, getting Colby Zimmerman to bounce into a fielder’s choice.
From there, Lititz sent 12 batters to the plate in the bottom of the second to pull away. Jeff Kline’s RBI triple drove in Zach Shertzer, who walked, to get things started, and then Kline scored on a Cocalico throwing error. Following Ricketts’ infield single to deep short, Brendan Martin’s RBI triple to right-center chased Cocalico starter Good.
Collin Beech then clubbed an RBI double to right-center off of reliever Myers, Hoover had an RBI single, Josh Farina walked, Max Bright delivered an RBI base hit to right, and Shertzer hit a two-run Texas League single to center field.
“The bats kinda came to life and connected on, it seemed like four, five, or six in a row,” Weismandel said. “Good swings, good approaches, the things we work on at practice, and the kids did a good job executing.”
Colin Brubaker and Colby Martin each pitched a scoreless inning in relief, and then in the bottom of the fifth, Ricketts’ RBI triple to left plated Colby Martin, who walked, to invoke the 10-run rule.
