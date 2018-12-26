Mummau, Novak and Rohrer spark MC
When the Manheim Central boys dropped a 62-31 decision to ELCO on Monday, Dec. 17, they lost more than just a game.
Senior guard Cam Sell left the game early due to an arm injury.
“He’s our floor general,” Baron coach Charlie Fisher said, “and we’ve got to find guys to fill his minutes.”
Last Wednesday night, junior Drew Mummau and freshmen Judd Novak and Connor Rohrer came off the bench and did exactly that.
Those three combined to score 17 points and give Manheim Central a jolt of energy, as Manheim Central knocked off Donegal 51-42 in a Section Three-Four crossover in Manheim.
“If it weren’t for (Connor and Judd) and Drew … I mean, they made plays,” Fisher said. “Judd scored when we needed a guy to score in that first half and Connor took it to the basket in the second half like a man. We needed guys to step up tonight. We really did.”
Sophomore Colton Book finished with a game-high 13 points, while Mummau, Rohrer, and seniors Evan Hosler and Chase Marquette each added six. Novak and senior Carson Brenize helped out with five apiece in the balanced effort.
“We needed that,” Fisher said. “That was a good win. We played hard, we played aggressive, we were moving the ball, and we made plays under two minutes when we moved it up to nine.”
In particular, the Barons shot 7-of-8 from the foul line in the final minute. Brenize delivered a dagger when he sank both ends of a 1-and-1 to push MC’s lead to 46-41 with just :54 left.
“Brenize has been in huge soccer games, and I mean, he was just cool,” Fisher said. “He was cool and knocked two down and we needed that.”
It was Donegal juniors Patrick Summers and Ryan Zuch who were knocking down ‘threes’ in the opening quarter, helping the Indians jump out to an early 11-3 advantage. Reed Licopoli paced the Donegal boys with 11 points.
Manheim Central, though, answered with a 15-5 burst, and after Novak’s triple tied it 16-all, Book’s layup made it 18-16 with 3:41 left in the half.
“(Judd’s) vision is unbelievable,” Fisher said. “and he’s a basketball IQ kid. He’s a natural point guard. He just knows what to do, knows where to look.”
Licopoli’s free throw put the Indians back up 19-18 at the 2:38 mark, but Manheim Central took a 25-21 edge into the break on Book’s driving layup in the final seconds of the half.
The Barons committed seven of their 13 turnovers in the third quarter, and Donegal tied it 27-all on Licopoli’s putback and 29-29 on Jacob Shoemaker’s layup with 5:51 left in the period.
Rohrer’s layup put MC back up, and then a short time later, Mummau inside bucket made it 37-35, giving Manheim Central a lead it never relinquished.
“Huge take,” Fisher said. “Drew’s first step is great, and if he’s going base line, he’s looking to finish. And he was great tonight. He’s a shooter first, but sometimes when things aren’t going your way in your strength, you take advantage of other things. And Drew battles. He’s a Division-One baseball player, he understands these moments, and he was great tonight. He was phenomenal.”
With 2:49 left in the fourth, Mummau’s two free throws pushed the lead to 43-39, and then Donegal’s Dalton Mullhausen buried two freebies at the 1:57 mark, cutting the Indians’ deficit to 43-41.
But down the stretch, Rohrer, Brenize, Hosler, and Marquette put it away from the foul line.
“We made plays at the end,” Fisher said.
***
The Barons were also in action last Friday night, dropping a 60-45 loss to Lancaster Catholic in a Section Three/Four crossover game in Lancaster.
Manheim Central was still within striking distance going to the fourth, trailing 43-35. But the Crusaders’ David Kamwanga scored six points down the stretch and Catholic went 5-of-8 at the foul line to clinch it.
The Barons had 10 treys in the game, including one apiece from Colton Book and Chase Marquette in the opening quarter to help keep them close 14-10 going to the second quarter. Marquette finished with a game-high 18 points — with four treys — to lead MC.
Drew Mummau buried two from downtown in the second and Marquette added seven, but the Central boys found themselves trailing 31-25 at the break, as Johnny Besecker scored 10 of his team-high 13 points in the opening half to lead Catholic.
The Crusaders got balanced scoring, with Dwayne Caine and Kamwanga each adding 12 points and Denzel Kabasele chipping in with 11, helping them take an eight-point lead into the fourth and then hold on late.
Mummau finished with three treys and nine total points to help lead Manheim Central.
-
