Moll named All-American
Honored in 200 I.M., 100 back
Joe Moll knows all about close calls.
When the National Interscholastic Swimming Coaches Association (NISCA)/Speedo High School Boys All-American lists came out last year, his time of 50.45 seconds in the 100 backstroke was just six-hundredths of a second from being in the top 100.
And it was still in the back of his mind as Moll, a member of Warwick’s Class of 2018, prepared for his senior season.
“I was kinda upset about it,” Moll admitted, “but I had dropped a lot of time that year, so I couldn’t get on myself too much about it.”
His disappointment turned to joy when he saw this year’s lists on Twitter last Tuesday, July 3.
Moll earned All-American status in not one, but two events, placing 69th in the 200 Individual Medley with his time of 1:50.13 and 98th in the 100 backstroke in 50.08 seconds. Both currently stand as Warwick school records.
“I wasn’t sure if I made it or not, so I saw my name there in the 200 I.M. and I was really happy about that,” said Moll, who will continue his swimming career at Dartmouth College. “I was really proud of all the work that I put in this year, and then I went to the 100 back saw I just barely got it — I was 98th out of 100 — so I was happy to just sneak on there and get one of the last spots.”
Trey Ike, of Highstown, N.J., and Noah Young, of Kings Mills, Ohio, claimed the final two spots in the 100 back, tying for 99th place in 55.09 seconds.
“A hundredth is a hundredth,” Warwick coach Mark Daum said. “It doesn’t matter. You made it. You’re looking at that level of a kid — of a Dain (Bomberger), an Emily (Cameron), a Colin Schouten — as far as previous Warwick All-Americans. So he’s in rare company. Joe has done it with flat-out hard work. He’s extremely focused and nobody outworks him. So it’s well-deserved.”
Adding to Moll’s accomplishment is the competitiveness of high school swimming in Pennsylvania. While California had the most All-Americans of any state in the 200 I.M. and 100 back with 15 and 18, respectively, the Keystone State was tied for second in the 200 I.M. with eight and fourth in the 100 backstroke with seven.
“It’s probably in the hundreds of thousands of kids that participate in high school swimming, so then you get down to the top 100, you’re looking at maybe the top one or two percent of kids in the country,” Daum said. “So, I mean, it’s rarefied air, so to speak. To be able to do that in a competitive state like Pennsylvania is certainly quite an accomplishment. If you look at it just statistically, that’s great.”
It was during his junior season in which Moll initially broke the school records previously held by Jack Lance in the 200 Individual Medley and Bomberger in the 100 backstroke.
Ultimately, Moll capped his 2016-17 season by taking home sixth-place PIAA hardware in the 100 back in 50.45 seconds. He barely missed a medal in the 200 I.M., finishing ninth in 1:52.61.
Moll then broke his own records a couple more times this past winter, culminating at the PIAA State Meet in March with a fourth-place medal in the backstroke (50.08) and sixth in the I.M. (1:50.13).
“The times just keep getting faster and faster,” Daum said. “It’s not like you can make an argument that Warwick’s ‘67 football team with John Male and Rick Eckert and those guys could beat Warwick’s 2018 team, who knows? But swimming is quantifiable. You look at the times and they just keep getting faster and faster. So hats off to Joe because he’s stayed of the curve, so to speak.”
“It was definitely one of the things in the back of my mind that I was close to All-American and close to breaking 50 seconds (in the back),” Moll said. “It was nice to finally get one of those goals (All-American) that I was trying to get toward the end of the year, along with other stuff I was working on.”
As for his efforts to break the 50-second barrier, that will be among his priorities at Dartmouth.
“It’s definitely one of the things I’ll be hoping to do at college,” Moll said.
This marks the third straight year that a Warwick swimmer has earned NISCA/Speedo High School All-American accolades. The past two years, the Warwick girls 200 medley relay — consisting of Tyler Mandrell, Lauryn Ober, Emma Oberholtzer and Emma Schouten last year and Mandrell, Ober, Katie Oberholtzer, and Schouten in 2015-16 — was recognized.
Over the past winter, the Lady Warriors’ 200 medley team, with Catherine Chen, Mandrell, Ober, and Sophie Guthridge, was All-American consideration, but got bumped out of the top 100. That foursome shattered the League and L-L Meet record while taking the gold medal in 1:46.61 at Wilson High School in February.
“It’s just one of those things,” Daum said. “It’s matters of fractions of seconds and kudos to Joe.”
About Bruce Morgan
Related Posts
Latest News
-
The Log Cabin Offers a Refreshing Respite from Summer Heat
Even on the hottest days— and we’ve had quite a...
-
Moll named All-American
Honored in 200 I.M., 100 back Joe Moll knows all...
-
Hopkins, Dissinger win titles in FreshBurst 5-Mile Run
The top two finishers in last Saturday’s 23rd annual FreshBurst...
-
Phillies hold off Manheim in first round of LNP Tourney
Warwick’s five-run fourth-inning rally snaps 1-1 tie The Warwick Phillies...
-
First community store thrived in Lititz
It was the first “mom and pop shop” of Lititz,...
-
On with the show
Some people just love to show off. At the Fourth...
-
Douglas W. Carr, 63, USAF Sergeant, worked at Johnson & Johnson, avid Eagles fan
Douglas W. Carr, 63, of Lititz, passed away Friday, July...
-
The Log Cabin Offers a Refreshing Respite from Summer Heat
Even on the hottest days— and we’ve had quite...
-
Moll named All-American
Honored in 200 I.M., 100 back Joe Moll knows...
-
Hopkins, Dissinger win titles in FreshBurst 5-Mile Run
The top two finishers in last Saturday’s 23rd annual...
-
Plans unveiled for former Wilbur complex
Preliminary plans for the former Wilbur Chocolate plant in...
- May 24, 2017
- 7
-
Beth’s Story: Commentary on an epidemic that hits close to home
“Beth’s Story” is the first in a five-part monthly...
- February 18, 2016
- 5
-
Andrew’s Actions …and devastating death
“Andrew’s Actions” is the third feature in a monthly...
- April 21, 2016
- 4
-
Colonel Thomas C. Fosnacht, ret says:
-
Nick Deininger says:
-
Pete Labella says: