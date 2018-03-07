Moll claims two District silvers

Also shatters school record in 200 I.M., places fifth with 400 free relay

Joe Moll had built up some positive energy for himself last week.

Leading up to the District Three Triple-A Boys Swimming Championships, the Warwick senior was feeling good in the pool.

On Friday and Saturday, he looked to carry that momentum to Cumberland Valley High School.

And all he did was win two individual silvers in the 200 Individual Medley — in a school-record time of 1:52.02 — and 100 backstroke (50.87). Top-three finishes earned automatic bids to the State Championships, to be held next Wednesday and Thursday, March 14-15 at Bucknell University.

“That’s about as good as you can ask for,” Moll said. “Best times, placing and getting that automatic bid to States … that’s really what you come here for.

Moll, though, didn’t stop there.

He also teamed up with Adam Deckard, Reid Harpel and Cade Uhlin on the 400 free relay team which took fifth place in 3:13.71.

That relay, which posted a three-second improvement from its seed time (3:16.58), and Uhlin with his 9th-place finish in the 500 free in 4:46.46 qualified for States as alternates.

“I feel like we all had good rest going into this meet,” Deckard said. “We all wanted it really bad. We came in here like, ‘Alright, we’ve got to go fast here.’ I think all of us wanting it really helped out.”

Despite not having the services of junior Oliver Lance, who had qualified in the 500 freestyle and with the 200 medley relay but was unavailable due to sickness, the Warrior boys were able to finish 12th out of 31 teams — and third among L-L squads — with 84 1/2 points.

“The guys are more than 100 percent supportive and I know they wished Ollie could be here. It’s just a shame that he couldn’t,” Warwick coach Mark Daum said. “I think the kids did more than could be expected, as far as picking up the pieces, and they did admirably.”

Moll certainly did so in Friday’s 200 I.M., shattering his own record of 1:52.61 established at the State Meet last year. He was right on the heels of Wilson’s Donovan Curran for the gold, but the Bulldog junior edged him at the wall in 1:51.91.

Still, Moll’s finish of 1:52.02 was a three-second improvement from his seed time of 1:55.04.

“I was happy with it,” he said. “I felt good in the water. A lot of this weekend was just setting up for States and I feel like I did a good job of that.”

A year ago, Moll won his first State medal, taking sixth in the 100 back in a school-record 50.45 seconds. He just missed a second one in the 200 I.M., placing ninth overall.

“In swimming, you sorta move up levels,” Daum said. “Last year, (Districts) was his meet to shine and States was the dessert, so to speak. This was the appetizer. The main meal is coming for Joe at States. He made it to States and medaled last year. He stepped it up, and now because these meets are so close together, you have to go one or the other if you ‘re going to have big drops, and that’s what he’s shooting for. To use my food analogy, he set the table pretty good.”

Moll was hungry for another medal in Saturday’s 100 backstroke and he delivered again, shedding more than a second from his seed time of 52.15 to win his second silver medal.

Chambersburg junior Avery Barley took the gold in 49.53 seconds, not far ahead of Moll (50.87).

“I feel like (the time drop) is just a lot about getting in this pool — it’s Districts, with the atmosphere, and you’re just ready to go fast.”

Ditto for the 400 free relay team.

Moll led off with a season-best split and then Harpel, Uhlin and Deckard followed suit. Governor Mifflin held off the Warriors for fourth place in 3:12.33, but the Warwick boys were pleased to come away with the fifth-place medal in 3:13.71.

“We had guys battling sickness,” Deckard said, “we had a lot of guys step up and we had a great time right there. I was really proud of everyone.”

Uhlin nearly took home another medal for the Warriors in the 500 freestyle, touching the wall in 4:46.46 in the third of four heats. Unfortunately, that placed him ninth — just 19-hundredths of a second behind Central Dauphin’s Jonah Key (4:46.27) for the eighth and final medal.

“It happens to everyone once in awhile,” said Uhlin, who dropped 10 seconds from his seed time of 4:56.91, “but there was a 4:48 that got into States last year from the at-large bids, so hopefully that will squeeze me in. (My time) was up a little from last year, but with how my season’s gone so far (battling sickness), I was very pleased.”

Uhlin also finished 12th in the 200 free in 1:46.25, improving his seed time (1:48.90) by more than two seconds. Elsewhere, Deckard placed tied for 12th in the 100 free in 48.37 seconds — sheddning nearly two seconds from his previous best (50.13) — and he took 14th in the 50 free in 22.29 seconds. He entered Districts seeded 21st in 22.73.

“I was really pleased,” Deckard remarked. “I came into the meet really hoping to get best times, and I got best times in everything I swam, so I was very happy with that.”

Harpel also got a PR in the 100 fly, finishing 16th in 53.69 seconds. He was seeded 19th in 54.46.

“I was decently happy with that,” Harpel said. “I was sick Wednesday, so I wasn’t really feeling great at practice. But getting a best time and almost dropping a second is still really great for me.”