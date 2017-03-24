- King Lear: the method to the madness
- Irish dance showcase at Warwick High School
- Dutchland Rollers open season March 18
- Roots and Blues 2017
- Oscar predictions: In my humble opinion
- Warwick bands will host winter concert this weekend
- Ring in the new year with pork ‘n’ kraut!
- Holiday memories at WHS
- Acapella voices will ring in the holiday season
- Lititz legend: Mourning the loss of Ron Reedy
Miller named new coach for WHS girls lacrosse
Sarah Miller has grown up with lacrosse.
She has played the sport ever since third grade.
And for much of that time, Miller did so in Maryland, a hotbed for lacrosse.
“I was just fortunate enough that I grew up there and the programs are already well-established,” said Miller, a Westminster, Md. native.
Warwick considers itself fortunate to have been able to hire Miller as its new girls lacrosse coach. In October, she received approval from the Warwick School Board to take over at the helm, replacing Lydia Burk, who stepped down after last season.
Miller was a volunteer assistant in the program during the 2015 season.
“I want to be part of the community, I’m passionate about coaching,” she said, “and my reason for coaching is not so much about the sport. That’s something I’m very adamant about. I want to help mold accountable, confident, young women who can face adversity and who can love who they are and walk around and make confident, healthy decisions. That’s why I do what I do.”
Coaching has been part of her family for a long time. Miller’s parents, Vincent and Diane Bohn, not only coached her in lacrosse, but also her brothers, Jacob and Austin. Both were high school grapplers, and Jacob went on to play football at West Point.
Her parents’ zeal for coaching was handed down to Miller.
“I wouldn’t know it any other way, as far as not giving back,” she said. “It’s something I believe in.”
After graduating from Mount de Sales Academy in Catonsville, Md., she played women’s lacrosse at George Mason University for two years.
A nursing major, she took a job at a local hospital in 2014 and eventually met her future husband, Justin, a Lititz native.
When the opportunity presented itself to apply for Warwick’s vacant coaching position, Miller couldn’t resist. She has nothing but positive words to say about the group of players she inherited.
“They’re hard working, they hold their heads high, they don’t give up, they’re smart, they ask the right questions. You can tell that they’re really thinking about it and trying to master the game,” Miller said.
Part of her task is to help the athletes continue to grasp an understanding of the game and improve their knowledge about the growing sport. Recently, Miller had her players watch film for the first time of a higher-level game.
“If you look at the Manheim Townships and the Hempfields &tstr; and coming from Maryland, other programs that are stronger &tstr; they have a good rapport with their Little League program,” Miller said. “So that’s something I want to build and I’d like to see a collaboration with the high school students in the off-season with the Little League programs and helping to attract people to the sport. And then obviously, having discipline and mastering the basics &tstr; catching and throwing, good footwork, good defense and good field sense.”
A defender during her playing days, Miller left no doubt that she will be putting plenty of emphasis on her team’s execution at that end of the field.
“Yes, definitely,” she said. “I bleed defense.”
While the Lady Warriors will certainly lean on their athletes on defense, Miller will also depend on a quality coaching staff consisting of assistant India Rao, and volunteer coaches Mallory Michel and Jovonna Jewell, a pair of former Warwick players.
Michael went on to play in college, while Jewell is currently a sophomore attack player at Millersville.
“(Jovonna) comes on her free times, one or two practices or games per week,” Miller said. “I have a great coaching staff and I think they’re going to make a difference too.”
About Bruce Morgan
Related Posts
Latest News
-
Miller named new coach for WHS girls lacrosse
Sarah Miller has grown up with lacrosse. She has...
- Posted March 24, 2017
- 0
-
Planning commission opposes Leib House demolition
Their words were compelling. When the Lancaster County Planning Commission...
- Posted March 23, 2017
- 0
-
That’s the spirit: Construction underway at Stoll & Wolfe distillery; expected to open in late May
There’s an old saying that warns about “not reinventing the...
-
What’s on Tap
Showcasing Local Micro Breweries Events, Craft Beers, Specials, and Weekly...
- Showcase of Homes: March 23, 2017
-
The Three Ss of Spring at Fiorentino’s: Shrimp, Sesame and Slushies
Now that spring has arrived at Fiorentino’s, you can look...
-
F&M Painting: Get Our Latest Tips SCOTT R. MONGER, Senior Partner and Advice on Facebook
F&M Painting is now on Facebook and it’s the place...
-
Miller named new coach for WHS girls lacrosse
Sarah Miller has grown up with lacrosse. She...
- March 24, 2017
- 0
-
Planning commission opposes Leib House demolition
Their words were compelling. When the Lancaster County Planning...
- March 23, 2017
- 0
-
That’s the spirit: Construction underway at Stoll & Wolfe distillery; expected to open in late May
There’s an old saying that warns about “not reinventing...
- March 22, 2017
- 0
-
Beth’s Story: Commentary on an epidemic that hits close to home
“Beth’s Story” is the first in a five-part monthly...
- February 18, 2016
- 5
-
Andrew’s Actions …and devastating death
“Andrew’s Actions” is the third feature in a monthly...
- April 21, 2016
- 4
-
Ronald Lee Sandhaus, 69, popular Lititz police officer, HAM radio enthusiast
Ronald Lee Sandhaus, 69, 533 Spring Avenue, Lititz, passed...
- July 23, 2014
- 3
-
Carolyn Silvester says:
-
John Colgan-Davis says:
-
matthew shannon says: