MC girls shut out Solanco, 7-0

By on August 23, 2017
MC junior Janae Bright hits a forehand winner in her 6-0, 6-1 singles win. Photo by Alan Johnson.

Manheim Central first-year girls tennis coach Kurtis Funk couldn’t have asked for a better result in the Lady Barons’ opener.

With Hannah Kowalski, Janae Bright, Grace Roberts, and Olivia Good all winning their singles matches in straight sets, the Manheim Central girls completed a 7-0 non-league whitewashing of Solanco in Manheim on Tuesday. The match got underway Monday, but was suspended due to rain.

Kowalski, Bright, Roberts, and Good are all juniors on a MC varsity team with no seniors.

“Great, I was very pleased,” Funk said of his team’s performance. “We’re extremely young. We have only one girl (Kowalski) with, really, a ton of varsity experience. We have a lot of new faces.”

Junior Hannah Kowalski, who opened her season with a 6-0, 6-1 win at No. 1 singles, connects on an overhead smash at the net. Photo by Alan Johnson.

Taking a 3-0 lead out of doubles, the Lady Barons put it away while losing just seven combined games in singles play.

Kowalski, who played at No. 2 last year, rolled in a 6-0, 6-1 decision at one against the Mares’ Paige.

Next, Bright took care of business with a 6-0, 6-1 victory in the No. 2 match, Roberts won easily by a 6-1, 6-0 score at three, and Good finished it off with a 6-0, 6-4 victory at fourth singles.

“Our singles were very strong and they just all won today convincingly and played good tennis,” Funk said.

Earlier, in doubles play, Kowalski and Bright teamed up for an 8-3 win, the Roberts/Good duo held on for a 9-7 victory, and then Eliana Shenk and Lois Yeater dominated in an 8-0 shutout.

