MC boys knock off Vikings and Buckskins

By on March 21, 2018
Manheim Central junior Hunter Winters keeps a close eye on the ball while teaming with Tony Stoltzfus in an 8-0 doubles win Monday. Photo by Missi Mortimer

The Manheim Central boys tennis team improved to 3-0 on the young season Monday, shutting out Northern Lebanon 7-0 in Manheim.

Not only did MC sweep the Vikings in straight sets, but they lost only four games along the way.

Trent Martin and Silas Eldeen set the tone by cruising to an 8-0 win at first doubles, then Andrew Rajaratnam teamed up with Jacob Bidelman in an 8-1 victory in the No. 2 doubles match.

Finally, when Hunter Winters and Tony Stoltzfus earned an 8-0 win at three, the Barons were comfortably in the driver’s seat going to singles.

There, Martin (6-0, 6-0), Eldeen (6-0, 6-0), Rajaratnam (6-0, 6-2), and Bidelman (6-0, 6-1) finished off Northern Lebanon.

Last Friday, Eldeen went to three sets against Conestoga Valley’s Owen Horst and prevailed in the tiebreaker, helping the Barons outlast the Buckskins 4-3 in a close battle in Manheim.

After Eldeen took the first set 6-3, Horst answered 6-4 to even things up. But MC’s number two player came through in the clutch, pulling out a 10-6 decision in the third to nail down the victory.

Martin also improved to 3-0 in singles this season by defeating CV’s Daniel Scala 6-0, 6-1.

In doubles, Manheim Central took two of three matches, but it didn’t come easy. Martin and Eldeen held on for an 8-6 victory at number one against Scala and Andy Wang. Then Rajaratnam and Bidelman outlasted Horst and Matthew Hoy 9-8 (2) in a tiebreaker to put the Barons up 2-1 heading into the singles competition.

