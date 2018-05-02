Martin wins L-L bronze & qualifies for District Tourney
The Lancaster-Lebanon League Triple-A and Double-A singles and doubles Flight One tournaments served as a District Three qualifiers over the past week at Conestoga Valley.
Manheim Central’s Trent Martin earned the bronze medal and qualified for Friday’s opening round of the District Tournament at Racquet Club West. He also was named a Section Two First-Team and Honorable Mention All-League All-Star.
Martin was seeded number six in Flight One Triple-A singles, but won two matches last Thursday to secure one of the L-L League’s four automatic berths in the D-3 Tournament.
“Thursday was a bit windy,” Martin said. “That’s to my advantage. I’m better with getting to the ball. I’m more of a defensive player.”
Martin defeated CV’s Daniel Scala 6-2, 6-2 to move into the second round. There, he topped Penn Manor’s Curtis Rabatin 7-5, 6-4 to advance to the semi-finals.
“The first guy I played was CV’s number one,” Martin recalled. “He’s not a hard hitter, so I got to the net. The next one was Penn Manor. He was a bigger hitter, so I tried to get the ball to his backhand and get to the net.”
Martin fell in the semi-finals to Manheim Township’s number two seed Tom Chairs 6-1, 7-5. He was awarded Monday’s third-place victory when Hempfield’s Jake Curtin defaulted.
Moving forward, Martin hopes to use the same strategy in the District Three Tournament.
“I have pretty good hands,” he said. “It’s a matter of getting to the net as much as possible.”
If pressed into a base line slugfest, he also feels that he can compete.
“I don’t have a big forehand or a big backhand, so I don’t have an advantage there,” Martin said. “If I can get forward to the net, I have a better chance of getting a point.”
In other action, Manheim Central’s Jacob Bidelman and Tony Stoltzfus were looking for a berth in the Flight Three doubles finals last Saturday at Conestoga Valley. Standing in their way, however, was Manheim Township’s 2nd-seeded Drew Ketcham and Charlie Gingrich, who prevailed by an 8-1 decision.
The Barons’ tandem advanced to the semi-finals by holding off Pequea Valley’s 3rd-seeded Winey and Gingerich 8-6. Earlier, they advanced in the first-round with an 8-5 conquest of ELCO’s Cameron Wolgemuth and Gavin Brown.
Bidelman and Stoltzfus were the only Baron tennis players competing last Saturday. In the Flight Two quarterfinals, MC’s doubles team of Silas Eldeen and Hunter Winters battled tough against Garden Spot’s Ethan Horning and Andrew Bowman last Saturday at CV, but fell just short 9-7.
The Eldeen/Winters tandem advanced through the opening round by knocking off McCaskey’s Christian Rodriguez and Chad Haiges 8-4.
Elsewhere, in Flight Two singles, Manheim Central’s 3rd-seeded Silas Eldeen advanced to the quarterfinals with a 6-4, 6-1 win over Lampeter-Strasburg’s Alex Baker, but then fell to Hempfield’s Nishant Balepur 6-2, 6-3.
Meanwhile, the Barons’ Andrew Rajaratnam prevailed over Conestoga Valley’s Matthew Hoy 6-4, 6-3 in a Flight Three opening-round match, then suffered a 6-0, 6-0 loss to Cocalico’s No. 2-seeded Danny Engle.
In Flight Four, Jacob Bidelman was a 6-3, 7-5 winner over Donegal’s Evan Stehman in the opening round, but ran into a tough customer in Cocalico’s Conner Murphy in the quarterfinals, where he fell by a 6-4, 6-1 score.
Turning to doubles, in Flight One Triple-A, the Martin/Rajaratnam team drew Cocalico’s 8th-seeded J. Snader/C. Murphy tandem and dropped a first-round 6-3, 6-4 setback.
