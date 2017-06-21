- Another round! Ephrata Brewfest back for second year
Manheim VFW’s offense erupts in County 10U playoffs
As the third hitter with two outs in the first inning, starting pitcher Amauri Ramirez launched a towering fly ball to right-center field that cleared the fence for a home run. He would go on to homer again, plus add an RBI double.
The offensive fireworks came early and often for Ramirez and his Manheim VFW teammates, as they routed No. 1-seed Pequea Valley 16-3 on Tuesday evening to remain unbeaten in the Lancaster County Youth Baseball 10U Section One double-elimination playoffs at the Mountville VFW Field.
With the victory, 5th-seeded Manheim advances in the winner’s bracket to face the 7th-seeded Warwick Cardinals — a 4-3 winner over the Mountville Cubs — at Paradise Park. The winner of that game will advance to the finals.
On Tuesday, Ramirez took the mound in the bottom of the first with a 2-0 lead. All he did was strike out the side, and then from there, the floodgates quickly opened.
“It’s huge to let your pitcher pitch with a lead, getting up early,” Manheim head coach Mike Mylin said. “We’re the fifth seed, so we’re probably going to be the visiting team in every game. Because we start hitting, we expect the kids to hit. They’re good hitters.”
They certainly proved that in the top of the second inning, belting five hits and scoring nine runs, pressing the lead to 11-0.
VFW got production from everyone in the lineup. They were led by Ramirez (3-for-4, 2 HR’s, 3 runs, 4 RBI), Carter Kyle (3-for-3, run, 3 RBI), Justin Erb (2-for-2, 2 walks, run, 2 RBI), Colin Connelly (2-for-4, 3 runs, RBI) and Cam Thompson (2-for-3, 3 runs, RBI).
“We have some assistant coaches who really specialize in hitting instruction,” Mylin said. “To me, the biggest hurdle for 10-year olds is turning them into aggressive hitters. In the beginning, I want them to swing at every pitch that’s a strike, just to get over that hurdle. Then, by the end of the season, we want to look for a good pitch to hit.”
The Braves, who earned the top seed with a 12-3-1 record during the regular season, certainly didn’t know what hit them. Ramirez continued to shut down Pequea Valley during his three innings of work, totaling seven strikeouts and one hit batter while throwing a total of 49 pitches.
“He had up to 50 pitches so he could pitch Friday,” Mylin said. “That was the plan coming in. We wanted to keep everybody under 50 pitches so they could pitch Friday, and we did that.”
Starting catcher Peyton Bernhardt tossed a shutout fourth inning and Kyle Mylin weathered a three-run double lost in the sun while striking out three to finish off the Braves.
Manheim advanced to Tuesday’s second round with a 17-2 thumping of the Ephrata Merlins in last Friday’s first round.
