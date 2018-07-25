Manheim Lions reach LNP championship game
Finals postponed to Wednesday
The baseball post-season for the Manheim Lions 14U team has turned out to be a trio of best-of-three competitions.
After a 13-7 regular season, the 4th-seeded Lions matched up against 5th-seeded Solanco in the qualifying round. Manheim took out Solanco in two straight by scores of 17-0 and 13-4 as each team hosted one game on their home diamond.
The wins sent the Lions to the four-team field for the 73rd annual LNP Tournament.
When the teams were re-seeded, No. 2 Manheim found themselves matched up in the opening-round last Wednesday, July 20 against 3rd-seeded Cocalico, which upset the Lititz VFW in three games in the qualifying series.
Connor Rohrer got the start on the mound and struck out 10 in five innings of work, leading the Lions to a 3-1 victory over the Eagles.
“Connor has done that for us all year,” explained Manheim coach Jason Thompson said. “I know what I’m going to get from him every time he goes out there.”
Then with a 4-0 loss to top-seeded Manheim Township on Thursday, the Lions got Cocalico again in an elimination game Friday night and prevailed 7-2 to keep their hopes alive.
That sent Manheim to the finals against Manheim Township in what amounts to yet another best-of-three series. The championship game was postponed on both Monday and Tuesday due to inclement weather, but once play resumes, the Lions will need to beat the Streaks to force a winner-take-all showdown for the title. The finals were re-scheduled for Wednesday after deadline.
Turning back to last Wednesday’s battle against Cocalico, Rohrer set the tone by breezing through the first inning one-two-three fashion.
In the bottom of the first, Lion leadoff hitter Landon McGallicher reached first on a slow infield ground ball up the middle. Further utilizing his speed, he came around to score an unearned run without a Manheim hit to give the Lions a 1-0 lead.
The Eagles tied things up in the top of the second inning. Starting pitcher Joey Current ignited the rally with a single to left field. Rohrer’s high throw to first on Alex Hostetter’s sacrifice bunt placed runners on first and second with no outs.
After a wild pitch, Cocalico second baseman Alex Welker lined a single to left, driving in what would be the Eagles’ only run of the game. The Lions then scored single unearned runs in the third and fourth innings for the 3-1 opening round win.
The difference in this one may have come down to opportunities missed. Manheim plated three of their nine base runners, while Cocalico only scored one of 11.
“Probably timely hitting for us,” Thompson said when asked about the key. “And our pitchers getting outs when we needed them with their guys on base.”
Cocalico head coach Ed Flinton saw things the same way.
“We didn’t get the bunts down when we were supposed to get bunts down,” Flinton said. “We didn’t move runners when we were supposed to move runners. We just didn’t execute tonight.”
Jared Murray pitched an inning and two-thirds in relief of Rohrer. Collin Thompson came in with the bases loaded to get the final out to close out the victory. Six Lions had hits as the offense produced just enough, while catcher Mason Weaver drove in two runs to lead the way.
In Thursday’s second round against top-seeded Manheim Township, the Lions’ offense never got things started as right hander Ben Shenosky scattered six hits and walked three in a nine strikeout, complete-game shutout.
Manheim second baseman Cayde Connelly had two hits to keep his tournament batting average and on-base percentage at 1.000 to lead the offense. Starting pitcher Landon McGallicher worked 5 2/3 innings, striking out six despite taking the loss.
The loss to the Streaks created match-up number two for Manheim with Cocalico. This time the Eagles grabbed the early lead and led 1-0 until the bottom of the third inning. That’s when third baseman Parker Cox slammed a three-run homer to give the Lions a lead they would never give up.
Collin Thompson limited the Eagles to five hits while striking out nine in the complete game 7-2 win. He also contributed on offense with two hits, three runs scored and an RBI. Cox also had multiple hits for the Lions, as he picked up four RBIs on the night.
